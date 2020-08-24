Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2020

Monday's horoscopes are in!

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo until September 22, so daily duties affect your horoscope all month.

This is a great time to square away any mundane tasks such as cleaning out clutter or organizing a space.

The Moon will be in Scorpio which makes research and finding out facts from fiction appeal to your super sleuth.

How will these energies affect your zodiac sign's horoscope for today?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of daily tasks for your horoscope.

This is the perfect time for you to do a simple pre and post -comparison of your life since COVID. Maybe there is something you never want to return to now that it's taken off of your plate. It's a great day to consider what that might be and how to manage your choices so you can keep things staying on track.

Mars squares Saturn today, and this can create complications with the way things flow together for you personally and professionally today. Setting a plan in place early in the day can help you to overcome any setbacks of time that occur.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of passion and your purpose for your horoscope.

Being so close to the end of the year, it's a great time to review where you are now and what it is you need to do to get where you want to go.

Mars squares Saturn today, and this can create a determination to resolve a pressing problem from the past, but to apply wisdom and knowledge so you can structure and prepare the right strategy.

You may feel like it's the right time to get back on course and do something that you always wanted to try but didn't have the courage or time to strive for.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of authority figures for your horoscope.

You have a wonderful knack of learning new things and yet sometimes it hurts you in the long run because you don't master one.

Mars squares Saturn today, and this can give you the drive and determination to help where you feel most needed and to share of yourself but within reason.

It's a great time for you to make a solid decision as to the one item you'd like to focus on and master before the end of this year.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of communication for your horoscope.

You have so much to say and it matters how you deliver your message to others. Today's a good day to consider what you want to use to help you to be vocal.

Mars squares Saturn today, and this can make you even more determined to work for what you want but also to lean on your partner for emotional support. You may decide to start a podcast or a blog.

That first post can leave you feeling vulnerable. But once you get past the fear, it will become easier for you.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of personal possessions for your horoscope. You may have something specific that you want in your life, which can be a goal or an item.

You may perceive that you are so close but are getting tired. You have to get stronger so you can reach your goals.

Mars squares Saturn today, and it can boost your desire to think beyond what you know and to make a new routine that forms a pathway to success. You have to look at the big picture and think about the small steps you need to take to make it attainable for you.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of personal development for your horoscope.

It's time for you to look at your long and short term goals, and what time you have to work toward them. You may need to consider your overall big picture so you understand what you're up against.

Mars squares Saturn today, and you are driven by the desire to help others while you help yourself. You may find that you need to control your passion. This may require some planning.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of the past for your horoscope. The past can be a great thing to study and to learn from.

Sometimes you may see the past and think that it will hold you back. But with the right attitude, you can actually use it to get somewhere important in your future.

Mars squares Saturn today, and you are ready to make a decision about someone in your life, and this may involve sacrificing your ego in order to do so.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of friendships for your horoscope. Your friends help to set examples of what it is that you want to be.

You may even see what it is that you don't want to ever become. Your friends can help you to gain understanding and wisdom you didn't have before.

Mars squares Saturn today, you are ready to make a bold change to your daily schedule and it requires working out details related to travel and communication. Travel and speaking to others can help you to learn and cultivate a broad understanding of the world and your role in it.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of work and your public self for your horoscope.

It's a good time to sharpen your appearance and to push yourself beyond what you feel is possible.

Mars squares Saturn today, and you're passion and purpose are centered on joy. You may find it necessary to love the job and work you do, even if it means a cut in pay or expectations.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of personal philosophy for your horoscope.

This is a great time to create a diet of important books, educational materials, and mentorships that help you to become a stronger and better thinker.

Mars squares Saturn today, and you're ready to go toe-to-toe with some authority figures. You may be making a change or want to confront a system you believe needs revision. These can be difficult tasks to do but you have the will to conquer your obstacles.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of shared resources for your horoscope. It's a great time to evaluate your finances and see how you can contribute to the causes that you believe in. You may decide that you can donate time and energy and volunteer.

Mars squares Saturn today, and it's a great day to talk about the past but remember that there can be triggers when doing so. These insights from experience can change your life.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo which continues the theme of commitments and partnerships for your horoscope. You may be outgrowing your tribe of friends and ready to step away and make new ones.

Mars squares Saturn today, and you're driven to get something that you want and love, but doing so on your own may not be the best decision. You may need to acquire some help from your friends at work or people you are starting to network with.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.