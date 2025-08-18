6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Luck & Abundance On August 20, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant luck and abundance on August 20, 2025. Wednesday falls on a Remove Day, powered by the Metal Rooster pillar.

According to Chinese astrology, Remove Days are some of the most powerful for breakthroughs because they help us let go of the weight we’ve been unconsciously carrying. With the Wood Snake year still teaching us transformation and the Monkey month fueling restlessness and ambition, today’s energy blends honesty with forward movement.

Your good fortune is less about what you gain immediately and more about what you’re finally willing to release. For these animal signs, removing one draining and annoying thing creates instant abundance. Sometimes good luck is about what you no longer allow.

1. Rooster

Your animal sign is at the center of Wednesday’s pillar, so this Remove Day hits you directly. You may feel more aware of what no longer works in your routine, relationships, or self-image. The good fortune comes when you take action on that awareness even in small ways.

If there’s a habit, pattern, or role you’ve been playing that feels heavier than it should, August 20 is the day to put it down. Removing it doesn’t create a void, mind you, it creates space for something that truly energizes you. Expect relief to be immediate once you make the decision.

2. Snake

The Wood Snake year pillar amplifies your ability to shed skin on Wednesday. You’ve been evolving all year, but this is a turning point. The abundance comes from cutting ties with someone or something that’s been draining your energy. That could be a financial worry you stop feeding, a relationship dynamic you refuse to repeat, or even a belief that limits what you deserve.

Once you let that go, fresh opportunities appear where there was once only frustration. Think of this as clearing weeds from your garden so the real growth can finally be visible.

3. Monkey

You’re in your own month, Monkey, so the August 20 Remove Day acts like a reset button for your ambitions. If something you’ve been chasing feels off, this is the perfect day to redirect. The luck here is in being honest with yourself. Where have you been forcing momentum that doesn’t feel natural anymore?

By letting go of a path that’s not aligned, you’ll find yourself in the exact right lane for success. The moment you stop pushing in the wrong direction, an easier path forward opens up. Watch how quickly things start to move once you realign.

4. Ox

The Rooster pillar on Wednesday forms a natural harmony with you, which makes this a day of cleansing and renewal. Your abundance is tied to health, stability, and peace of mind. Something in your daily rhythm may need to improve, whether that’s better sleep, stronger boundaries, or the way you approach your responsibilities.

Clearing out one stubborn and outdated standard could immediately make your life feel lighter. When you release what’s not truly yours to carry, you’ll find luck in the form of energy, clarity, and restored balance.

5. Goat

For you, August 20 brings emotional release. There may be a memory, disappointment, or expectation that’s been sitting in the background, shaping how you move through relationships. The Remove Day invites you to let it go without pretending it didn’t matter. This time you just refuse to let it weigh you down any longer.

Abundance shows up through fresh emotional freedom. Conversations feel easier or you may realize that something you were holding on to has finally lost its grip. This creates space for love, friendship, and support that actually feels nourishing. Finally!

6. Dog

The Rooster day doesn’t always feel comfortable for you, but that’s why it’s powerful! it pushes you to confront what you’d rather avoid. Wednesday’s luck is about facing one area where you’ve been settling. That might be in work, love, or even how you talk to yourself.

The moment you acknowledge what isn’t acceptable anymore, you take back your power. Remove Days are about courage and yours brings good fortune in the form of regained self-respect. Once you set that boundary, the universe sends validation quickly to confirm you made the right call.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.