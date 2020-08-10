Free Tarot Reading, August 11, 2020

The Moon is in its Last Quarter in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

Your free tarot card reading is here for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Tuesday's free tarot card reading brings with it the energy of a Sun in Leo and a Final Quarter Moon in Taurus.

Each phase of the Moon can affect the timing of your spell, so if you're working on manifestations that involve a specific deadline, be sure to consider this part of your tarot reading for Tuesday.

For astrology and spell casting, the Final Quarter Moon phase is often considered to be one of the best positions the Moon can be in, calling forth incredible determination and focus towards the task at hand.

This will be a great day for your daily horoscope and when consider your free reading to focus on the areas of your life that need fixing, bringing fresh new solutions to any current problems.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Aries, the Five of Wands comes through to predict a day of disagreements.

You might be feeling that while you are able to experience an exciting new adventure that the conflict arising from it is too unbearable.

This could cause you to fear not being able to complete the tasks at hand, and certainly feels like it means it could be a horrible experience.

Instead of being concerned about the fighting, focus on competing and putting your best foot forward.

Be cautious of your ego becoming a participant in the unnecessary quarrels.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Taurus, the Seven of Pentacles predicts a day of planning and gaining more knowledge.

You have big dreams of the future, and while you tend to what needs to get done with your day, you’re also fantasizing about the future you’re building.

You might fear that you’re going to have to suck up to a lot of people to achieve these dreams you spend so much time thinking about.

You may also be worried that you won’t be successful on this path.

You can’t be who you want to be at this moment, but you are working towards the future.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Gemini, the Nine of Pentacles comes through predicting success and security for your day.

Your hopes for an increase in finances and income will be fulfilled today.

You can expect the monetary security you have been seeking for some time now. This speaks to your business thriving.

You might fear that you’ll be trapped in days of not having enough, but today comes forward to reassure your future successes.

Go forward and hold onto the independence you so badly need.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Cancer, the Six of Wands predicts your moment of glory after a fall from grace.

Today you have the advantage against those who conspire against you, as you lead yourself and those you love into victory and accomplishment.

You can be fearing that this success will go to your head and that you won’t be the same as when you entered your glory days, but rest assured that as you grow you will become more authentically you.

Success is in your cards, keep working hard because it pays off in your future.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Leo, The Empress comes forward to predict a day of creative, maternal instincts that create abundance for yourself and those around you.

Today the results you have been desiring will be seen, although it may be a casual sway towards victory at first.

You might be fearing going forward with your fertile plans because of a lack of support from the people you need that maternal nurturing from, and feeling as though your plans will go askew.

It is important to note that the universe has your back in these endeavors and you can cradle yourself in your own loving arms rather than seeking comfort in someone else. You have all you need already.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Virgo

Virgo, the Two of Wands predicts a day of good collaborations and great partnerships when working alongside others.

This is leading you to riches, although today it’s important to lay the groundwork with those around you.

You are looking to the future, which might bring up fears that you won’t be enough on your own to accomplish your goals.

You might find that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, which may lead to feelings of disappointment. However, the probability of this is unlikely, and it will likely be better than you expected.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Libra, The Lovers comes through to predict a day of harmony and seeking soulmate relationships.

This might not be a romantic connection, although this card typically has love inclinations.

If you have been fearing loneliness, this card comes forward reminding you that you won’t be alone for long, and today might be the day you make the connections you have been waiting for.

Go forward following your heart, being swayed, and deeply moved by your passions. Your heart knows something your brain hasn’t quite caught onto yet.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Scorpio, the Three of Wands predicting a great opportunity to move forward in life.

This specifically speaks to an opportunity to travel outside what you know and explore your options in new places you may not have typically expected.

This can cause some panic for introverted Scorpios, as this card speaks to working with others and being vocal about your involvements.

When working with a team you will be led toward success.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Sagittarius, The Hermit predicts a challenging day as you’re forced to look inward and reflect on yourself.

You will be able to make major breakthroughs about where you’re going in life, your identity, and what your destiny is by dedicating time to look within yourself to find the answers you seek.

While this will challenge you as you face your fears of loneliness, this will only propel you into becoming a better version of yourself.

Don’t hide what you’re really thinking, you owe it to yourself to think authentically and with genuine prose.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Capricorn, the Ten of Wands comes through to predict that you will be feeling both confident and overwhelmed.

You are taking on a lot of work, which works well for you as a Capricorn, almost being in your most authentic realm.

This work is tough but so are you. You might fear that you may collapse under all of this pressure, and the reality is that you might.

Don’t be too proud to ask for some help carrying the weight you’re lifting. It doesn’t take away from what you’re doing or make your tasks any less rewarding.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Aquarius, the King of Swords is predicting that your intelligence will be your best asset today. You are sharp and will be recognized for the powerful brain you possess.

Today is an important day to utilize structure, to claim your authority, and to use your strength and logic to assert yourself.

You may fear that by dominating you’re using your intelligence superpowers for the wrong reason, but you are meant to lead, Aquarius!

Don’t fear your quick wit, step into your highest self, and feel comfortable being in control.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Pisces, Temperance presents itself today to predict a day of moderation.

This speaks to a day where you will be feeling content with your home life.

This is calling through to the end of arguments, something you may have feared that you would never see the end to.

This card comes to denote that you need to seek balance in your life, and if it isn’t already present then you need to be the one to create it for yourself.

The particular balance in question is what you have to do (work, chores, take care of your health) and what you wish to do (total expression).

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.