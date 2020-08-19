Career & Money Horoscope, August 20, 2020

Your career and money horoscope is here for all zodiac signs starting Thursday.

Here's what astrology has in store for your horoscope and zodiac sign in money and career.

Career and Money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your daily work duties involve inheritance. Today your first ideas will be the golden ones. You won’t have to think hard of ways to attract money into your life today, this will come naturally.

Don’t second guess yourself. You’re right on the money...literally!

These ideas that come to you with ease today have the potential to bring financial stability into your life as well, providing the balance and foundation that you have been seeking from your income.

If you’re at a loss of where to start with your thinking and planning, it might be a good idea to look at your fundamental roots and who you are at your core.

Career and Money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your daily work duties involve commitments. You might be experiencing more of a pull to express your emotions today.

This is not a weakness, this is a strength, if for today only!

Focus today on the connections you’ve made recently more than the ones that you’re hoping will last a while.

You will be better received by these people than the more meaningful relationships; you may be a little too intense for those who share your company often.

If you’re feeling yourself getting lost in your emotions and not focusing enough on work, ground yourself by reminding you of what is tangible and real to you.

Career and Money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your daily work duties involve your physical and psychological well being. Today, you’re seeking to earn more knowledge.

You’re never quite satisfied with your level of educational wealth, you’re always aiming to know more so you can be more, do more.

However, you might be more pulled to seek this knowledge through independent practices today rather than working with a group or a class.

If you can overcome the difficulties that arise through independent practice and studies as well as any negative self-talk about your productivity, then you can expect to see an increase in notoriety in your field as well as finances.

Career and Money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily work duties involve a little play. Today you’re looking to be acknowledged for your natural talents and efforts.

You don’t expect high recognition, but independent or private approval would go a long way for your mental state and motivation.

You aren’t always vocal about it, but you wish for people to recognize the beauty that you possess whether it be in the way you work or the moves you make.

It isn’t easy being this graceful in your movements, and today you are totally on the money with your actions.

It would help you sustain this drive to be acknowledged for these things today.

Career and Money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your daily work duties involve family and authority figures. You want to have your own role with those you look up to, not just the student.

You want to be respected, acknowledged for your intelligence and your individuality in your field.

This is actually something that makes you feel a little restless at times, urging you to become more for the sake of recognition from the ones who have shaped who you’re becoming in your field.

Sometimes it feels like they don’t notice you and that they never will. You don’t like this; you feel as though you have earned more respect than that. Appreciate the current role you have with your mentors. It is unique.

Career and Money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your daily work duties involve communication. This is a unique call for creativity and expression.

Spend some time developing your ideas before delivering a pitch. You’ve been able to work some of these out in groups, but today is a call for individual cultivation of ideas.

Don’t be afraid to ask people questions to better develop your ideas but this should be a day that you do most of the heavy lifting on your own.

If you are going to seek conversation with other people, make sure it’s with those who deeply understand you and the way your mind works so you don’t have to spend extra time explaining yourself.

Career and Money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your daily work duties involve your personal property. You are feeling like you should be loud today. You want to be expressive in your uniform, your voice, and your work.

Allow yourself to be more colorful today. Add some spice into your work life. Be liberal with your flair today, it isn’t going to work against you.

People will likely be kind and receptive to you marching to the beat of your own drum.

This is an excellent time to be reconnecting with your creative self and living with full expression.

You shouldn’t stifle your sense of artistic expression in your workplace; this is something you should never be willing to sacrifice for a paycheck.

Career and Money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your daily work duties involve personal development. You’re seeking loyalty in your work commitments.

You don’t want to invest in something that isn't going to last, you’re in it for the long haul.

This might be calling forward whether or not you’ve transitioned into a place where you seek a different place of employment that appreciates your efforts more.

Today this may come as an intrusive thought but it’s important to make a mental note of the reasons you’re no longer satisfied in your field, even if these thoughts are coming from a place of anger.

When you’ve worked it out to be in a more rational mindset you may want to revisit these thoughts.

Career and Money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your daily work duties involve working with the subconscious.

You want to know that people who are presenting opportunities to you are being true and honest in their offers.

Something is not sitting right with you. You may be feeling like opportunities are too good to be true. Are you being underpaid without realizing it?

Are you signing on for a bigger commitment than your energy can allow?

Or are you feeling insecure about yourself in this position and wondering if you’re worth it? Seek further insight from your intuition.

Listen to how your body responds as a whole to the offers being presented and base your decision off of that.

Career and Money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your daily work duties involve networking. In your life, you’ve been through big financial ups and downs.

This has been a crazy rollercoaster ride that has put you in a position where you have a lot of different networks; don’t be afraid to access them today.

You don’t need to struggle alone; you can call upon the people who you know can give you a boost in your field to help you out.

In doing this be cautious of comparing yourself to other people and asking yourself why you haven’t reached their level of success yet.

Everyone is on their own path and while you may not admire yourself at this moment there are plenty of people looking up to you.

Career and Money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your daily work duties involve your social status and diligence in your work.

You work best with stability. You aren’t great at working through shifts and changes, which may be arising today, bringing on chaos in your mind and your actions.

This isn’t a reflection of how good of a worker you are.

This is just life. Sometimes things change and you need to be better at adapting with that.

When these things happen you don’t need to run away.

You can face these things head-on, with a cool and calm head, not succumbing to the disorder around you. You have the choice to rise above.

Career and Money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your daily work duties involve your own perspective. Today you will feel the need to sacrifice for those around you.

You’re not always in a position where you can help those you love and care about in this way.

This might look like taking the fall for someone at work or donating to charity.

You’re not doing this because you know the good deed will advance you in your career. You’re doing this because you’re a deeply empathetic person who has a big heart.

You understand why people are the way they are because you’ve likely lived a similar story. This will make you want to help people at work today.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.