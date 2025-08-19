4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck Starting On August 20

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on August 20, 2025 when the Moon leaves Cancer to enter Leo. Each of us had only one job to do over the last 30 days, and that was to embrace inner courage and find the strength that comes from within. The past teaches us most when we look through the rearview mirror and realize how ignorant we were when we first began this journey.

Knowing what didn't work in the past can be a helpful skill when it comes to attracting abundance and luck. Your mind psychologically withdraws as it rejects what doesn't work long before you get into the same pattern. With the Sun nearing the end of the Leo zodiac sign and the Moon reviewing all the degrees in Leo over the next two days, that mental review is here. The Sun and Moon will not connect as they did in July; instead, they remain separate, much like your past mistakes will be to your future actions. The Moon entering Leo reminds us what can be lost when we don't make moves in a timely fashion. Let's find out what this means this Wednesday for these four lucky astrological signs.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, today you attract abundance and luck in your personal life, which means how you develop your future, the things you do that move your life forward and what you will and will not tolerate. When the Moon enters your zodiac sign today, it's a giant boost of memory, and you feel the healthy pangs of remorse deep down so that you recall what did not work and commit to never going back to old ways again.

Advertisement

You hit the reset button. The Moon and Sun in your zodiac sign at the end of Leo season are what make today so impactful for you. You know that to have the life you want to live, you can't allow yourself to become distracted.

You selectively put on blinders. This Wednesday, you refuse to fall back into old patterns of existence. Today's a day for personal growth, and you know what you have to do to get where you need to go. Attracting luck and abundance is your destiny beginning on August 20.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, you attract abundance and luck in your love life, and you may feel like it is about time to do so. The Moon entering Leo reminds you of what you want to have in your life. You don't have time to play it small. You don't want to do anything that gives off an impression that you aren't serious about your future.

You are ready to make big moves, and the Moon in Leo reminds you to treat the start of a relationship delicately. To have luck and abundance in love, you need to be fully present from the beginning, not wait until the end and wish you had been from the start.

So, August 20, marks a fresh outlook that creates the result you want: love. It's a powerful day for you, Aquarius, and it's one that you aren't afraid to start.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you attract both abundance and luck on August 20 in the area of your career, and it all begins with how others view you. Your social status is important to you, which is why you often protect it by keeping your personal life private. You decide that it's always best to steer clear of the limelight and not engage with individuals who like to put their whole life on blast.

So, today's Sun and Moon in Leo remind you that it takes bravery to follow your heart. It doesn't always match what the crowd tells you is right. But, you know this inner sensitivity works, so you stick to it on Wednesday. Your high sense of self attracts people who see the same in you, and that is what helps you to find abundance wherever you need it.

Advertisement

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, as the zodiac sign that is associated with the term, "I have", you are invested in things you know hold value: family and your home. So, today's horoscope reveals a prime opportunity to close the door on the past and open a new one for your future. You have learned that you can't make everyone happy, so you have to do what's best for yourself.

Advertisement

Having a place of peace and tranquility works for you, and on August 20, you will begin to take steps that help you move your life forward. At first, this will start small, but it snowballs into the abundance you crave and the luck that you want. For you, Taurus, your patience will pay off.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.