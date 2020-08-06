Career Horoscope For August 7, 2020

Your career and money horoscope is here for all zodiac signs starting on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Here's what astrology has in store for your zodiac sign in the area of luck, money, and career.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces entering Aries.

The Midheaven starts the day at a critical degree in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, so relationships with friends at work or at home can be unpredictable at times.

It's a good day to be flexible when working with others.

It's a great time to look into volunteer activities if you've been wanting to help out with a cause that interests you.

Collectively, our daily tasks are turned toward home. The sixth astrology house of work starts off in the sign of Cancer, where Venus enters at 11:00 a.m. EST.

What else will your career and money horoscope bring for you on Friday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's career horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, August 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Midheaven starts at a critical degree in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and this implies that your friendships are the key to your success.

Aquarius energy is about helping others, so if you've been focusing on your own work maybe taking time to understand a colleague or a coworker's role in a project can be helpful to you.

Today, while the Midheaven is in Aquarius, acting charitably can be a great thing to do. Check out how you are doing with your tax-saving gift-giving. If you are behind for where you'd like to be during this time of year, then look at political candidates or animal rescues as a place to donate your time or money.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Midheaven in Aquarius brings social energy to your workday. In your career, being someone who enjoys group work may not be natural for you, but it's a necessity today.

You may find that meetings are easier to get information from. Today, don't be afraid to ask questions or to see if you can pick someone's brain for tips that help you to improve your sales or marketing game.

Today's a good day for working on social media as well. If you have been leaving one of your social media accounts stagnant, post something positive and uplifting as a fresh attempt to get back into the conversation online.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Midheaven in Aquarius brings innovative air energy into the picture for you. You may find that you're able to think with clarity, but don't keep ideas to yourself.

You may find that sharing information brings you luck and good fortune today.

Your thoughts highlight all the potential you have to others and helps you to stand out with a competitive edge.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today's Midheaven at a critical degree in your shared resource sector can mean there can be some control issues playing out between who gets what and when.

It can be hard to figure out why people can become overly protective or appear to be stingy, but try not to fret over it too much if you can.

You may find that in the afternoon, your attention can shift into focusing on what you can control and not let the negative energy of others bother you.

In fact, it will be a better use of your time when you put your time and energy into what works instead of what you might be able to achieve through someone else.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Midheaven in Aquarius can make you see that the spark of productivity comes from the love and support of your partner. You may need to ask for it; however, so even if it doesn't come to you naturally, don't be shy.

Today, can also bring to you someone that can become the catalyst for a change in your workplace.

If you've been trying to get someone to work on project with you or if you need to call time off from work and get a backup, you may find yourself fortunate in this area today.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Midheaven in Aquarius can bring you to your routines early in the day, so if you wake up before the clock rings, don't get caught up scrolling your social media, get out of bed, and set to your work.

This afternoon is perfect for trying out a new idea or doing a quick errand run. You'll find it easier to be productive in the mid-morning or afternoon so plan your day accordingly.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Midheaven in Aquarius encourages you to learn something at the start of the day.

Maybe you have not read any expert blogs for you career or business lately? If not, you might find it useful to do so.

Scour the internet for topics that expand the knowledge you need to keep you on the cutting edge.

You may want to consider getting more control about your time and avoid wasting it on things that don't bring you money.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Midheaven in Aquarius gives you an edge today. Do something that helps you to stand out from the crowd. You might want to change how you dress when going out for a meeting.

Perhaps you will want to take a few minutes to be extra prepared for your research or presentation.

You will have the ability to pull off a big deal if you want to and others will take notice. You can gain the respect of peers for your strong work ethic.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Midheaven in Aquarius can help you to be more openly communicative. It's a great time for you to participate in chats more often, so if you have one that you secretly put to silence at work, refresh and see if you can catch up.

If you've been standing back assessing things and now feel like you are ready to say what's on your mind. you might decide to just go ahead and do so. You'll be glad to speak from the heart and get whatever concerns you have off of your chest.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Midheaven in Aquarius encourages being hospitable with others.

If you have things that you own that never get used, maybe it's time to pull them out and enjoy their use with a friend or loved one.

Or if you're in a pinch and need to sell a few items that you kept as a hobby, maybe try to put them on eBay, Poshmark or Facebook Marketplace to make a bit of cash to help you out until payday.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, while the Midheaven starts the day in your zodiac sign again, it's a great time for you to level-up and polish your work.

You might want to just take a few extra moments to check your appearance before heading out the door. Be sure to check emails before hitting send.

Do things with a little extra attention to the details. Add a bit of excellence to your work.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, while the Midheaven is in Aquarius, things that relate to your past work can start to manifest in your life again today.

You may find that the hard effort you put in starts to show signs of growth. It's also a good time to look at which industry leaders are on social media that you'd like to follow online.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.