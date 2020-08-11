Horoscope For Today, August 12, 2020

The Moon enters Gemini on Wednesday.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Your horoscope for today encourages you and all zodiac signs to complete your projects.

The Moon spends leaves the zodiac sign of Taurus to enter Gemini.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini and is fully supported by Saturn in Capricorn, which will impact your horoscope for Wednesday strongly.

In astrology, Gemini is a mutable zodiac sign and the Moon represents your emotions for the day.

On Wednesday, all zodiac signs in astrology are presented with an opportunity to think critically and resolve whatever problems that hold you back from your goals.

Whatever you wanted to do during Leo season should be preparing to come to completion.

After Tuesday's Final Quarter Moon in Taurus punctuated the need for each zodiac sign to be determined, and the square made to the Leo Sun foretells that this will require work but can be fulfilling.

There is only one week left before the New Moon and the start of Virgo season!

What else does your horoscope for Wednesday advise for your zodiac sign?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini at the start of the day inviting you to focus on conversations with others.

It's a wonderful day to write thank you cards or to send out a sweet text.

If you have someone you've not chatted to in some time, you might try to reconnect and catch up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini at the start of the day and it activates your personal possessions sector.

So, for today, slow down and enjoy the things that you have earned in your life.

Savor the little things and try not to rush past the good moments. Remind yourself to be thankful and to take in how much you've been blessed in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini at the start of the day and it activates your personal development sector.

It's a perfect day to work on something that you really want to achieve before the day is over.

Even if you have many steps that need to be taken, break each phase down into baby steps so that you can make one small accomplishment in the direction of your dreams today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini at the start of the day and this opens up the areas of your life that are considered hidden enemies.

Today, be more mindful about the things you have to take care of so that you don't fall behind.

We all have hidden enemies in life, and so trust your inner voice when it gives you a gentle warning to avoid certain things today. Your higher power is there to guide you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini at the start of the day and it activates your friendship sector.

Today's perfect for being with friends and for exploring your special relationships with others.

No matter the depth of the friendship that you have you can add value to your interaction by encouraging honesty, trust, and dependency.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini at the start of the day, and this activates your work sector.

You will feel sharp and astute today. It can be easier to solve problems at work.

You might even be the initiator of a new and fresh idea that others are open and receptive to talk about with you.

With the Moon in harmony with Saturn, focus on structure and stability, the things that you already naturally designed to value and appreciate each day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini at the start of the day and this activates your learning and personal philosophy sector.

You may find that your interests start to broaden and you may think about learning a new skill or taking a course to perfect one you've not mastered yet.

It's a great day for a subscription service such as Lynda.com or to check out free courses on Khan Academy to see if there's something you can try without too much pressure being added to you with a deadline.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini at the start of the day your shared resource sector gets activated. It's a positive day for you to attain help from someone in your life. You may find what you need, and all you have to do is ask.

The Moon in your sign is also a good time to update information such as insurance, addresses or even inheritance information if you have not done so already. It's always good to make sure that you are prepared for a crisis or an unexpected rainy day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini and this activates your relationship sector at the start of the day. It's a good time for you to open your heart to possibilities and to trust that the people you need will enter your life at the right time.

If you have been hoping to make a solid connection or business-type of partnership either through mentorship or even with a friend who is also learning to do something you're interested in, it's a great time to see what referrals other members of a group can give to you to help you find what you're looking for.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini at the start of the day and this activates your daily duties and wellness sector. It's a good day to restart a fitness routine or to begin paying closer attention to the signals that your body gives to you for rest and relaxation.

The day is also meant for improving the way you do things. If you have a problem with a particular daily activity, aim to solve it today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini at the start of the day and this activates your play and romance sector.

You may find yourself interested in board games or even a video game with a friend online.

If you sometimes like to zone out and do Animal Farm or a play a game on your phone, it's a good time for you to make it a fun goal to reach your next level.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini at the start of the day, and it's a great day for doing something with your family.

If you've been cooking more than usual, maybe order something that everyone enjoys. Plan to watch a movie tonight or to hang out with each other playing music and baking cookies.

It's also a great day to reach out to older relatives to say hello or to just check to see how things are going.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.