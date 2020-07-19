Yeezy and his zodiac sign explains it all.

Kanye West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and fashion designer who was born on June 8, 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia at 8:45 a.m. EST.

What does astrology reveal about Kayne West's natal chart?

Kayne West is a Gemini Sun and a Pisces Moon zodiac sign.

He was born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago. His albums include Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak, Yeezus, The Life of Pablo, Jesus is King, Watch the Throne, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and others.

He has also created a religious choir and prayer performance group called Sunday Service.

Ye has won 21 Grammy awards, which makes him one of the most awarded artists of all time.

West has also appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since he is married to Kim Kardashian and has four children with her: Chicago, Saint, Psalm, and North West.

He is also known for creating the clothing and footwear company called Yeezy in 2013, which is in collaboration with Adidas.

Kanye West is also known for making very outrageous public decisions.

You might remember that he stole the microphone from Taylor Swift at the MTV Music Awards during her acceptance speech and claimed that she did not deserve her win.

He also feuded with Taylor about him including her in one of his songs “famous.”

Kanye is also known for tweeting outrageous things.

Most recently, Kanye West used his twitter to announce that he would run for President in the 2020 election.

If you want to know more about Kanye, you can learn a lot by looking at his birth chart.

A natal chart says a lot about how someone acts and what makes them who they are.

Keep reading to know Kanye West’s natal chart reading:

Sun in Gemini

The Sun gives you insight into your identity, ego, and path in life.

With Kanye’s Sun in Gemini, he is passionate about expressing himself.

Geminis enjoy learning and absorbing information and are just as excited to share what they have learned.

They are incredibly curious and want to learn about many different topics.

Geminis tend to go with the flow and can make friends in any social situation.

They can also get along with almost anyone so they have a lot of unique friends that come from different backgrounds.

They are pretty outgoing and adventurous individuals and are usually the social-butterfly when talking with others.

However, they can get pretty bored if they are having small talk that just scratches the surface.

Instead, they like to have deep and intellectual conversations that help them get to really know the person they are talking to.

Although they like to learn about others, it can be very difficult to learn about them.

At times, they tend to keep their walls up and observe others instead of offering up information about themselves.

Even though they have a lot of friends, it is hard to get close to them and get them to show their more vulnerable side.

Geminis, like Kanye, tend to enjoy the fun side of things.

They don’t let things bother them too much and generally let negativity roll off of them, so they can be fun to be around.

However, it can be annoying if you need to talk to them about a problem or a deeper situation.

Geminis also tend to be busy bees. They tend to move from project to project.

They get bored easily so they always have to be working on something.

Moon in Pisces

The Moon rules your emotions, feelings, and moods.

With Kanye’s Moon in Pisces, he tends to be very dreamy and usually has his head up in the clouds.

Although someone with a Moon in Pisces is not one that is very connected to reality, they make up for it with their strong sense of intuition.

They tend to be very empathetic as well and can understand what others are going through.

However, they can take on others' emotions and it can weigh very heavily on their own heart.

Although they tend to be in their own fantasyland at times, they really listen to their gut feelings and make decisions based on their intuition.

They have to do things that feel right to them and they won’t do something that they don’t want to do.

When it comes to their career, they have to do a job that they love and are passionate about.

They can also be a tad oblivious and observant but they see things from a much more creative and unique perspective.

They even like expressing themselves through creative mediums, like singing, drawing, or poetry.

They can be very social but they usually are introverted because they need time by themselves to recharge.

When they feel overwhelmed or stressed out, they like to escape and be alone so they can think through what is going on.

They are very strong individuals and will take a break so that they can gather up their courage so they can re-emerge ready to take on whatever obstacles the world throws at them.

A person with their Moon in Pisces also tends to be very childlike and fun.

They tend to have a unique and funny sense of humor and like to joke about the silly things in life.

They love to giggle and have a fun time with the people around them.

They are also known as being very kind and compassionate and won’t even hurt a fly.

They care about others and will always be there for their loved ones.

Mercury in Taurus

Mercury rules how you communicate, talk, think, understand, and express yourself.

With Kanye’s Mercury in Taurus, he is likely very stubborn and slow when it comes to decision making.

They like to take their time when it comes to making a choice but once their choice is made they tend to stick with it.

It can be difficult to change their opinion because they believe in it wholeheartedly.

They are also very calculated when it comes to making a decision because they evaluate everything from all angles.

When it comes to their goals and aspirations, they live by that saying of “slow and steady wins the race.”

It can take them some time to begin a new project because they want to think everything through before they start, but when they do start it they are sure to finish it.

A Mercury in Taurus person can also seem like they are not the most communicative people.

However, they just have to think things through before they express themselves.

They can be quiet at times and slow to react. However, when they do speak up people tend to listen to them because of how much thought they put into what they are going to say.

When they speak, they get right to the point and are not all over the place with their speech.

They are direct, they say what they mean, and mean what they say.

Usually, their sense of humor involves a lot of sarcasm.

They also say things in a very practical way that makes others listen and respect them.

In regards to their learning style, they like information that has definitive answers and things that can be easily demonstrated.

They learn best when they are given real-world examples of what they are learning.

They also like to internalize information and understand how it relates to themselves.

How can they use this information in real life?

Venus in Taurus

Venus rules what and how you love.

With Kanye’s Venus in Taurus, it is likely that he craves a partner that is dependable and unsurprising.

They enjoy being comfortable in their relationships and want someone they can truly rely on.

They will also give that same level of commitment back to their partner and always be there for them.

However, a person with Venus in Taurus can be slightly possessive and controlling in their relationships.

They want to know what their partner is feeling and doing. Although, they will be very loyal in their relationships as well.

They also tend to be very sensual and their love language is usually physical touch.

Although, they want a partner who will show them that they are trustworthy but they may take their time when it comes to opening up to their partner.

You must be patient if you are in a relationship with a Venus in Taurus because they want to understand you before they let down their walls.

Mars in Taurus

Mars rules aggression and determines how you take action, assert yourself, and how you act when you are angry.

With Kanye’s Mars in Taurus, he tends to take his time when it comes to taking action.

He is not one that leaps before he looks, instead, he probably looks at every decision before making a step.

When it comes to getting angry, a person with Mars in Taurus, he is usually very easy going and level-headed unless they are pushed too hard.

It takes a lot to anger someone whose Mars is in Taurus but once they get angry, you do not want to be on their bad side.

It can be assumed that Kanye, with his Mars in Taurus, takes his time to achieve his goals.

They tend to be very patient and put in the work when it comes to getting what they desire.

They strive to reach their goals even if it will take them a while.

They are not the type to have too much on their plate and usually focus on one project or goal at a time.

Once they want something, they will work very hard to get it done.

You can’t force them to move at a quicker pace because they will go at their own pace.

Mars in Taurus people also tend to be very sensual and are very passionate.

Jupiter in Gemini

Jupiter rules optimism, growth, and romanticism.

With Kanye’s Jupiter in Gemini, he can attract wonderful things when he uses his cleverness and creativity.

He is at his best when he is curious and treats others with kindness and openness.

He most likely seeks growth through spoken, mental, and written mediums.

It is likely that Kanye West, with Jupiter in Gemini, believes that intellect and skill are how you problem solve and reach your goals.

Saturn in Leo

Saturn rules restrictions, limits, responsibility, fears, boundaries, and self-discipline.

With Kanye’s Saturn in Leo, he likely craves attention and approval.

He may value what others think of him and it can be difficult for him to express himself in an honest way.

He may be judgemental or jealous of others that show off their unique or special talents.

He also probably does not like to show off or call too much attention to himself just to get a compliment, but will be hurt if he does not get compliments for his talents.

He wants praise and approval but does not want to ask for it.

With Kanye’s Saturn in Leo, it is likely that he does not like others to tell him what to do or how to act.

He is not one that likes to be controlled and will push back even more if he is being manipulated.

He probably fights to be his own leader and prove to others that he is capable of making his own decisions.

It is probable that he demands to be respected and hates to be the butt of a joke, unless he is the one making the joke.

With his Saturn in Leo, he likely has a lot of confidence but underneath his hard exterior is very insecure but will try to hide it.

He is very organized and has great management skills.

Uranus in Scorpio

Uranus remains in each sign for seven years, so it rules a generation. It rules innovation, progress, and rebellion.

With Kanye’s Uranus in Scorpio, he is part of a generation that is innovative and wants to make a real change.

They are a generation that walks to the beat of their own drum and makes their own decisions.

They tend to fight for freedom and do not let their inhibitions hold them back.

They do not like to be told what to do or how to act so they may rebel against authority if it is too controlling for them.

They also want to inspire others to use their voice to make a difference.

Neptune in Sagittarius

Neptune remains in each sign for fourteen years, so it rules a generation. It rules imagination and dreams.

With Kanye’s Neptune in Sagittarius, he is part of a generation that fights for justice, truth, and optimism.

This generation is likely very generous and leads with positivity.

However, they can have goals that are very idealistic and it may be hard for them to accomplish them.

They most likely try to escape to a fantasy world and prefer living in their dreams as opposed to reality.

They also tend to be open to unique and weird things in life.

Pluto in Libra

Pluto remains in one sign for up to thirty years, so it rules a generation.

With Kanye’s Pluto in Libra, he comes from a generation that wants to make the world a better place.

They tend to know that making a difference starts with how you treat those around you.

They want to put effort into improving their personal relationships and connections.

A generation with Pluto in Libra wants to treat others fairly and show others kindness and compassion.

They are not ones that step on others to reach their goals or aspire to get more power in their partnerships.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.