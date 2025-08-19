Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For August 20, 2025

The daily tarot horoscopes for August 20, 2025, helps each zodiac sign wrap up loose ends and prepare for the upcoming Virgo season. The Moon starts the day in Cancer and, in the late evening, will enter Leo, emphasizing emotional self-confidence and heartfelt courage.

Courage is something we all could use more of, no matter how brave we think we are right now. Do you feel impatient lately? What do you need to do that you can't wait for tomorrow? Today's one-card reading offers guidance to help you understand the theme of the day. Let's find out what's in store for your astrological sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, August 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: King of Wands

Aries, you are a strong personality type and are often considered an outstanding leader who helps others recognize their positive traits when working as a team.

On August 20, you may find yourself playing a highly supportive role at work or in a relationship, where your insightfulness sparks imagination and helps encourage change.

You may not even try to do this; it will happen naturally by your presence. In other words, today's message is to be who you are, and life will handle the rest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, it's a good thing that you tend to be slightly hard to push away when things don't work out as planned. Today, the Three of Pentacles, reversed, suggests that teamwork requires more time and effort on your part.

Remember that people often need extra encouragement when their skills don't match what's required.

Ask questions to assess how things are or what's needed from others. You could learn new things that help you make life easier for everyone involved.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Wands, reversed

Gemini, you are a thinker, and once you have formed your ideas, you tend to stick to them. However, your mind is malleable and you can retrain it to see things in a new light.

It will take time, but it can be done on August 20. The Six of Wands, reversed, indicates that you may confront themes or past instances where you felt devalued. Restore your belief that you are, and others' opinions or treatment don't define you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, trust the process, especially when it feels like there are things you don't understand but need to. Your intuition is sharp, and you ought to believe it when your gut nudges you in a particular direction.

However, things take time to reveal themselves, even under adverse circumstances, as indicated by a reversed Six of Pentacles. Note that guardian angels or forces are working behind the scenes on August 20, helping to support your highest good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Knight of Cups, reversed

Leo, you have such high standards, so when you set goals for yourself, you often think that others are doing the same. Sometimes they are, and there are times when they will not. Both circumstances are OK.

On August 20, the Knight of Cups reversed, represents unrealistic thoughts and ideas of how circumstances ought to be. You may need to reshift your ideals and try to adapt to the reality of the day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Swords, reversed

Virgo, you are never intentionally mean to someone, but there are times when people may describe your personality as stern due to your desire to encourage excellence. But, on August 20, the tarot suggests that you be slightly more lenient and soft.

A little gentleness can promote more goodwill in others and a desire to help than goals that feel hard to reach, even if you think they are possible.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, you are a sign that promotes closeness and unity, so when there seems to be a break in intimate conversation or connection, you want to fix the problem as soon as possible.

It takes more than you to resolve conflict, though, and you may realize on August 20 that other people are not open to building bridges as much as they would prefer to burn them.

Today's advice from the Knight of Pentacles, reverse card, is to step back and see what happens next.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, because you're always searching for the facts and to get to the heart of a matter, you have gained an abundance of wisdom.

Today's tarot card, the Ten of Wands, reversed, allows you to apply the lessons of human nature that you've learned over the years.

Trust your intuition on August 20, and let it guide you more than the opinion of others. Today's truth comes from within.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ace of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you are bold and honest. While the truth may set a person free, the delivery does matter.

Today's advice from the tarot card, the Ace of Wands, reversed, is to gift others with your thoughts from a more gentle approach. An ear may be more receptive to words that are kind and soft than raw and delivered without tact.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Swords

Capricorn, Wednesday may be a tough day ahead if you're not careful. On August 20, the Nine of Swords warns against impulsive acts like shopping for emotional reasons without price comparing or choosing to spend money instead of saving it.

You may find that it's best to celebrate a win that involves being frugal rather than a deal that ends up becoming a luxury you wish you had not purchased.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The World

Aquarius, today's tarot card, the World, promises a lucky outcome for you if you work hard to reach your goals and don't give up.

Today, try different ways to work around challenges that appear to block you from helping a friend or making something better in a relationship. The only limitations you face on August 20 relate to the ones you allow your mind to accept or believe.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Swords, reversed

Pisces, your heart is on the mend. If you have experienced a betrayal in the recent past, there are signs of healing and closure for you in the tarot on August 20.

The Three of Swords, reversed, indicates that you have overcome a situation where someone's actions left you feeling vulnerable and helpless. Now, you're stronger and more capable of handling the future with grace and wisdom gained from life's lessons.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.