Free Tarot Reading, July 17, 2020

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Friday, July 17, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waning gibbous Moon will be located in the sign of Gemini all day.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is a Life Path 1, the Leader of numerology.

Friday's astrology puts our thinking cap on and all zodiac signs can learn how to be a better leader.

How do you measure yourself as a leader? Perhaps you consider yourself to be a strong leader.

You easily command the attention of others in the way that you speak when at work or in your home.

Perhaps you've been thinking about investing more time or energy in this area of your life.

Learning how to be respectful and gain respect in return is a process.

You understand that human nature doesn't always work the way that you hope it will, so you learn to add new skills to your toolbox.

When the right situation comes, you have a better idea which one to try out.

Life Path Number 1 is the leader of the numerology, and people born with this particular journey are assertive and tough to knock down permanently.

These individuals are tenacious!

Their drive and determination pack a punch. Famous Life Path 1 people include George Lucas and Lady Gaga. Need there be more said?

Today, when the Moon conjuncts with Venus while in the zodiac sign of Gemini, all zodiac signs will feel their mental capacities come alive.

There's so much to love about Friday, not just because it introduces the weekend but because it brings a fresh opportunity to explore and adventure even amidst the challenges we face during this time.

The Sun in Cancer brings out our desire to explore our softer side that we often hide from others, and on Friday, we can use what we see to show our strengths, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, July 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Think outside of the box today. You were meant to be a rule breaker.

Sometimes the framework that exists will not meet your needs, Aries.

You have to make a new structure that allows you the flexibility you need at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Wisdom is made to be shared, Taurus.

You've had to open up your heart more lately.

Now, that you are allowing others to see your vulnerabilities, it's even more meaningful when you share what you've experienced and how you now understand why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Facing things about yourself that make you feel uncomfortable is an act of bravery.

You are learning to be open and receptive to your inner truth, Gemini.

You change each time you face your demons and become familiar with who they are and how to overcome them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Honor yourself and don't let things that used to bother you get under your skin any longer.

You have matured this year, Cancer.

You realize that what you thought was so important isn't as significant as you originally thought.

Your ability to look past these small instances shows your spiritual and emotional growth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You needed to be the strong one for so long, Leo.

Now you want to have someone by your side who understands why you still keep your guards up.

You don't need someone to help take away the pain or make life easier.

What you really need is a listener who wants to get to know you better.

So, ask the Universe for what you seek.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You don't have to walk this life alone, Virgo.

Spend a little time at the start of the day listening to your inner voice.

Render up your hopes and dreams to the powers that be and ask for their guidance today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You may feel divided in your emotions lately, Libra.

But, it's important that you see yourself for all that you are.

You will find it easier to make decisions when you fully embrace your entire being and not deny that each facet of your personhood exists.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You need to work twice as hard as everyone else lately, but this is going to be what makes you succeed.

You were meant to be a cut above the rest, Scorpio.

You have the capacity to accomplish many things, and these difficult moments are like fire that refine you into gold.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You have been missing your old way of doing things and going out like you used to do.

You need to curb these desires and channel them into productive ways so that you are able to do things without worrying later on.

Work on art or a hobby or maybe learn something you've always hoped to master.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You may be meeting new people or thinking of how to interact with individuals in other walks of life that you have never experienced before.

Your desire to broaden your horizons is there before it's time for you to grow emotionally, spiritually, and mentally in a way that's meant for the new age.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You have sharp insight so use it. You may be thinking about things that you had not before.

You may be finding that you're ready to challenge these hopes and dreams to test the Universe.

Why not? The Universe wants you to see that's its faithful to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

You have something important to ask the Universe for.

You may not know how to go about it, but even the smallest act of faith can help you to connect with your spirit guides.

You don't have to think small when you pray. Think big this week!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.