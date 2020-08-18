Career & Money Horoscope, August 19, 2020

Here's your career and money astrology forecast.

The Sun ends its last day in Leo season. The time is ripe for sending out projects, emails or pitches that you wish others to see.

Uranus retrograde invites you to evaluate your money and personal property and to expect something good to happen when you invest your time wisely.

The Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Virgo on Tuesday, and it conjuncts Mercury as it, too, enters the sixth solar house.

This is an ideal time for contract negotiations and to think critically about your daily routines and habits that lead or undermine your success.

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your daily work duties involve inheritance. This is a call to be as active you can in your hustle to make some money.

This is not a day to be passive about anything.

If you want it, you must go forward and seize the opportunity to be more today.

Something to inspire you in your career for today is to consider what your home life could look like in a few years if you keep working as hard and as diligent as you can.

You can create a fortress of solitude and magnitude if you keep hustling.

This is a call to the grind, to push yourself to be the best version of yourself to make money. Work hard today so that you can live a life of ease.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your daily work duties involve commitments and making extra cash flow. This is a call to be connected to the right people today.

These are the connections that can help elevate your career position that you can have deep, meaningful dialogues with.

It is unlikely that the connections you are making today will be with any strangers or people who have little significance in your life.

Focus on the core people in your life, who have helped you get to where you are today.

These are the leaders who will help guide you into a better future.

This can look like a former boss who has always doted on you or your work mom. Let these visionaries help you on your career path.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your daily work duties involve your physical and psychological well being.

You have bold views on your work and industry however you feel the need to cater to others.

At what point are you stifling your self-expression to just have the glory of being like everyone else?

You are unique, Gemini, you don’t need to change who you are or dim your light to satisfy the hive mind.

You are an individual and you shouldn’t have to suppress who you are in order to fit in at work.

Instead of going with the flow, try to cut against the grain.

Be authentic to who you are and what you believe in; you don’t want to work for the rest of your life being someone you’re not.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily work duties involve a little play. This can be a call to your spiritual practices today or meditating with some of the big emotions that are arising from your career.

You don’t have to make grandiose movements towards a practice, you can be subtle about saying your peace and putting your intentions out into the universe.

Create a little sanctuary in your spare time, dedicate yourself to something bigger than yourself even if it’s to you in the future.

Today your mortality might be weighing on your mind and questioning what you’re doing at work.

Ask yourself if what you’re doing is something you would be satisfied with at the end of your life.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your daily work duties involve family and authority figures. You are seeking independence yet you still need to rely on your network and those who motivate you to be a better person.

You might find yourself to be cold at times today, feeling unphased by any criticism even from people you admire.

However, don’t be surprised that through this you find some optimism in your day.

You have the capability of turning any obstacles you face today in your career into an opportunity to excel and make money.

Be aware that you have this power and use it to your advantage for a fulfilling and productive day. Don’t be so stuck in ways that have failed you in the past.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your daily work duties involve communication. This is a call to think creatively amongst your group of friends, to push yourself outside of the normal box of thinking, and to call upon new, innovative ideas.

You don’t have to have the same old conversations when there are new and exciting opportunities wishing to be taken and explored.

You owe it to yourself and your friend group to shoot off creative business projects and to help each other develop ideas for business plans and future successes.

Have fun in this and think as expressly as you can. The more individual and unique the idea, the better!

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your daily work duties involve your personal property. This speaks to talking a big game...but do you have the means to back it up?

Your place in society weighs on you more than others; at times you might find yourself fixating on this today.

You don’t need to fabricate reality to make people accept you more. You are worthy as you are, even if you don’t have the material needs you desire at this moment.

Instead of trying to talk to people who won’t pay you attention for being who you are, focus on the people who make you feel good.

You don’t have to always impress your boss; start by impressing those you share the floor with.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your daily work duties involve personal development.

Times feel like they’re changing fast; this may be a feeling that has been lingering for a while but today it feels like you can’t hold on any longer.

This can be a day you turn to philosophy or religion; tuning into some more definitive answers that you can hold onto while the turbulence hits.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that someone will reach out to offer you help. This can be because you maintain your composure even in the midst of chaos.

Other people might not see you struggling so much. You have the choice; you can speak up and get assistance or rely on your higher intuitive power to help you power through this.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your daily work duties involve working with the subconscious. Today you will be determined to be heard and to make money without help from others.

You’re feeling a fierce independence streak; you want to be known for your individuality and self-sufficiency.

However, that’s a little hard to achieve when you’re so moved by inspiration in the moment, not so much in the long term.

Try to shift your money-making mindset into more practical practice. This does not mean you have to scrap your creativity, but it is a means to release some of your impulsivity.

Seek honesty in yourself; in who you are and what you’re capable of realistically doing.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your daily work duties involve networking. You’re a complex person, not everyone will be able to resonate with you. Because of this, you’re clinging onto particular people in your network.

While this is creating a strong emotional relationship, it’s not going to actually elevate you in your career.

These relationships are worthy as they help provide you with emotional clarity so you can be the best person in your business that you can be, but they aren’t going to give you your golden ticket to bring on total success.

You can keep celebrating the small wins in your comfort zone, or you could challenge yourself to talk to people who do intimidate you slightly but present more rewards; the choice is yours.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your daily work duties involve your social status and diligence in your work. You don’t mind working in a group setting and amongst your colleagues. You have a lot you can learn from it.

But this doesn’t stop you from seeking individual freedom. You want to be the first of your kind while being someone who is known to work for the good of others.

You’re serious about your goals today; there is no humor in your actions or intentions. You aim high for success and you won’t stop until you obtain it.

Be sure that you’re not being too cold or harsh at work while you’re connecting with others. Be kind to those around you and recognize their individual parts as well.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your daily work duties involve your own perspective.

You’re struggling with acceptance. It’s easier to place blame on your previous failures on others, saying that it wasn’t your fault and that you were a victim of your circumstance.

Today will be a day to take some responsibility for the areas of your career that you haven’t been able to maintain.

Instead of looking for someone to blame for these problems ask yourself what you can do to better face these issues when they arise at work and how you can solve them.

When you shift your perspective of rage and blame to forgiveness and motivation you may find that your productivity increases.

