Horoscope For Today, August 4, 2020

The Moon goes void of course at 5:45 p.m. EST.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, and it's a power day for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Find your zodiac sign's power day here.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon will be in Aquarius until it enters Pisces at 10:27 p.m. EST.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to be open to change.

The Moon in Aquarius is innovative and hospitable making Tuesday perfect for sharing ideas with others and team-projects.

The Moon will be void of course starting at 5:27 p.m. EST. When the Moon is void of course, it's important to avoid making any rash decisions based on impulse.

The Moon will be in communication during the daytime hours with Jupiter, the planet of growth. The Moon square Jupiter can make it easy to jump to unnecessary conclusions.

The Moon will also be in communication with Mars in Aries, so all zodiac signs are full steam ahead.

What else will your daily horoscope bring for all zodiac signs?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, August 04, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on key friendships, both new and old.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to be bold and courageous when it comes to asserting yourself with others.

You may be at risk for going over the top when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth in Capricorn.

It can be hard to pull back when you really feel during this time, and its best to assess your situations before you do, especially in the late afternoon when the Moon goes void of course and there's a lack of clarity.

Tonight, when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, regret can leave you feeling lost if you push too hard on relationships that require more tenderness or time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on work and career, and what you want to change about your livelihood.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to take risks and to be brave at work. You might decide that it's time to put your feelers out there for a new job or to accept something you think is promising.

However, you may be at risk for assuming a promise is a guarantee when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth affecting your personal belief sector.

This can cause a crisis of belief for you, and cause some self-doubt so try not to jump to conclusions without checking facts when the Moon goes void of course in the evening.

Tonight, when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, friends can be a source of wisdom for you. Asking for advice. Getting someone with good intuition to listen may be a smart move.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on learning experiences, and what it takes to make you change your mind.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to be open and receptive to new ideas and ways of receiving information. It's a good day to take up a new course of study or to plan long-term travel in the future.

However, you may be at risk for taking on more than you can handle when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth affecting your shared resources. If you're in a relationship, be sure to consult with your partner on decisions that affect you both.

Tonight, when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces you will find yourself thinking about your career goals and the future. This is a great time for you to dream big even if you aren't sure what direction you'd like to take at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on shared resources; and how you access them.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to motivate and eager to accept help from others. You are likely to receive what you ask for from a friend who has what you need.

However, you may feel impatient with the process when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth affecting your sense of partnership.

You may project yourself on to a situation and think others should handle things with the same level of responsibility that you do.

Tonight, when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, it's a great time to read or study subjects involving spirituality or the occult. If you have been wanting to get a tarot card reading or meet with an astrologer, an appointment will be successful.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on relationships, especially those that are commitment-oriented.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to be ambitious when it comes to serving others and being there for a partner.

However, life, in general, can get in the way when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth affecting your daily duties.

You may find yourself caught up with lots of things going on and it can be hard to know what to do first.

Tonight, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and it's a great time for you to put your needs and intentions out to the Universe and see them actualized.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on daily tasks and the way they make things flow smoothly each day.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to get things done and to commit to completing your tasks.

However, some tasks can test your patience when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth affecting your joy and playfulness.

You will need to set boundaries and manage your emotional energy when you feel overwhelmed.

Tonight, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces which encourages you to depend on and do something with a companion that's deeply personal and bonding.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on joy, and how to create more of it in your life.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to be driven and intentional about your choices. You are less likely to choose to do things that you don't enjoy.

However, you will want to polish your social skills when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth affecting your relationship with authority figures.

You may need to remember that it's better to be professional than to let your guard down when socializing with a boss, even if you're friends.

Tonight, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and it's a great time to do yoga, create a mantra to focus on, or if you have a mandala, use it to meditate for the next few days.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on your relationship with authority figures, especially the ones that remind you of your childhood.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to be driven to work hard and acquire respect from people in authority.

However, remember to be clear and to ask good questions when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth affecting your communication sector.

Talking can become confusing for some when you give too many details at the wrong time. Try to pace your self when sharing ideas or talking through problems.

Tonight, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and this can be a great time to do something that connects you spiritually, such as painting or doing art.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on communication; what you say and how it is received by others.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to eagerly share what's on your mind and to be open and vocal about your ideas.

However, be sure to remain thankful for what you have when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth affecting your personal possessions sector.

Practicing gratitude can keep jealousy at bay or having you think someone has a situation better than you do.

Tonight, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces making it a good time to connect with your childhood beliefs and spiritual upbringing and revive your faith in the power of good vs evil.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on money, both the making and saving of it.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to work hard and to double down on your efforts for the sake of financial security.

However, remember who you are and don't forget your big why when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth affecting your sense of self-worth.

Even the most confident person has moments of self-doubt, so when you feel like you're. not enough, don't be hard on yourself. Focus on your worth.

Tonight, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces where you are able to communicate through prayer and supplicate what you have needs for your higher power.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on your self and making a swooping change that is essential to your life.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to pursue personal goals and objectives and to be open to change.

However, be mindful of karma when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth affecting your past experiences and memories associated with them.

The past is not in control of your future, so even if things are still not over yet, your choices are what matter most at this time.

Tonight, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and you should turn to spiritual pursuits that provide you a source of comfort and peace of mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius inviting you to focus on clearing energy that you have been carrying around from the past.

The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, helping you to look at your past choices and release them to God.

However, remember you have good friends who love you when the Moon in Aquarius squares Jupiter, the planet of growth affecting your friendship sector.

You will appreciate staying connected with people who encourage you when you need it.

Tonight, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces you may have vivid dreams. It's a great time to pull out your dream journal and start keeping a record of the next few day's symbolism.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.