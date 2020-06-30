The Major Planetary Transits For July 2020 — And What Their Astrology Means For Your Relationships

When you're ready to make it work, it will.

July begins with us being in the middle of yet another eclipse window, signifying that anything can happen. This also leads us all to evaluate the opportunities and possibilities that cross our paths in the coming weeks.

There has been a lot of energy coming in with the Eclipse Season that began with the Lunar Eclipse Full Moon in Sagittarius at the beginning of June, and while normally we are only in a two-week window between eclipses, where we refer to it as a wild card, because of the Lunar Eclipse in Capricorn on July 5th, this month begins with everything feeling intense.

Adding to the July 2020 planetary transits is the fact that there are 6 planets currently in retrograde!

This signifies that we need to do some serious review work before we're actually ready to move forward with plans in our life.

This month begins feeling as though we're on the threshold from our past into our future, and with these significant planetary transits occurring, the goal is to be able to make that transition for all of us.

Sun-Mercury Conjunct in Cancer & Sun-Uranus Sextile in Taurus: July 1st

On July 1st, along with Saturn moving into Capricorn, we will start our new month with two Sun aspects.

Currently, the Sun is in Cancer, amplifying our emotional feelings and drawing our attention in towards home and family matters. So, in each of these transits, we can expect the focus to remain the same while the outcome will be dependent upon the other planets.

The first transit is Sun and Mercury conjunct in Cancer, meaning they both meet up within just a few degrees of one another, essentially operating as one single energy. Our words will align with our actions, especially if they are feeling-based.

On a practical note, this would look like having important conversations regarding those Cancer home vibes and maybe even hatching a plan to have our life become more aligned to our feelings.

The second Sun aspect is a sextile with Uranus in Taurus. A sextile is when two planets are within 60 degrees of one another, and it creates a beneficial opportunity for us now, based on the past karma we’ve either built or owed.

While the Sun is how we operate externally in our lives, Uranus is the planet of sudden and unexpected change. So, yes, this is exactly what it seems like it might be, and in that two-week window between eclipses ,it’s also perfectly timed.

The lesson is to speak our truth, have those difficult or really wonderful conversations, and then close your eyes and jump into whatever new chapter your heart is dreaming about.

Mercury-Mars Square: July 8th

This will be an interesting aspect as it’s occurring right after the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Capricorn.

In astrology, a square is when two planets are within 90 degrees of one another, creating a moment of tension and then hopefully breakthrough. Mercury is the planet of communication, currently in retrograde, and Mars is the one that governs our ambition, our drive, passion and that energy to take action.

Mercury is still moving through emotional Cancer, asking us to keep speaking about all of our feelings, while Mars is enjoying a romp through his home sign of Aries, helping give us that push.

If we’re honest, we sometimes need one to actually say what’s on our minds or to go after what we most desire. This is having the confidence to speak our peace, and our hearts, especially in the situations where it matters most.

Sun-Neptune Trine in Pisces, Sun-Pluto opposition in Capricorn & Sun-Jupiter opposition in Capricorn: July 12th - 14th

The Sun is incredibly active this month, encouraging us to incorporate our feelings and desires into our physical life. So, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing transits to help foster just that.

The first transit is Sun (still in Cancer) trine Neptune in Pisces.

In astrology, a trine is when two planets are within 120 degrees of one another, which creates an opportunity to use our natural abilities and talents to further a situation or complication.

We have the Sun all about our external lives, with Neptune (in retrograde) making sure we’re seeing the truth about any illusions in our lives, specifically those related to rose-colored glasses we sometimes wear in the beginning stages of love.

Expect this to help us not just see the truth, but to incorporate it into our lives as well.

The next two transits are double Sun oppositions — first to Pluto in Capricorn, and then Jupiter in Capricorn. An opposition is when two forces of polarity come together to highlight what needs to be challenged, changed or healed.

In both of these transits, we are again dealing with the Sun forcing us to look at our lives. But this time, it’s in terms of our truth that we bury or keep to ourselves, and our ability to build abundance in our lives, shedding light on how deeply these two are connected.

Many times we don’t want to believe that it’s us who is blocking our abundance and greatest joy from manifesting in our lives, but as these tranists will highlight, we can’t live our best life until we’re honest with ourselves about what that looks like.

Sun-Saturn Opposition in Capricorn: July 20th

Whenever we see a transit involving Saturn, we can expect that it’s going to be about lessons learned or boundaries. An opposition is when two planets oppose each other, so this is about how we’re living our lives now versus what we want to build.

In this case, Saturn is still in retrograde, just having reentered Capricorn as part of his phase, so we’re going back over old territory, this time to create different results.

Around this time, which also coincides with the second Cancer New Moon of the summer phenomenon, be prepared to look at old situations in new ways and to come up with new ways to resolve old conflicts.

This may be personal or collectively, but because of the strong influence of Cancer, it’s likely many of us will still be dealing with issues on the homefront.

Mercury Quad Aspects (Mercury-Uranus Sextile in Taurus, Mercury-Mars Square in Aries, Mercury-Jupiter Opposition in Capricorn & Mercury-Neptune Trine in Pisces): July 22nd - 30th

Saying what we truly feel can be the one of the most difficult things to deal with. But the end of this month is all about just that.

In the last few days of July, we will experience four different Mercury aspects (still in Cancer, though now direct) that will help us speak up about our feelings and the realizations we learned due to his recent retrograde period.

1. Mercury sextile Uranus in Taurus, July 22nd

This is an aspect where both planets are within 60 degrees of one another, representing a point of karma.

Together, these two will influence our need to speak on the changes we want to make in our lives that will likely manifest between now and our next eclipse cycle in November 2020.

2. Mercury square Mars in Aries, July 27th

This is the 90-degree separation between both of these planets that points to a conflict between speaking our thoughts and acting from them.

Again, this transit is helping influence us to take the steps and have the conversations that we need. We only feel trapped or confined because we choose to feel that way.

3. Mercury opposite Jupiter in Capricorn, July 30th

This is that opposing energy between the planet that rules our communications, and the planet that governs our abundance.

This is really challenging us to know our worth and to act from a place of deservingness, knowing that every level of our life is tied into another, and that asking for what we need is the key to manifesting what we want.

4. Mercury trine Neptune in Pisces, July 30th

This is the 120-degree separation between two planets that want us to talk about our dreams and our fantasies — not in the vein of living under illusion, but in the truth that we can make them a reality.

Jupiter-Neptune Sextile & Venus-Neptune Square: July 27th

On this day, we experience two different transits that will provide a moment of clarity in our relationships.

While both are two independent transits, because they are both sextiles, representing two planets within 60 degrees of one another (which carries an air of karma), in many ways they will be operating together and influencing one another.

The first is Jupiter in Capricorn sextile Neptune in Pisces, and the second is Venus in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces.

We have the planets governing abundance and far-reaching horizons (Jupiter), with the planet of love (Venus), and the planet of unconditional love (Neptune) all coming together to help us realize what is most important, and to challenge us to take advantage of this day.

Today is when Venus reaches the degree that she originally turned retrograde back in May, five degrees of Gemini, five in numerology, representing change. And now that she’s returned to this degree, it’s time to reflect and act on the lessons learned.

With the influence of Jupiter and Neptune, it’s likely that the themes of illusion, truth, abundance, the future and unconditional love will come up.

Be prepared to speak your truth and take chances. After all, it’s true what they say: fortune always favors the brave.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.