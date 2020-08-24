Horoscope For Tomorrow, August 25, 2020

Your horoscope for Tuesday is here!

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs during the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your health and your ability to manage your priorities, deadlines, and time effectively.

During Virgo season, what may appear to be an easy task may not turn out so streamlined. There's a lot of work to handle and you may find yourself trying to juggle more than usual.

Today is perfect for setting that one goal you will have achieved before the end of the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your passion, spousal, ability to play, and other matters that bring you joy.

During Virgo season, it's a great time for you to look at how to incorporate more joy and fun into your life.

Perhaps you are ready to take on a new hobby or if you have one, start to spend more time on it. Perhaps a hobby can become your new side gig.

Today is perfect for making a regular schedule that allows time to do what you enjoy and to finish a project that you're proud of.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your authority figures, childhood and family relationships, and your feelings about leadership as a whole.

During Virgo season, it's a good time to grow closer to elderly relatives and to check on grandparents more frequently.

Perhaps you have concerns about a family member who has not handled social distancing and the changes taking place in society well. You can be the listening ear that makes the difference.

Today is perfect for making a call and showing that you care.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your communication sector, including short term travel, automobiles, data, and technology needs.

During Virgo season, it's important to speak from the heart and to be open to constructive criticism when received.

This is a great time to ask people how they feel about the quality of your work and to see if there's anything you can do to improve your relationship with people that you live with or who depend on you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your personal property and what you feel most comfortable owning especially in your own home.

During Virgo season, it's a good time to earn more money and to save what it is that you make.

You may find it easier to invest in your home and into belongings that are non-perishable. You'll want to buy quality instead of experiential things.

Today is perfect for buying something that you really want or making a list of items you'll get once you're ready.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your personal development and your self-confidence.

During Virgo season, it's important to take matters into your own hands and work hard to be the best version of you that you can.

You may need to make a few sacrifices so that you have more time and energy to pamper yourself and to take better care of your health.

Today is perfect for scheduling an appointment for your hair or to get some grooming done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your past, karmic relationships and hidden enemies that you need to manage or address at this time.

During Virgo season, it's a great time to let the skeletons out of the closet and start to confront your fears about what the past means for you.

If you've been experiencing more vivid dreams or feel sad about something that wasn't in your control, perhaps getting counseling can help you process what you're feeling at this time.

Today is perfect for having a heart to heart with a good friend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your friendships and potential business partnerships.

During Virgo season, your friendships and how much time you spend with them may need to be managed. It's a good time to carefully evaluate who you allow in your circle of influence.

If someone is good for you, spend more time with that person; conversely, if someone isn't, try to spend less.

Today is perfect for setting boundaries and standing by them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your career and work sector.

During Virgo season, you are able to work harder for what you want in life.

You may also find that an area of your career can get a boost. It's important to show a strong work ethic and to be dependable at this time.

Today is perfect for showing people that you are perfect for the promotion or a job you want.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your personal philosophy and higher learning.

During Virgo season, it's a good time to study something new or to go back to school. If you have noticed an area of your life where education has held you back, you might want to consider investing time or money into gaining those skills.

Today is perfect for going back to school or checking out programs.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your shared resources, life, and death matters and what you don't want others to know.

During Virgo season, you may find yourself working harder to attain or learn to manage the resources you share with another person.

It's a good time to think of pooling what you have and maximizing all strengths in order to avoid waste or incurring unnecessary expenses.

Today is perfect for setting up a budget.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings attention to your commitments and marital matters, even if you're single.

During Virgo season, focusing on your relationships is essential to your success. This is a time to build bridges and not tear them down.

You may have to make an extra effort to get along with someone for the sake of peace.

Today is perfect for deciding to love instead of being angry.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.