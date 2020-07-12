Horoscope For Today, July 13, 2020

A great start to the week, star signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is in the sign of Aries entering Taurus at 1:32 p.m. EST.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon is actively engaged with Mars in Aries, while the Sun in Cancer is intense on self-discovery and actualization.

The Moon in Taurus will square Saturn on Monday morning. All zodiac signs are attracted to the idea of conservation.

We might not want to expend energy in areas of life that seem frivolous or wasteful.

The Moon in Taurus will harmonize with Mercury stationed directly.

Our actions are centered on getting things accomplished with our words.

It can be a good time to review what you send out if you're working on contracts or buying property.

Sun trines Neptune in Pisces, so we are spiritually guided but potentially fooled into thinking things are to be taken at face value.

Monday is a time to fact-check and be certain you have all the right answers you need to pressing questions.

The Sun opposes too many changes.

The Sun is challenged by Jupiter, Pluto and even Saturn.

All zodiac signs require some form of structure or a plan in place before taking leaps of faith, especially when it relates to money or work.

Monday was made for diligence and hard-work, but it's bound to be a wonderfully productive day if you stick to your goals.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Think, then talk. You may be inclined to speak faster than you can think today.

You have a strong desire to get your point across, so it's important to truly feel the conviction in your heart.

Be certain that what you say is what you mean.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are in a groove and it may appear that something monetary such as property or an item you want is just around the corner.

You are getting closer to a goal due to your hard work and preservation.

You have been doing what's needed and it's paying off.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are able to speak life and love into a friend today.

You may be someone that people can listen to and share their heart without feeling judged.

It's a day for collecting positive affirmations and sharing them with your followers on social media.

You're sharing from the heart.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You break out of your shell and want to be heard.

It's a day where you'll feel comfortable being forward and direct.

You may not always speak so candidly, but today, it can be necessary so you're not misunderstood.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may not want to be in the limelight today.

You may need and want to lay low in order for you to recharge your emotional batteries.

It's a good day to think about the future and to reflect on the past.

You may even come to see that what you had thought was desirable, you don't want any more.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You like structure, so organize your ideas and emotions today.

You may be ready to share an idea with a friend or to open up about a secret that you've been holding off on.

It's a good day for a project reveal or to tell friends or family about a new friend you're into.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may have a bunch of things that you want to study and learn, but finding the motivation lately has been hard.

Today, you can put your plan officially into motion.

Waking up a little bit earlier and starting with baby steps to get the momentum going is a great way for you to start.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You might not want to fight a change. In fact, you may be the only one ready to embrace it.

The changes may have even been your idea. Others may be coming along (reluctantly).

Be open to their questions and don't see them as a challenge to the end goal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It can be hard to do things that you want under the pressure that feels piled on today.

However, you can find out why things are not moving the way that you want and make an adjustment.

Try not to worry too much about what's not working now, but focus on what you can do to make things work later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are striving to make something amazing happen this week.

You might be setting the stage so that when you're ready to actually do the work, things are in place.

You may need to be explain yourself to those who are observing you and thinking that you're not working.

It may look easy to them, so explaining the process can help.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A new idea can radically change the game for you.

You are ready to innovate and this can mean being uncomfortable for a brief period of time.

Right now, it can feel like you're making calls that take you to nowhere.

But when you get to your destination and where you hope to be, you'll find this process so worth it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a great day to dream and learn from your imagination.

You may be going through a creative growth spurt so doing things that are interesting and less predictable.

Making the day fun can help you to flex your mental juices and motivate you to keep aiming higher than ever before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.