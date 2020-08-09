Horoscope For Today, August 10, 2020

Power day for all Earth signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 10, 2020.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of sultry and sensual Taurus.

Your horoscope for today encourages you and all zodiac signs to enjoy life.

The Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of miracles for the day.

Leo season has 9 days left, so whatever it is that you do, dress to impress.

While the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, it works positively with Earth zodiac signs Virgo and Capricorn; Taurus gets added energy for the day.

The Taurus Moon will sextile Venus in Cancer, inviting all zodiac signs to be mindful of their home life.

The Moon will square Mercury in Cancer making it difficult to jump to conclusions or to make snap decisions. Planning and plodding are encouraged.

The Mercury will square Uranus in Taurus, so keep your ears open as information could come unexpectedly from a solid source.

What else will your daily horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign on Monday?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it's time to slow it down and practice gratitude.

It's a good day to write a list of appreciations that you have and to put it somewhere you can see it each day.

Reflecting on what makes you thankful can encourage you when you feel like the day is longer than it should be or harder than you had hoped.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign, so give yourself permission to kick back and reflect.

You are able to connect with the flow of things today. Taking your time and stopping to smell the roses can feel like a true reward for all your hard work.

You might want to plan your day out so that you're not hurried at the end and left feeling stressed.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too, so there can be an amazing timing that takes place for you today.

You may experience a 'right time - right place' moment before the day is complete.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this can affect your way of thinking.

You can get stuck on a concept or an idea and not want to stop until it's realized. You may feel impatient with people who seem to be obstacles to your goals or that you feel are not in time with your need to move forward quickly.

You'll want to practice patience and not lose sight of the fact that everyone has their own personal wants and needs too. You may have to make compromises in order to remain content today.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too, and this can come in the form of a transcendental experience.

Good behavior can get rewarded for you if you learn to let yourself remain steadfast but not stubborn. Sometimes learning to let the Universe do what it wants without manipulation is the way to go.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it's a great day to relax with a friend or to plan a future meet up with someone you enjoy being around.

The Moon will be in your friendship sector until the middle of the week, too, which makes this a wonderful time to socialize and to embrace that life has a funny way of bringing interesting people across your path.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too, so you could have what you perceive as experience with an angelic soul. As the saying goes, be careful how you act because you could be entertaining an angel. Be a little kinder for the next few days as a result.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it's a great time to focus on your career and your public image.

You might find that certain types of colors or clothing bring out your sensuality, too. It's a great time to focus on 'the good life' that you want to have in your life.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too, so if you've been planning to purchase a luxury item, you might want to keep checking to see if it goes on sale over the next few days. You may get lucky!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this brings attention to your ability to learn. You'll be searching for knowledge and wisdom.

It's a great time to screenshot or save wisdom quotes to your cell phone or make a screen saver of one.

You will find that the more reflective you are on a singular point this week, the deeper meaning you glean from each word.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too, so you may experience an epiphany about something that's been perplexing you for some time. If you have been trying to resolve a problem, you'll find the answer you seek soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this brings attention to your shared resources.

You, or someone you care about, could become a primary provider of resources that are needed this week. You may find that things come to you easily.

It may be that where you anticipated falling short financially a refund or some money found in a pocket is possible.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too, so someone in your life could get lucky by no effort on their own, and their generous nature will include you in the benefit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this activates your partnership and commitment sector.

It's easy for you to connect with a partner and be in tune with people you care for and have worked with for a long time.

If you are the sentimental type and enjoy giving a thank you card every once in a while, the next few days is perfect for this type of gesture.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too, so expending your gratitude in tender ways can create a lifelong fond memory for someone who needs it at the right moment.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this activates your daily duties.

So, ask yourself what would you do for love or to make your life easier? The aim of the next few days is to find things that bring simplicity and pleasure back into your life.

Maybe you really like having convenience food items in the house and it just works for you. Go with what makes your life work the way that you need it to.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too, and if you are in a situation where your personality or way of doing things rubs negatively with another person, things might start to change in a new direction.

Be open to the idea that sometimes you can't predict a person's change of heart.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this activates your sector of playfulness, children, and even your interaction with a partner.

This is a great time to settle down with someone if you've been talking about moving in together. You may be caught up in the moment and not think of the little details during this honeymoon emotional stage.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too, so taking a leap of faith can even feel natural to you.

Like a child who doesn't fear what the future brings, adopt a similar way of thinking. Sometimes you just have to do what feels right and natural at that time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this activates your way of handling people in authority or how you feel about family interaction.

Taurus is a traditionalist by nature, so you may find it interesting to observe how stubborn or even complacent certain individuals in your family can be.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too and this energy can help you to practice acceptance when needed.

While this can rub your innovative personality in the wrong way, it's good to note that everyone is unique and try to love people where they are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this lunar energy can influence your communication.

You may come across more maternal and intuitive during the next few days. In fact, you can be a light and someone that is comforting and encouraging at the right time.

The Taurus Moon will conjunct with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, too, and this can manifest with a conversation that is unexpected.

You may find that you're able to read between the lines easily and sense what's going on inside a person's heart so that you can show more compassion and empathy without being asked.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.