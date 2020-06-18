Free Love Tarot Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, June 19, 2020

Trust your heart, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The Moon will be in the sign of Gemini, too.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 11 — The Intuitive.

Love has its own version of intuitive energy. There's the moment when you meet someone and before you speak a word you already know you'll be in each other's life forever.

There are also those moments that you meet a person and think that you'll never be friends, then years later you end up dating each other and the relationship lasts forever.

As the Sun and Moon are in mutable and intuitive zodiac signs there's a strong sense that anything goes today.

The Sun represents the ego and what you do during the day. All zodiac signs are adaptable and able to change according to the situation. They are survivors in love and in all aspects of life.

The Moon in Gemini is playful and flexible. You have the ability to be a good conversationalist, but also a great listener too.

Best things to do today:

With the energy of the day being highly intuitive for all zodiac signs, it's a great time to socialize or meet someone you've never met before for a little date.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, June 19, 2020.

Today's love tarot reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Aries, there are lots of creative ways for you to take back some control in your love life.

Perhaps you've allowed the busyness of life to get in the way of you being with your partner.

For today, consider some way that you can take the lead and initiate a romantic event with your significant other. Chances are they'll appreciate it.

Today's love tarot reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Taurus, let your intuition be your guide. Use the power of words to heal and help reinstate trust. Be the spirit of encouragement to your significant other.

If you sense that your partner is feeling down, rather than dismiss it, say something that helps to bring them closer to you. It will mean so much to see that you're there for emotional support.

Today's love tarot reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Gemini, when you're having a good day sometimes you can miss noticing when someone else is not.

Even though you don't want to let a person's poor mood rub off on you, try to share some of your joy or be a good listener.

Be sensitive and empathetic because who knows it could be your turn to need someone.

Today's love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Cancer, things are going to go so well for you that it will be hard for you to imagine how much joy you're having in your life at the moment.

You may forget all the pain that you felt yesterday.

When you reach this place of happiness in your heart be sure to let your loved ones celebrate your happiness with you.

Today's love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Leo, if you forgot how to have fun, today's your day to try something new with someone you love.

Maybe go off on a little adventure. Go window shopping at the market place.

Or if you have nowhere that you'd like to go, pull up some old comedy to watch.

Catch up on your old favorite shows. Order pizza and enjoy each other's company.

Today's love tarot reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Virgo, love can appear to be erratic at times, and you might find yourself wondering how to create more stability in your relationship with your loved one.

Perhaps you've been arguing a little bit more than usual or simply don't have the time to see each other and it's making you feel like you're falling out of love.

Your busy schedules could be holding your relationship back, but there's always a little something that you can do to try and make things better.

Today's love tarot reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Libra, everyone loves a good joke but not at the expense of someone else.

You may not realize sometimes that when you say sarcastic things that it hurts the heart of your mate.

Try to be a little bit more sensitive and instead of joking at a person, laugh with them.

Today's love tarot reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Scorpio, if you're not feeling as loving as you usually are it could be that you're tired.

Pay attention to your crankiness when it comes out while talking to a friend or your lover in a harsh way.

Ask for a timeout and get some rest so that later on you could be your cheerful self again.

Today's love tarot reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Sagittarius, try not to get involved in 'he said she said games' of life.

If you have relatives or friends who are trying to coordinate things with you and things are confusing, get everyone on the same page even if it means you have to pull in a group chat.

Today's love tarot reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Capricorn, it can really be hard to convince a partner to go to counseling together if they are afraid of what would happen if you do.

If needed, start going by yourself, and if they can see the improvements in you it may encourage them to try it as well.

Today's love tarot reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Aquarius, explore inner healing.

If you believe in energy work or crystals or have a desire to clear your chakras, meet with someone to help you process emotional work that you know is long past due.

Today's love tarot reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Pisces, it's time for you to start raising your standards.

Often you allow things to pass because you're trying to be understanding, but you're nobody's doormat.

It's time for you to put your foot down and stand up for yourself.

Give yourself permission to say to yourself that you will not tolerate certain kinds of behavior anymore. Even if you lose a friend, you will regain a part of yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.