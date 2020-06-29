Horoscope For Today, June 29 2020

Have a great Monday, star signs.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac of Cancer until July 22. The waxing gibbous Moon will spend most of the day in Libra while void of course staring at 9:02 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon will enter Scorpio at 6:48 p.m. EST.

The Moon in Scorpio is quite different from when it is in the sign of Libra. The Moon in Libra is social and balanced, where when it enters Scorpio, it's intense and far-leaning toward passion.

We are all slightly at risk of acting intensely when the Moon begins the week in the sign of Scorpio.

During the Moon in Scorpio until Wednesday, you may find yourself more attentive toward matters related to personal finances.

This is a good time to evaluate all things that relate to the eighth solar house that is ruled by Scorpio.

If you don't have a will in place, print one out and think about after-life planning.

If you have not established a health surrogate, this week is good for assigning a friend or family member to speak on your behalf in the event that you need them to.

Assigning the legacy contract on your social media can also be a smart thing to do while the Moon is in the sign of Scorpio.

If you are recently divorced or separated and you need to make sure contact information is changed on various things, be sure to do that this week, too.

While Mars sextiles Saturn, we are driven to succeed but aware of what we need to get rid of in order to focus like a laser beam.

Venus direct sextile Mars, so it's easier to acquire property and to see progress result in results.

The Sun in Cancer squares Mars in Aries, so you can be at odds with authority figures if there's a difference in opinion.

However, Mars in conjunction with Neptune help all zodiac signs see how complicated problems are a reflection of inner growth or the need for self-development.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, when the Moon in Libra squares Pluto in Capricorn, you may decide that it’s important for you to practice being independent and forthright against all odds.

There will be a strong intensity on the things that you do.

Today it may feel as though it’s you against the world, including the ones that you love.

When the Moon squares Jupiter, things that you hope would grow may feel challenging, but this aspect won't last long.

You may find that you're ready to take charge and this awareness became a timely blessing.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today is a chance for you to exercise caution, which your zodiac sign is often inclined to do.

As the Moon in Libra squares intense Pluto in Capricorn, you may have moments of despair, without understanding the reason why.

There may be an increase in your spiritual enlightenment coming your way, so the complications of life have to surface for your emotional energy to wake up and make a change.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, while the Moon is in the sign of Libra, you are optimistic and ready to socialize.

Your love of people and desire to learn and grow from others is alive and well.

In fact, you may feel intensified as the Libra Moon squares Pluto and growth-oriented Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn.

This can be a wonderful time for you to give back to your friendships that help you during times of need.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, with the Moon in communication with transformative Pluto and Jupiter in Capricorn, be action-oriented.

Today presents an ideal time for you to evaluate your motives in life.

Your lifestyle choices can also come into focus. As the Moon in Libra enters Scorpio, it ignites your relationship to good health.

You may find that you desire to be healthier and well-rounded However, with the eclipse nearing in Capricorn on July 4-5, it may be important for you to pace yourself.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's a great day for a road trip or to seek out something fun to do in your community.

You may be ready to venture out and do some exploring or look for a way to entertain yourself and a friend by taking a short road trip to see the sights of your community.

You can connect to a deep by your love and passion for others through travel.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may find yourself facing problems in a new way. You may be ready to apply something learned in your life that has taught you to open up when you would prefer to remain closed off and unapproachable.

Today can be a great day for you to put something less structured back into your life. Try doing something artistic or creative when you can.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, as the Moon in your sign squares with the transformational Pluto and benevolent Jupiter, you may find yourself desiring to outgrow a particular area of your life.

You may be less enchanted with the status quo.

You may find yourself desiring change that brings more meaning back into your life.

What you understand and know as familiar, may provide a strong sense of comfort; however, you’re ready to face fears and do something that is out of the box.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today is a good time for you to work with someone you trust in to develop your own leadership style.

You can improve your ability to command respect from others when partnering with a friend to hold you accountable.

This is a good day for you to interview a life coach or to find a gifted counselor.

Read books about leadership skills and confidence.

You may find yourself walking to command more control over your time, and also creating structures that give you a better grip on how you manage your resources.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you have an opportunity to set yourself apart from others in your friendships and workplace.

You are able to provide helpful information above and beyond anyone's expectations because you have spent time thinking about problems and solutions for some time.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today, you are intensely driven to express honest truth and promote significant social change.

When the sociable Libra Moon squares growth-oriented Jupiter and transformative Pluto in your sign today, it can be difficult for you to understand injustice towards others.

Today you may find yourself being more vocal and interested in advocating for the underdog, perhaps sharing your position on social media.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today’s a good day for you to remain optimistic.

In the face of adversity, you may find yourself overwhelmed with help.

You may be someone who is able to encourage others despite their challenges.

Today you are a good advocate for individuals who feel a strong sense of abandonment or discouragement due to the current pandemic or social injustices taking place in the world.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, when today’s Moon in Libra squares Jupiter and Pluto in the sign of Capricorn, you may find yourself interested in empowering others by the power of love.

You naturally relate and help people to understand themselves in a way that they had not before.

Your empathetic nature proves to be your strongest asset at work and at home.

This is the perfect time for you to be your best self and show how this is a step of courage that everyone needs to practice more often.

