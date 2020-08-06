Free Tarot Reading, August 7, 2020

It's a great time to explore your inner voice.

Your free tarot card reading is here for Friday, August 7, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

Your free tarot card reading brings with it the energy of a Sun in Leo.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Today the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is transitioning from the sign of Pisces to the sign of Aries.

You can expect from your head being in the clouds to being in the game, ready for action as the moon shifts places.

This can put us on edge, making us feel a little extra agitated and irritable, especially with both the sun and moon in fire signs.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Friday, August 7, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Aries, The Sun comes through to brighten your days!

This is a day of optimistic opportunities coming forward with new life.

You can see success on your horizon and you are following in full force towards the light!

Go on with great speed, as these successes have long been awaiting your arrival.

As you grow into new skin, remind yourself despite your ever-changing metamorphosis, you are still you.

It is by your own will and determination that you have even entered this place of promise and fulfillment. Be proud of yourself!

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Taurus, The World comes forward presenting positive conclusions of chapters you’re ready to close and wonderful opportunities on the horizon.

This speaks to successful endings of what you have been working on that leads into success for the new ideas you’re looking to plant the seeds of.

Take a moment to celebrate today, knowing that you were able to endure the highs and the lows to create something beautiful.

Before you look forward to moving on, muse over the wonderful time you have had getting to where you are now.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Gemini, the Three of Pentacles comes forth to ask you to collaborate with your fellow creatives today.

Don’t be afraid to explore your ideas in an open environment with those you trust.

It is with collaborative insight that you can build upon your ideas so they can grow into something even better than you could have ever imagined.

Be open to let others explore the world with you.

This could speak being open to group projects at work or asking another creative about feedback for something you’re working on. Be open to criticism and growth.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Cancer, the Queen of Cups denotes that today you will be heavily motivated by the messages received through your third eye.

You are very psychically inclined today! You will have great insight into those you love and wish to protect, being very attuned with their needs.

You can’t help that, you’re naturally empathic and have a deep understanding of the human psyche as lived through your own experiences.

Be cautious of overlooking what people are actually saying rather than just what you’re feeling. Don’t allow your feelings and intuition to misguide spoken fact.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Leo, the Five of Pentacles comes through to warn you of financial hardships today.

It is important to note that tomorrow is another day to get it together to reconcile the funds lost.

It is important right now for you to rely on those around you who are going through the same thing to help each other uplift yourselves from your injured thinking and into something productive.

This isn’t forever, this isn’t faith. This is something you can recover from, with the help of some support and comradery.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Virgo, the Four of Wands presents itself as a call to celebrate!

Today is a moment in which to rejoice with your companions.

You are crossing over the threshold into a place of stability; better roads lie ahead.

You can rest assured that you are protected by the universe today as well as those around you.

This is because for a while you have been building this foundation in which you stand on.

You can know with certainty that you have led yourself down the right path. The future is now; go forward and rejoice!

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Libra, the Ace of Wands comes forward to bring you bright new ideas for the future.

You are flowing with creative ideas and thoughts today.

You are deeply called by the muse today, heavily inspired by your surroundings and the people who inhabit the space in your heart.

Hold on firmly to this passion that you’re feeling in these moments as they will lay to a strong foundation to build off of in the future.

Allow yourself to be moved by the things that spark your interest and break free from the restrictions your mind has placed on you previously.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Scorpio, the Wheel of Fortune comes through denoting a new beginning for you to follow.

If you’ve been down on your luck you can look forward to a change in pace today, with the universe supporting your ideas and backing your movements.

You can make the big moves you want to make today for the future that is awaiting you.

Be big and expressive and what will come around will be reciprocated.

Don’t be afraid to start your projects with gusto as long as you can sustain this energy through to the end.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Sagittarius, the Nine of Swords presents itself like your recurring terrors.

You might be suffering from a lack of sleep, being kept up last night with night terrors.

Ghosts from your past may be coming to haunt you, leaving you in anguish or feeling guilt about what you could have done differently.

It is important to note that it is worse in your head than it is in the real world.

Try to break free from the nasty rhetoric circulating your mind and recognize that it may not be as bad as it seems.

Try to shake away the anxieties that are clutching you and work towards a wise mindset.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Capricorn, the Ace of Pentacles comes forward to show you the good fortune you are bringing into your life from the ideas you are beginning to plant.

This shows reward for your hard work and efforts. Expect to find happiness, especially in regards to finance.

This will take a lot of effort, but as a Capricorn, you are no stranger to getting your hands dirty to get what you want in a business setting.

You work hard for what you have, and today you will be rewarded for even the little steps you are making to a solid foundation.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Aquarius, the Knight of Wands denotes passionate action being taken today.

Expect to think and act upon matters of the heart and what moves you into being the bravest person you can be.

You have great stamina to keep moving forward with what you want, but just because you have longevity don’t expect it to take long.

Much like the infatuation motivating you, the actions you must take will be quick moving, as long as you maintain your focus for what it is you are so deeply longing for.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Pisces, the Four of Swords is beckoning you to relax!

You don’t have to let this stress overwhelm you, you are allowed to take a step back, draw some boundaries, and rest your head. Don’t allow yourself to be overloaded by sensory, people, things to do.

The world is in chaos, take a day off for a moment of respite and peace.

You have been working so hard and your efforts are being seen, but you can’t expect to achieve with your mind going a million miles an hour hyper-focused on everything you have to do.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.