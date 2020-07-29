Horoscope For Today, July 30, 2020

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, July 30, 2020, and it's a power day for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. Find your zodiac sign's power day here.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19 when it changes signs during the waxing gibbous Moon in Sagittarius.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to learn something new.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, making your horoscope for today the perfect time to take up a class or schedule a campout.

The Moon will spend its final day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius which means you have one last try at something riskier than usual.

Thursday was made for honesty, so if you've got something on your heart that you need an answer to, it's a good day for 'the talk' with a friend or a loved one.

Ideal activities to do according to Leo season and your horoscope for today include:

Planning a fishing or camping trip or any short and long term trips

Sign up for an online course

If you're a Sagittarius, it's a great day for scheduling vision exams

What else will your horoscope for today bring to your zodiac sign on Thursday?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your personal philosophy sector.

You have strong opinions and views but that doesn't mean you're not open to hearing what others have to say.

You may spar a bit verbally with others, but this is just your way of showing that you're willing to battle opinions while learning from others, too.

You'll certainly wear your heart on your sleeve, and it will be difficult for you not to want to avoid some of life's hardships for a while.

And, this can mean a quick change of scenery is what you need. A mid-day errand can do you some good, even if it's just to the coffee shop or outside for a breath of fresh air.

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, and so increases your perfectionistic slant. Be patient with the process.

You're going to have to work a bit more than usual thanks to Saturn in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, but overall it's good!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your shared resources sector.

You don't mind helping others figure out how to handle the things that they have and don't use.

In fact, today your frugal side can really give good advice on how to repurpose or renovate furniture or objects of personal use.

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, so spending money can become a past-time. Be careful if you have your credit card saved on sites where you pay by a single click. You may impulse by thinking of someone you love.

Saturn is in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, and so structuring life is a necessary evil. You may find that the more you stick to a schedule, the better off you are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your relationship sector.

Honesty is the core of a good relationship, so the more someone helps you to understand their side of things, the greater chances they have on capturing your interest today.

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, so you're less inclined to be obsessed about how long something takes because what you want to see is the finished product.

You are helpful and able to guide projects with ease. It's fortunate for those who let you help out when you offer.

Saturn is in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, so you're open to giving more than you get back in return.

However, something significant can happen in your life unexpectedly. You may find that someone in authority is looking out for your best interest, and you end up receiving something of value for all your hard work and sacrifice soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your daily duties sector.

You may wrestle with the need for a routine but there is also something wonderful about taking another day and riding the wave of life as it goes.

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, and you have learned not to test fate more than needed. Your conservative nature may win at the end of the day. You might find yourself dabbling and daydreaming just the same but being responsible is what will win.

Saturn is in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, so your partner may be a source of tension if their A-game isn't on point today. Try not to project your own desire to do better on to others or base your choices on what you see people in your life doing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your romance.

You driven to love and to express yourself with all your heart. It can be hard for you to resist a challenge or a good time when the opportunity comes around.

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, and you are optimistic and hopeful. You may perceive that something is about to happen for you or a friend. Your hunches can be strong and you'll not want to keep them to yourself.

Saturn is in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, so try to avoid tension in your life. Enjoy all the good vibes you wake up feeling.

Don't let the ordinary stressors of life get you down. You have so much more to look forward to this weekend, so focus on what keeps your happiness alive.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your authority and beliefs about the family sector.

You are eager to bring order into chaos. You may find it necessary to encourage the people in your life to let you lead even though it can be difficult to do.

You may still find it impossible to resist trying to persuade a family member what is right (because you say so!)

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, so you'll be working extra hard to gain respect by evidence and facts, but don't be upset if your person feels the need to learn from their own mistakes.

Saturn is in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, so try to find joy in how the Universe leads and that even though you perceive what's best, there's a grand structure at work that supports everyone on their own timeline.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your communication sector. You may find yourself caught up in conversations related to money or property that you use.

You might find yourself feeling like claiming ownership of your right to certain things especially if you feel that your space is threatened.

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, and you're learning to adjust your thinking about people, places, and things. You may find that you're really driven to find a new community of individuals to socialize with, too.

Saturn is in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, it's a good time to start distancing yourself, even if it's emotionally when you feel like you've been around family too long or when you sense that you just need a little time to yourself to think.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your personal belongings sector. It's a good day to enjoy all that you have and to appreciate the beauty of your home, your living spaces, and your most prized, sentimental possessions.

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, so put on your favorite piece of jewelry or break out old family albums. You will value exploring what you have and rethinking about your life and how you want to live it now and in the future.

Saturn is in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, and you are in a strong position to share wisdom and advice based on experience to whoever is willing to hear it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your personal development sector. It's a great day for you to pursue a new career or to pick up study in a course that helps you to explore yourself.

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, and even if money or things that you need seem to be difficult to attain right now, continue to pursue those things. You'll find that your diligence pays off.

Saturn is in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, so take time to structure your personal workspace, especially where you pay bills at home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your karma and intuitive thinking sector.

You know that sometimes people have to pay their dues in life and at work; although you don't mind putting in the effort it can bother you when you see other people trying to get things the easy way.

You may find that you're able to perceive things without being told. In fact, if someone tries to mislead you, you'll call them out.

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, so it's important to make sure you take care of yourself when times feel stressful. Go for a walk. Do something mundane and get your mind onto other things.

Saturn is in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, and you are ready to make a change for your own life. It's a good day for organizing and getting your personal life back in order.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your friendship sector.

It's a great day for spending time with a friend and hanging out talking about whatever comes to mind

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, and it's the little things that count for you today. You might not mind if you don't get to 'have it all'. You are thankful for all your blessings, both big and small.

Saturn is in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, so potentially someone from the past or a subject from your history can come up for you to review. Be prepared for social media's memory moment's to remind you of how far you've come.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in bold and honest Sagittarius activating your work and career sector.

Your intuition and courage guide you to finish a project or work harder than usual today. You may find that you are driven to attain a goal that's of significant value.

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini today, it's the perfect time to strategize and face your fears.

Saturn is in a harsh relationship with the Moon today, so dedicating yourself to your highest good is essential today. Don't cut corners because you'll find that they don't work out as you hoped.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.