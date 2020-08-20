Career Horoscope, August 21, 2020

Have a prosperous Friday!

Your career and money horoscope is here for all zodiac signs starting Friday, August 21, 2020.

Here's what is happening on Tuesday affecting your career horoscope, per astrology.

The Sun ends its last day in Leo season. The time is ripe for sending out projects, emails or pitches that you wish others to see.

Uranus retrograde invites you to evaluate your money and personal property and to expect something good to happen when you invest your time wisely.

The Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Virgo on Tuesday, and it conjuncts Mercury as it, too, enters the sixth solar house.

This is an ideal time for contract negotiations and to think critically about your daily routines and habits that lead or undermine your success.

What else does your career and money horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

Check out below what astrology says is in store for your career and money horoscope, by zodiac sign:

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your daily work duties involve inheritance. Admitting that you might not be the best at keeping track of your finances may be the first step you should take today.

This isn’t a day you should be making any expenditures. You should focus on saving your money as best you can. This might mean you have to ask someone you trust for help managing your finances.

This person looks like someone who is as creative as they are generous; a warm, maternal type who only wants to help you achieve in life and doesn’t push you past your expectations.

You don’t have to struggle in silence when you can get help and compassion for your struggles.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your daily work duties involve commitments. You need to be committed to things with complete loyalty; you don’t like having a wandering eye or wondering if you’re in competition.

You like to feel secure, with compassion, knowing that those you are bound to will have your back when the time comes. Lean into what you know to be true instead of your anxieties.

You don’t have to fear whether or not your company or clients have your back.

Judge based on the energy you’re putting into your work and see the results unfold. You don’t have to lean into fiery emotions like jealousy to check your security.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your daily work duties involve your physical and psychological well being. Today is a great day for manifesting your visions to best suit what you need.

This is a day where you will be very in touch with your intuitive nature and working on bringing any changes or gains into the physical world.

This might be the ideal time for you to make a pitch, to start a business plan for a small business of your own, or bring more money into your pocket from your efforts in the workplace.

Make these movements by reigning true to who you are at your core.

This will likely boost your confidence and secure your place in the world a little more.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily work duties involve a little play. You love a good challenge; today is presenting just that.

This is a call to test yourself and your emotional endurance, something that you’re very in touch with as a water sign.

This can speak to a day that you might want to get out of your environment, stretch your legs, and travel in a safe way today if your environment permits.

Explore and wander a little, be inspired by the world around you to help you finish the tasks at hand.

You can find yourself being more motivated if you invest a little time to take care of yourself while still pushing your limits.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your daily work duties involve family and authority figures. You’re having a little struggle right now because you would rather be the teacher than the student.

You feel like you know best, and while that may reign true in a lot of areas, you have to admit when you don’t know things and have room to grow.

Don’t be so fussy about it! You can’t be omniscient when you’re just a person, as grand and magnificent as you are.

Accept when you can sit back and listen rather than lead and act. You don’t have to be in control of everything you do. It’s okay that you don’t know everything; you still understand more than most.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your daily work duties involve communication. Don’t settle for small talk about the weather and mundane conversations about stocks.

Try to seek the hidden truths of those around you, those you work with, and those you aspire to be like. Ask deep, meaningful questions to make a bigger impact and to leave solid impressions.

Not only will this satisfy you to better understand life and those around you, but this will make others feel as though you are genuinely interested.

Pay close attention to the world around you and use context clues in conversation to ask better questions. These impressions will be important for your career.

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your daily work duties involve your personal property. This speaks to a day of inheritance, things bestowed upon you by generations before you.

You have a knack for turning simple things you have into great luxuries and riches.

This can be a day you might want to do a side project and upcycle some of your belongings to make a profit.

This is a call for crafty Libras to make a profit off of their skills of recycling old possessions collecting dust into priceless heirlooms.

This might even be a call for more technical Libras to fix up a family heirloom and to take it to be appraised.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your daily work duties involve personal development. Today by working through your own emotional turmoil you have the opportunity to sway others to understand your pitches and business ideas.

Start at your base; try early morning meditation or journaling to keep track of your goals, how you’re feeling, and your big plans for the days. Stay organized.

The more you understand your complex emotions the more insight you will have to the way the world works.

Allow yourself to feel all your emotions at the intensity they come in; this doesn’t mean to act on them but to better understand them.

In doing this you might find a new business strategy to gain the trust of your clients.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your daily work duties involve working with the subconscious. Regardless if you identify as an empath, today you will be very in tune with the emotions and minds of others.

Use this to your advantage. Be aware that there is the potential to fall victim to others financially because of this and fall for a sob story that isn’t as tragic as it appears.

Guard your finances but be sure to be the best show person you can be today and really market your goods.

Work with the human collective to get a general feel about what your clients or even co-workers may be feeling today. Tune in to the global vibration and lead with it.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your daily work duties involve networking. You may feel more comfortable talking to people within your network today, especially about your big ideas for the future.

Don’t reveal all your cards to just anyone, although you may be eager to.

Only confide in those who have already proven their worth and shown that they believe in your development in business, not seeking to steal your ideas out from under you.

You’ve been working to develop these ideas and you deserve to feel the reward of being told that they’re grand.

You’re a business genius, Capricorn, this is why you must guard your inspirations and motivations with your all your might.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your daily work duties involve your social status and diligence in your work. People can find themselves intimated by you.

You’re very unique and no one else is quite like you.

There isn’t a simple guidebook on how to best talk shop to an intricate Aquarius.

Try to allow yourself to be more open so that people can invest in you more today.

If you’re finding it difficult to do this, try initiating conversation instead.

It would be beyond flattery to lay out a few compliments on people’s hard work and efforts.

People would really appreciate some attention to you and their admiration and willingness to invest will only grow.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your daily work duties involve your own perspective. You’re seeking clients and partnerships that understand your deep intellect and ideals. They don’t have to embrace your ideology, they just have to be open to it.

It’s important to you to make soulmate clients and not just people who are looking to spend a quick dollar with you.

You want to create deeper connections while reflecting your own views without having to silence yourself or your vision to gain a clientele.

You would much rather vibe with people who embrace you as your most authentic self.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.