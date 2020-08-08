Horoscope For Today, August 9, 2020

The Moon enters Taurus on Sunday evening.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to be strong.

The Sun and Moon conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries on Sunday and there is strong fire energy once again.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon will be in Aries until it enters Taurus in the late evening.

It's a power day for Leo and Sagittarius. Aries gets an extra power day Find your zodiac sign's power day here.

Fire means energy, and energy means that it has to be controlled.

Sadly, the Sun and Mars will be at odds with Saturn, so it's less likely to find it without some effort!

Sunday taking control and claiming it will be an essential part of your day's success. While Jupiter and Saturn remain conjunct in Capricorn, that's what's best for us all right now.

All zodiac signs will have to tap into their inner courage, as the Sun in Leo suggests we all do collectively until it leaves the fifth solar house on August 19.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, August 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon will spend most of the day in your zodiac sign, which can result in one of two things. You may feel tired and ready to do something completely different than the usual or your mind can feel full of ideas ready to explore and take on a new challenge.

The Moon and Mars will conjunct and this dual can be an explosive overload for your sign. Focus on passionate and purposeful activities, but realize that you could be ultra-sensitive and prone to an argument or two.

While the Sun is in the sign of Leo, passion is the main theme for this solar season. So embrace strong feelings and rather than fight them or become triggered by your emotions, learn and grow from the experiences.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, so this is a great time to do any backtracking of projects or little errands that need to be tidied up and completed before Monday.

If you have been meaning to return items to the store, you'll want to take extra care to double-check that you have everything. While the Moon is in quick thinking Aries, there's a chance that a glitch can take place with your multitasking activities.

While the Moon and Mars conjunct on Sunday, you may find it irritating to bring things up from the past; so try not to go there. Focus on the future and moving forward is the best way to do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this can really help you to think clearly and solve critical problems.

If you have been trying to figure out how to reorganize the living room furniture or do an overall of a space in your house that involves a little bit of math, Sunday is the perfect time to get these types of projects out of the way.

The Moon and Mars will conjunct in your house of friendships sector so if you're planning to team tag a chore, expect a little bit of back-and-forth banter; nothing you can't handle, of course!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries opening your career sector. You may have the day off, but there's lots of work to do at home.

Take advantage of the boost in energy and aim to squeeze in some time to prep for your upcoming meetings, a workday or to organize your wardrobe for the week ahead.

Make your business card. Update the e-signature on your email. If you have not visited LinkedIn, check out your profile, and make connections with colleagues you've recently met. While the Sun is in Leo, remember that time is money!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and so this is the perfect time for you to pull out some books and get some studying done.

If you enjoy fitness, it's a great day for taking a job and listening to some talk radio or going for a hike while tuning into an ebook that you have been meaning to listen to.

While the Sun is in your zodiac sign, personal development is part of the benefits. So, while the Moon in Aries continues to open your capacity for learning, do things that you enjoy but integrate education in some way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, opening your shared resources sector. While Aries may be generous at times, it's also one of the most competitive zodiac signs.

You may find yourself dealing with individuals who have no qualm about trying to edge you out of what can be shared. So, you'll need to show up and be a bit more competitive than usual. It's not going to be easy, but you're sure to win.

While the Sun is in Leo, dealing with hidden enemies involves risks that you have to take to stand up for what's right when needed. With less than two weeks left to Leo season, it's important for you to accept challenges that life has for you to overcome.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries activating your partnerships sector, so if you have been hoping to catch up with someone, it's a perfect time for a last-minute lunch date or an unplanned phone call.

It will be fun to do something different. If you can't meet in person, a video chat will work, too.

Last-minute errands are another great activity to do while the Moon is in the sign of Aries, too. But, focus your energy on doing things for others. If you've forgotten someone's birthday maybe do some Amazon shopping and send something that will arrive soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries taking care of yourself is a priority. While the Moon and Mars are conjunct in Aries, you may have to grapple with some frustration that can be healthily worked out with some high impact exercise, a long walk in nature or even a vent session with your best friend.

The Moon in Aries, when in your sector of daily duties can make cleaning highly therapeutic for you. It's the perfect day for organizing and removing things from your bedroom or closet that you no longer want or need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and having fun and enjoying yourself is a priority. You will feel a double dose of motivation to do something fun and adventurous today, as the Moon and Mars are conjunct in Aries all day.

So, plan a short trip to visit a park or do something in your own back yard. Today's perfect for a bike ride if the weather permits or putting some of your energy toward a slower activity that allows you to connect with the nature such as fishing or a horse ride.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon will activate your authority sector and so anticipate feeling a strong need to say what you feel needs to be said to your parents. You may want to avoid contentious topics such as politics or discussing things that are sensitive points.

However, it's a wonderful time to identify any areas that you personally feel you must tackle and want to get control over in your own life.

Organize the fridge; restock on healthy food items or plan your next fitness regime so you can attain some of your agility goals.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon in the sign of Aries opens your communication sector, and so you may enjoy doing something creative and fast-paced to take advantage of today's energy.

With Mars in Aries conjunct the Moon, you can work on developing your website site or writing a few emails that are timely and need to be sent off.

Be careful though to avoid sending text messages that are driven by anger or too much passion that needs some structure to them. Maybe talk to a friend about what you're thinking you need to get off your chest to help you clarify your message.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, which can make it easy for you to spend impulsively. If you decide that you just have to hit the malls, try not to buy something on impulse that you know you'll regret. Listen to your gut when spending and the little voice of doubt starts to rant about your purchases.

It's a good day though to go through the paper pile on your desk that has collected this week and get things organized before the end of the day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.