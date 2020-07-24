Horoscope For Today, July 25, 2020

The Moon in Libra invites you to balance your life this Saturday.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of bold and daring Leo. The Moon is in diplomatic Libra all day.

Your horoscope for today empowers your zodiac signs to be brave and balanced.

The first main aspect occurs between the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Libra.

The masculine harmonizes with the feminine encouraging you to accept challenges but not be extreme in the measures you take to achieve a goal.

While the Sun is in Leo all zodiac signs are inclined to act conservatively but to consider the needs of others.

Saturday is a good day for the caretaking of family members, discussing changes that involve your home or even studying a little bit of astrology.

Mercury remains in the zodiac sign of Cancer until August 4, 2020. Mars remains in the zodiac sign of Aries and harmonizes with Venus in Gemini on Saturday, too.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today while Venus in Gemini harmonizes with Mars, your drive and determination to be a provider are heightened.

Mars squares Jupiter today as well, which means you may find it harder to produce results, but you’re motivated to continue pushing forward regardless of the challenges you face.

While the Moon transits Libra this weekend, it’s important for you to maintain a strong sense of balance and all your affairs.

You’re likely to be a little irritable, however with some management of your time you can keep yourself positive and upbeat all weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, while Venus, the planet a beauty is in your second solar house, you may still be inclined toward frivolity when it comes to your finances.

Now it’s not a good time to make impulse purchases, without taking into consideration who is affected by what you buy.

If you were in a partnership or a relationship, be sure to have discussions with your partner about any purchases that could trigger an argument.

Right now, aim for making decisions that are practical. Even though money can buy the pleasure you desire in your life. It’s good to keep your mind on goals and practical choices.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, as the Moon in Virgo starts the day, you are thinking and planning with high levels of clarity.

Later in the day when the Moon shifts into Libra, you are likely to have a strong sense of optimism empower your horoscope for today.

It’s a wonderful time to put your positivity to good use.

While the Sun is in Leo, it’s a great time for you to share your sense of humor and silly side with friends through text messages or memes.

If you’ve been so busy due to work, it’s a great time for you to reach out to family members just to see how they are doing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily horoscope, while the Sun is in Leo, continues the theme of what you own and how this factors into your life.

For your horoscope tomorrow, while the Moon is in Virgo it’s a good time to look at the things you use and potentially share with others.

From checking under the hood of your vehicle to doing a mini-review of any and all paperwork that involves your house or where you live, it’s a good day to get your personal matters squared away if you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, while the Sun is in your solar house of self, you are ready to take on the world, but Saturn is saying it's best to hold back all that energy and keep things in check until you have all your ducks in a row.

You may be feeling the pinch of Saturn's heaviness in your life, and stress can be a major factor for you right now. It's important to take life on its own terms and not try to force round pegs into square holes!

Even your friendships may notice that you're trying to do things all at once. So, don't be surprised if one of them calls you out and tries to get you to relax a bit.

A little change of pace can do you good, so try to take a break, Leo.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your horoscope for today you may be feeling the intensity of your ruling planet, Mercury in Cancer, especially when talking with friends who have a lot going on at this time.

While you may not want to dig up old memories from the past, a friend who is particularly stuck in history could prove to be hard to listen to. You aren't in a position to play therapist and it's hard to say you don't want to once they start talking.

While it may not be customary for you to leave your phone off or keep text messages on read, it's perfectly okay to unplug for the day. If you honestly don't need to keep your cell phone with you, then don't. Take a social media vacation if you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your horoscope for today, while the Moon enters your zodiac sign today, may find yourself interested in trying new things that are meant just for you.

You completely are due for some me-time. You may have been helping others all week, and thinking about catching up on some shows or just resting can feel so good to you.

If you have the chance, while the Sun is in Leo, include a few feel-good-dates with your best friend. Since you are such a social butterfly, you might enjoy spending your free time with a good friend who loves to relax and unwind with you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, while the Moon is in Virgo early in the day, it's a great time for you to connect with your best friend and talk about whatever is on your mind. You may find that your work-oriented lifestyle has you completely needing a social break. So a bit of friendly banter with a bestie is the perfect way to start the day.

When the Moon leaves your friendship sector, into your house of hidden enemies, you might find that you're sleuthing the social media of an ex or someone who you still haven't forgiven yet.

If you find yourself ready to let go of the past, today's perfect to do so. You're ready to move on and start off fresh.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your horoscope for today you'll find that the Moon in Virgo makes you want to get so much done at the start of the day.

You need to focus anyway, and with a little support from the Moon in Virgo, you'll feel ready to take on much more than you had once thought.

When the Moon shifts into Libra, later on, to finish out the weekend, you may find that you're friends are there to help you unwind. Life is about keeping the right balance between play and work. Today, you'll want to be sure to make time for both.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your horoscope for today, it's not like you to let things slide when you know that the day has plenty of needs that must be fulfilled.

Right now, with Saturn back in your zodiac sign, you're aware of the limits of time. You may even have set your schedule up so that each moment is recorded and nothing gets lost in the shuffle.

However, the Universe may have bigger and better plans that what you've written down. Saturn conjuncts with Jupiter retrograde today. You have to pay attention to your inner voice. You may find that on a hunch you get lucky when you listen to what the Universe has to say, and you follow its lead.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your horoscope for today, the Sun in Pisces opens your relationship sector and so you're seeing things in a whole new light. Uranus is at odds with your feelings of love and the overall warmth that you want to experience.

You have to answer to someone, and it might be that you find yourself held accountable to a standard someone else imposed on you without your permission.

Realizing the areas of life that you gave up some of your power is important right now. You might realize that you are learning through tough experiences, but they will make you stronger than ever before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your horoscope for today, Neptune gets a little shakeup with the Sun and you have to make choices that are realistic.

It's not the right time to feed your dreamy nature. It's better when you learn to keep things in the safe zone until you have played around with your ideas, the scenarios, and understand what to expect a bit better.

You may enjoy this time more than usual. The Sun in Leo brings out your desire for safety that gets exhibited in practical tendencies that you often follow when you have to depend on yourself.

Today, you won't want to fall by the wayside for the sake of love and fun but instead, keep things in order so that you can safely remain in control at this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.