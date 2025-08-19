Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 20, 2025

After August 20, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. Moon trine Neptune provides soothing energy that helps us solve problems and find our way to higher ground. Whatever we're presently struggling with is coming to an end.

August 20 makes it apparent to three zodiac signs that this can't go on forever, whether it's a relationship difficulty or simply an inability to deal with one's own self. Neptune's energy has us overthinking certain things, but not without a positive outcome. It's a situation that requires our attention to finally get to the end of it. The healing energy that comes with Moon trine Neptune allows us to know that everything, so far, has had meaning, and now it's time to let go and move on.

1. Aries

Sometimes, Aries, your first way of handling a situation is by taking control and being the leader. You don't like the idea of someone else running things around you. Yet during Moon trine Neptune, you may find that it's OK to at least listen to what someone else has to say.

The struggle that you're dealing with now is one with yourself. You never give up, Aries, and while that's a great trait, it's also one that makes you hard to deal with.

On August 20, you take in that Neptune energy and let yourself cool down, so that you can try to see things from the perspective of another person. The minute you do, however, you'll see that it was OK to do so, all along.

2. Cancer

You feel this Neptune energy like a wave of emotional relief as it serves to free you from something that's been sitting heavily with you for far too long. Perhaps it's time to let go, Cancer? That old struggle no longer seems relevant.

It may have been this way for a while now, too, and even though you knew it, you still held on to it, for reasons only you know. On August 20, you can clearly see the value of this struggle, and at present, it's zero.

Allow the beautiful transit of Moon trine Neptune to heal you from past mistakes, Cancer. Only then may you move on towards a happier, healthier future.

3. Libra

There's an interesting twist that's about to take place in your life right now, Libra. It has to do with the idea that the struggle you've been going through is no longer yours to maintain.

You have no contract to fulfill stating that you need to bear this burden forever. In fact, August 20 feels like it's pointing you to the exit door. What's on the other side? Freedom and a life far less burdened.

It all makes perfect sense to you now, Libra. Your struggle seems dated; even you can admit that. It shows that you've grown up and matured. What was important then has very little impact right now, and so you go with the healing energy.

