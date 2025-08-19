Joy Finally Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On August 20

On August 20, 2025, joy finally returns for three zodiac signs. When the Moon enters Leo, everything feels a little more possible. We're in good moods, and we feel as if the world is our oyster. It's not just a dreamy idea, but a solid attitude that sends us in the right direction. We just feel great.

Call it joy returning after a long vacation, or call it Leo's effervescent way of making people happy. Three zodiac signs in particular are reminded of the fact that life may be hard, but it's not all bad, all the time. In fact, it's pretty great, come to think of it. This isn’t about pretending everything is perfect. It’s about giving ourselves permission to smile again. We can't hold on to that negativity, no matter how all-pervasive it seems. On this day, we bring back the joy, and it's time for a celebration.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

If there's one thing you could really use a heaping dose of right now, it's time off. Working yourself to the bone has its upside, but too much is too much. Right about now, you're more into feeling good, at ease, and lacking in responsibility.

During the Leo Moon, you not only feel good, but you also feel like taking that good mood into something social. Getting together with a good friend brings you the most joy on Wednesday.

You may not have even noticed the fact that pure joy was missing from your life, but now that you're feeling it again, you can't help but wonder what you've been doing without it all this time. Have a beautiful, joy-filled day, Cancer. It's all yours. Enjoy!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, the Moon is back in your sign, and you can feel it. Actually, both the Sun and the Moon are in your sign, Leo. Nice! Your natural radiance returns on Wednesday, and you feel like a million bucks. You shine like the sun, and everyone feels your vibe.

On August 20, during this lunar transit, you feel like it's your turn to soak in some of that super positive love energy. Hey, you've spent a long time with your head in the sand, and now it's time to rise up and let the sun shine down upon you.

It looks like the hard times are over, Leo, which means it's party time for you. Joy returns, and you know just what to do with it. You share the good feeling with everyone in your life, and it's the kind of feeling that could last forever.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The Moon in Leo brings out your inner show off, which isn't too inner on Wednesday. You have your moments, Virgo, and while you mostly work behind the scenes, you'll see that taking front and center feels kind of cool.

You like the attention you get on this day, and during the Leo Moon on August 20, you're applauded for whatever it is you do. You aren't seeking approval, but you're not fighting it off, either.

All in all, this Leo energy has you feeling fantastic. Your health and well-being are taken care of, and you don't see how anything in the world could ruffle your feathers right now. You've been serious for long enough. It's time for joy now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.