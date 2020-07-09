Horoscope For Today, July 10, 2020

The Sun and Moon harmonize all day.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 10, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning gibbous Moon is in the sign of Pisces.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Sun in Cancer harmonizes with the Pisces Moon all day on Friday. This provides a sweet balance between the masculine and feminine energies that rule our daily lives.

The Moon starts the day in the twelfth astrology house, which is psychic, intuitive and spiritually intense.

The Moon in Pisces trines the Sun in Cancer and Mercury retrograde, too making Friday highly emotional.

Friday is an excellent time to dive into your spirit and search out what you want.

Mars will begin to conjunct the Moon, so anticipate some steam when you're frustrated, but nothing major.

If you see a partner get frustrated, be a listener who lets others vent.

People's words can come out sidewise while the Moon squares Mercury retrograde and Neptune in Pisces.

Don't lie to yourself or make excuses when things get tough.

Buckle down for whatever changes you need to make, as the Mon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn.

You don't have to feel like you're diving into deep waters without something to hang on to.

Thankfully, Saturn also gets involved while harmonizing with the Moon.

It's a great time to structure something you imagine into shape and put it into a plan to follow.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Try to take things one moment at a time and not attempt to go for the entire process.

Today is best to focus on the creative process and lean on your imagination.

Be open to the possibilities and try to let the day unfold on its own without controlling each moment as it goes along.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The perfect day to talk with a friend and just catch up on life.

Listening to a friend and just dreaming about the future can help you to reconnect with your more hopeful side.

Make plans to travel or discuss places you'd like to visit once things return to normal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a good day to focus on investing your time and energy on your home and making things exactly the way you'd like for them to be.

You may find yourself driven to accomplish a big goal or to get back into the swing of things, especially if your focus has been elsewhere the past few days.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's a great day to explore a subject you would like to learn but don't know much about.

Expand your mind with some new knowledge about life, science, or even research astrology and pull up your natal chart online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may be feeling like things in the past are starting to come back around again for you to take a closer look at.

You can check out who else has been through these types of experiences and learn what they did to improve the situation.

Check out community blog posts or do a search on Quora or Reddit to read up on advice given by others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a great day to expand your friendship circle by meeting friends of people you typically hang out with.

If you've been hoping to meet someone new perhaps for a date, it's a good day to ask a friend for an introduction to someone they think is perfect for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's a great day to make a professional appointment that is much-needed or way past due.

If you've been avoiding getting your annual physical, going for a mammogram or getting any sort of healthcare procedures done, today's a good day to reconsider and schedule your appointments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you have to make arrangments for back-to-school for your children or even for yourself, it's a good day to start planning for when summer ends.

It's also a great day for setting up a sitter for date night if you're a parent who has been dying to go out with your mate.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a good day for working on projects that you're working on with a partner.

If you've been meaning to schedule a dinner with the folks or send out belated birthday presents in the mail, plan to get it done before the weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you love candlelight and dinners out underneath the starts, it's a beautiful time to make the evening special.

Enjoy a leisurely conversation or late evening drive with someone special before the end of the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be sure to get a good workout in and invest in your body and physical health.

It's a great day for you to pick up health and fitness equipment or to order a bike online, if you need one.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a great day to do something simple and yet super romantic.

Light a few candles.

Play jazz or blues on Alexa. Watch the Notebook or pull out your old photo albums.

Share a few pictures of your great grandparents or cousins and tag them on social so everyone can enjoy them while sharing fond memories.

