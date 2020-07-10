Horoscope For Today, July 11, 2020

The Final Quarter Moon in Aries arrives on Sunday.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is in the sign of Pisces entering Aries.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon enters Aries on Saturday, and on Sunday it becomes the Final Quarter Moon in Aries.

The Final Quarter Moon lunar phase marks a crisis point where action is started or taken in order to complete whatever you started during the Cancer solar season.

The New Moon will take place on July 20, so we have precisely 8 days to finish up projects that involve our intuitive energies.

The Moon in Aries, on Saturday, will conjunct Mars in Aries. Our drive and determination is aligned, which makes it a great day for targeting short-term projects that require lots of energy or time.

If you have gardening projects, physically laborious tasks or a bunch of simple errands to run around your hometown, it's a great day to crank things out and get them done.

The Aries Moon will square Mercury in Cancer so trying to force ourselves into mediation or deep-thinking may be complicated to do.

So, put on some music. Change things up. Under the Aries Moon doing what you don't want can feel almost impossible to do.

The Moon will be in harmony with Venus, so all zodiac signs are focused on playful activities.

It's a great day to catch up with an old friend and talk about fun topics like pop culture or the latest celebrity gossip.

Change is here, but it may seem as though it's not ready to take root.

The Moon will be communicating in an erratic fashion with Pluto and Jupiter.

However, all zodiac signs are strongly supported by Saturn in Capricorn right now.

Saturn in Capricorn is speaking to the Moon in Aries, too. Fixing things around the house or putting a quick plan into place can make the day a successful one, overall.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may not always get along with people that you live with, or even with your friends, but you can understand them better when you try to see their point of view.

Be an empathetic listener today.

Try your best to love people where they are even when you don't understand where they're coming from.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today taking a long drive to clear your mind might be a good way to spend the afternoon.

You may enjoy a conversation with a good friend as well as discussing your future plans or just venting about problems that are going on at work and how to solve them.

Today's a good day for writing and any form of communication that allows you to get clarity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today focus on making progress.

Work hard on your goals and find new ways to bring what you want into your home.

It's a good time to spend the day doing something that improves your life.

If you are a hobbyist or a collector, today is a good day to look online for items that you can add to your stash.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may find yourself intrigued by new ideas.

You may enjoy picking up the latest biography or reading up on a historical figure.

Today is also a good day to look into DNA testing if you're curious about your heritage or to learn more about your family genealogy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a good day for you to face a challenge that perhaps has caused you to avoid an area of your life.

You may be ready to handle what it is that you need to confront.

You may find that you are willing to address issues more directly today.

If you have personal property matters that need to be addressed, it's a good day for you to pursue an agreement that works for you and the other person.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's a perfect day for spending time with a good friend.

If you have a partner who is your best friend, it's also the perfect time for you to do some thing you both love.

You may want to spend a little extra time over dinner catching up about the week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may have an opportunity to get some important work done today.

Today's a good day for you to catch up on chores, and do a deep cleaning around the house.

Your mind is clear and able to focus on the details. Settle important filing or paperwork matters so that you can be free to do what you want for the rest of the weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's a great day for scrapbooking, and writing little notes on photos.

Write quotes and sayings that remind you of fond memories you had with people that you love.

It's also great day for you to get in touch with relatives that live far away, and catch up on what is going on in their lives.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a good day for you to focus on improving the esthetics around your home.

If you have not gotten your summer chores done, or fell behind on spring cleaning, you'll want to get organized.

It's also a great time to do some filing, or other paperwork needs.

If you need a form to be signed by a partner, today's a good day for you to ask.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's a good day for a long chat with your partner.

You may find that you discover something new about your mate.

Money can be more accessible making it a good day to put in a few extra hours at work and getting some extra income.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Good day for you to invest in your fitness and health goals.

If you've been meaning to make a little gym in your home or to buy workout equipment, today's the perfect time for you to check out sales or for the best deals.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a great day for you to look at the bright side of life and to do something ultra romantic.

If you've been meaning to plant a little garden for yourself, or put some new finishing touches on a room just to make it more homey, today's the perfect time for adding some spark to your personal space.

