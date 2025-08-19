Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, August 20 — Your Time Has Come

The love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on August 20, 2025. On Wednesday, the Moon unites with Venus in Cancer. The Moon may hold all of your emotions, but it’s Venus that allows you to follow your heart. It can be challenging to trust your feelings, especially with past betrayals still muddying your hope. Yet, it is always worthwhile to trust in love, one more time.

Your love horoscope is here to remind you that you are not meant to be alone for the rest of your life or to over-give your love continually. Yet, to receive what has always been destined for you, you must allow yourself to trust in your feelings. Start enjoying your life, whether you're in a relationship or single. Allow yourself to embrace all that you do have in your life. Trust in not just the romantic love from a partner, but the loving guidance and joy you can receive from living in alignment with your heart.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 20, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, the intense Cancer energy on Wednesday will have you doting on those you live with and looking for ways to improve your home. This can help improve romantic matters if you live with someone currently, but it can also help you to take care of yourself.

As part of the current process, you are creating the home you always wished for growing up. Use this energy to spoil yourself and your inner child today.

Starting on August 20, loving where you are is a large part of learning what it means to love yourself.

Taurus

Taurus, although the truth may not always feel welcome, it is always based in truth. While you’ve been working to assert yourself recently, remember that it can also be done with love.

You don’t need to hide your feelings any longer. Regardless of whether you’re planning for a separation or determined to work through this challenging period, be sure that on August 20, you are seeing truth as an expression of love.

Gemini

Remember what it is you deserve in love, sweet Gemini. Knowing what you deserve isn’t just about the kind of life you thought you would always live. You’ve always had a desire for the finer things in life, and you’ve also learned that gifts and money don’t guarantee love.

Try to focus on what emotionally you deserve from your partner, as that will help clear a path for reconnection and new beginnings on August 20.

Cancer

Silence acts as a powerful attractor for your destiny, Cancer. You are delving deep into the spaces within your authenticity, letting your true self shine brightly.

Though you will be radiating a magnetic aura today, you may also find yourself embracing silence. On August 20, this doesn’t mean you won’t be engaged in matters of the heart, but instead, you are observing.

Allow yourself to embrace silence. Confidence is never the loudest voice in the room.

Leo

Embrace your spiritual side, dearest Leo. With the energy you have today, consider setting aside time for your spiritual pursuits. Your intuition will be heightened, whether this involves meditation, tarot reading or working on your intentions.

Instead of looking for proof or answers outside of yourself, create time to connect with your inner self and the universe. This love horoscope may also help to bring about a new and divine love connection into your life.

Virgo

Love comes in many forms, sweet Virgo. Whether you’ve been preoccupied with a challenging period in your romantic relationship or work, you are overdue for some lighthearted time with friends. Be proactive and schedule a dinner or night out with friends this evening.

You are encouraged to remember that love comes in many forms, as exemplified by the events of August 20. You were never supposed to receive all you need from just one person. Instead, it’s time to embrace the kaleidoscope of what everyone you care about brings to your life.

Libra

Do what resonates with your heart, dearest Libra. Although the energy today may drive you to reflect on your purpose in this lifetime, that doesn’t mean it won’t positively affect your romantic life.

You may develop a new connection with someone on August 20 that you meet through work or another soul pursuit. This connection would begin as friends but would quickly evolve into a reminder that love is meant to be easy.

Scorpio

Choose for yourself, beautiful Scorpio. Allow yourself to make a decision simply because it’s what you want.

Are you on the brink of a new love or relocating for your dream job? Maybe you're booking your first solo adventure, and this decision is one you must make for yourself.

You’ve spent too long living your life for others, but in this new chapter of your life, it has to involve what you want. Today, August 20, is the first step, if you choose to take it.

Sagittarius

Let down your walls, sweet Sagittarius. Understandably, you would have walls up around your heart. After all, it has felt like no matter what you do, you’re never fully seen or understood. Yet, you must remember that not every love is meant to work out.

Try to trust in yourself and have faith in love one more time. Focus on the emotional bond you share with someone and challenge yourself to approach this connection in a unique way, distinct from your past relationships.

Capricorn

This is a day for love, Capricorn. Everything involving today centers around you having and enjoying the love that you’ve always deserved.

Are you setting aside time for you and your existing partner or making it a point to say yes to someone new? Allow today to be about love.

Never become complacent in a relationship or matters of the heart. It takes not just showing up but truly being present for the connection for it to last.

Aquarius

Let yourself be loved, Aquarius. This love is unlike anything you’ve ever had in your life. While it has taken you some time to accept fully, and to move past some growth opportunities, you now have what you’ve always hoped for.

Let today be about reveling in the love that you have. Embrace opportunities for romance and quality time. If you are single, this energy won’t be wasted; it’s the perfect chance to show yourself the love you deserve.

Pisces

Surround yourself with what feels good, dearest Pisces. Today’s energy calls you to spend time with those that you care about, doing what fills up your soul.

This day may involve a creative pursuit such as crafting or cooking, but it’s one that you will share with someone with whom you have a deep and powerful connection.

You may also be called to spend time with children in your life today, or focus on your inner child work, as this is also an expression of surrounding yourself with what feels good.

