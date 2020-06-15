Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For June 15 - 21, 2020

Live your life, but do it with caution.

Here we are, reopening the cities and going back to work... we think. It should be an interesting week for all of us, and it's good to check in with a tarot card reading for insight.

What I'm seeing here is a desperate need in people to become social again. I'm seeing that we're going to be relying upon a sense of denial in order to feel safe. And I also see that many of us are going to go about the week in a haphazard way.

Try to stay conscious of the times, friends.

While we're getting the go-ahead on getting back out there, it's still imperative that we remember what's going on. COVID still exists. It didn't miraculously disappear.

Live your life, but do it with caution, please.

What can your zodiac sign expect during this week of change? Let's look to the weekly love horoscope for answers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): 9 of Swords

Expect a struggle this week, Aries.

You've been working on something for quite some time now, and just as you firmly believe you've either got in under control — or you're finally finished with it — in comes the idea that there's still more work you need to do on this particular project.

Hang in there. It won't last forever.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): 10 of Cups

If there's anyone who's got the good luck this week, it's you, Taurus.

Find it in love, family and friendships. Those who love you will show it, and those who don't will not be able to resist you.

It's one of the best weeks this year for you, Taurus. Enjoy the company of friends, but don't forget to wear your mask!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): 6 of Wands, reversed

You may be caught in a lie this week, Gemini, so get your story together.

This week has you in hiding, and that's interesting as it may also be the week you're celebrating your birthday. Is there someone you're avoiding, someone you're trying to get away from?

Your week is all about intentionally not being seen.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): 5 of Pentacles

Things are finally starting to feel good again, Cancer!

The home is feeling homey, and the relationships in your life are feeling like they're all working out.

Honor the state of things in your life with gratitude. You've got a lot going for you in terms of home projects, completed tasks and new beginnings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Queen of Wands

It's all about the big brains this week, Leo, and you're the Queen in this case.

Gender is meaningless in the Major Arcana, but does give us reference to feminine aspects.

Whatever your gender is, this week is going to be about intuitive choices. People will turn to you for advice, and you're going to be spot on with the right thing to say.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): 8 of Wands

It's time to break free of the past few months and the drag it's taken on your life, Virgo.

You've made plan after plan, and you've watched each one of them turn to dust. Still, you persist and still you have hope.

Keep that hope burning, as you're finally heading in the right direction: the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Page of Cups, reversed

It's been a long, hard season in the darkness, Libra, and this week is going to bring in some of that long-deserved light.

It's going to be love and parties this week. Nothing too heavy, and nothing that comes with any kind of commitment.

Easy, breezy beautiful — a good week, and one that you deserve. Have fun.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 6 of Pentacles, reversed

Okay, so you may have overspent a little last week, Scorpio. You're still in the red, financially, but this week comes with a warning: Watch those expenses.

Yes, you've spent too much time in quarantine and you want to do more than just make constant online purchases. But you've got to be careful, as it's taking a toll on your bank account.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): 6 of Swords

There's just so much you can take, Sagittarius. You feel like you've taken it all, and you're over it.

This is a week of new starts for you. You will make the decision this week to end something that's simply not right in your life at this point, be it a habit or a relationship.

You're ready for change, and it will commence this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): 5 of Wands, reversed

You're going to let an opportunity pass you by this week, Capricorn.

It's going to be the right thing to do, and you'll feel fine with your choice, mainly because you know something better is going to come along. That doesn't mean you won't be dwelling on this choice, though.

Stay confident. You've always had a great head on your shoulders, and your instincts are usually correct.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Queen of Cups

Whether you're a parent, a lover, a friend or simply someone's support system, you're going to play the part well this week, Aquarius.

It's a week of love and care, whether you're on the receiving end, or you're the giver of that love. It's all good. Feel the love and take a vacation in it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): 6 of Cups, reversed

If you're not attending a wedding this week, expect to be doing some kind of partying, Pisces, as the cards are pretty adamant about you chowing down on some fine food and drink.

The only warning that comes with this is the usual: "everything in moderation." Yes, you've wanted to release and go wild for a while now, and it's okay to indulge, but know when to call it quits.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.