5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On August 20, 2025

On August 20, 2025, five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes. The Moon and Venus meet in Cancer, wrapping your world in a tender loving hug. Show up fully, or don’t show up at all, as they say. Sure, you might feel the pull of old fears or guarded walls, but this moment asks for a different kind of courage that lets love in without resistance.

We’re not telling you to pretend everything’s perfect or to drown your doubts in false sweetness. But we are saying that opening up a pocket to be vulnerable can change the course of your day in the most loving way. Five zodiac signs in particular will do just that and see incredible results.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, your mind is buzzing like a jazz club on a Saturday night. During this Moon-Venus alignment, you have a really good horoscope.

On Wednesday, your words aren’t just words, and the ideas swirling inside your mind aren’t just passing thoughts, either. They’re a powerful call to action, a message that the world has been waiting on and needs to hear. The cosmic lights are shining upon you, and on August 20, you can speak what’s on your mind with confidence and flair.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, your connections are stirring old ties, new beginnings, and everything in between. On August 20, the universe hands you the chance to breathe life back into your relationships, one small act of kindness at a time.

Advertisement

Think of it as planting seeds that will grow into something richer than you ever even imagined. Still, know that it doesn't have to be all about grand gestures all of the time. After all, sometimes, the quietest moves make the biggest impact.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, you have a really good horoscope on Wednesday, so it's a good day to question the script you’ve been handed, especially those rigid ideas about love, loyalty, and what should be. They might be shrinking your world, boxing you in, and leaving your own desires on the sidelines.

There's so much good waiting for you outside of those constraints. Break free so you can rewrite your own rules, and reclaim a love life that’s much more vast and loving.

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, your biggest revolution is knowing that you don’t have to earn your worth — not today, not tomorrow, not ever. On Wednesday, take advantage of your great horoscope and give yourself permission to receive, bask in abundance, and take without guilt.

When you honor yourself in this way, you open doors to a world that’s ready to shower you with gifts, simply because you’re born worthy, as we all are.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, the past is a heavy coat. But you have a really good horoscope on Wednesday, which is your sign that it’s time to drop the weight, breathe in fresh air, and remember that you’re not who you were yesterday — and that's a good thing.

Every day is a new canvas, and you’re the artist. So clean the slate, release the old stories that hold you back, and step into a version of yourself that’s free, fluid, and alive. Will you stay tangled in what was, or dance into what could be?

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.