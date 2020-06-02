Full Moon Lunar Eclipse In Sagittarius Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Sign, Starting June 5, 2020

With energy that lasts for two years!

Your Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius horoscope and love tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology with energy that lasts up to two years!

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will occur on Friday, June 5, 2020 while the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

A Lunar Eclipse Full Moon in Sagittarius may bring you the energy and power to use your voice, stand up for what you believe in, and own your power.

What does the Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius have in store for your zodiac sign's love life, per astrology?

Lunar Eclipses are like a more intense Full Moon so it is important that you know what is coming. With a Lunar Eclipse can come an important change, improvement, or step forward.

It is likely that you have learned a lot recently and now you will have the opportunity to put what you have learned into motion.

If you have been working incredibly hard in your career, then you may get the recognition you have been waiting for. All of your hard work will pay off and you could even get a promotion or raise.

When it comes to your love life, your partner may want to take the next steps towards commitment with you.

If you have been wanting to move in, get married, or even become official with your love interest then that may happen with the energy of the lunar eclipse full moon.

If you are single and looking for the one, then they may enter your life during this time and want to sweep you off your feet.

Either way, pay attention to who is being pulled towards you at this time because they may stick around for a long time.

Either way, you are about to set out on a new journey in life so welcome it in and say yes to opportunities that are revealed right now.

Although, it is also important to let go of things that are not serving you or bringing you joy. You have to leave negativity in the past so that you can make room for positivity.

You may even gain a lot of clarity during this time and be able to see the truth in life.

If you have been asking a lot of questions, then you will find answers right now.

It is important that you allow yourself to see the truth by listening to your intuition and following your gut.

The path you are meant to follow will be revealed to you and you must be open to it.

Here's your lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading with astrology horoscope for all zodiac signs starting June 5, 2020.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Aries, you may be intrigued by someone in your life. However, you may not be able to tell if you see them in a romantic or platonic way.

So, now you will be given the opportunity to get to know them on a deeper level.

Instead of making snap judgements, really take the time to talk to them and give them a chance.

During the lunar eclipse you may discover why it is you were so intrigued with them in the first place and you could get more answers to your questions.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Taurus, this is a wonderful time to connect with your friends and loved ones.

If you have been focusing heavily on work, then shift your focus into showing those around you how much you care for them.

Try to bring the people you care about together and have a fun time. You might want to throw a virtual game night or start a book club.

Whatever you decide to organize will surely put a smile on everyone’s face and make them feel appreciated.

You might even begin to see a certain person as more than a friend, so get socializing.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Gemini, love is in the air for you right now. Although it might feel like an unlikely time for romance, someone new may come into your life that wants to sweep you off your feet.

You could have met them in a very peculiar way, perhaps online, but your connection could feel very strong right off the bat.

Although, try not to rush into anything too quickly and take your time really getting to know who they are.

There is no use in rushing it because they may be in your life for a long time.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Cancer, you might be feeling very deep in your emotions during this time. Although it is good to connect with your feelings, sometimes it is also beneficial to see things objectively.

You simply could be feeling more sensitive than usual and feel like your love interest is out to get you or trying to bring you down.

However, they probably have your best interest in mind and are simply speaking from their heart.

In fact, you could just be misunderstanding where they are coming from and not taking what they are saying the right way.

So, try your best to distance yourself from your emotional state right now and see things as they are.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

Leo, you could start to really understand what makes your love interest who they are.

You might find that you are looking to engage in an intellectual and deep conversation with your partner.

Once you start diving in, you may not be able to stop.

So have a fun time talking about aliens, philosophy, and the universe.

Although, this might not be a very romantic time for you and your sweetheart but it certainly will strengthen your bond.

You could even discover that you share similar perspectives and points of view which will make you appreciate one another even more.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Virgo, sometimes you can really enjoy the chase in relationships.

Well, right now you will have fun playing detective and trying to figure out if that certain special person feels the same way.

You could have fun dropping hints and showing your more flirty side.

Playing some small games will be sure to make you feel childish and excited.

In fact, this fun time could be exactly what you need.

Chances are, this person will also enjoy this innocent and amusing time.

If you are in a committed relationship, it could be fun for you and your partner to go back to a simpler time and feel young and in love all over again.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Libra, you may want to focus on yourself and your interests right now.

Although you could be looking for a potential partner, you can easily attract people with your brains.

So, learn and explore new topics that pique your interest.

You will feel very fulfilled and satisfied with whatever you decide to learn at the moment.

These topics could also serve as something interesting to bring up in conversation with your love interest.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Scorpio, the people around you are feeling more willing to open up and show their vulnerable side.

If you are in a committed relationship, connect with your partner and allow them to share their feelings with you.

If you are looking for a sweetheart, then your crush may be more willing to let you in.

Either way, take this opportunity to really listen to your love interest and show them they can trust you with their heart and emotions.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Sagittarius, you might hear some gossip about your love interest during this time.

Before you take this gossip into consideration, know that it could be untrue.

Perhaps information has gotten misconstrued and twisted, so don’t believe everything you hear right now.

Instead, trust your gut and intuition because deep in your heart you know what is the truth.

Try your best to set the rumor straight before it keeps spreading and gets confused even further.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Capricorn, you could have a date planned with your love interest now.

Although, you might be tempted to slip into a character or different version of yourself.

However, your date will appreciate it if you show them your true self.

If you are a little weird and quirky, show it off! Either way, you should want someone to like you for YOU.

If you create a safe space to own your individuality, chances are your love interest will also be themselves. Just have fun and be you.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Aquarius, you might have met someone who grabs your interest.

However, you don’t know if they are a romantic match for you and if you see a potential relationship there.

So, use this time to get to know them before you make any rash decisions.

You may want to get to know them on a friendship basis so you don’t lead them on or give them any ideas.

Once you talk to them more, you will be able to tell if you want to move forward with the relationship.

Lunar eclipse in Sagittarius love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Pisces, you may want to organize a social event and chat with people you care about during this time.

So, get chatting and check on your friends. You might end up having a conversation with someone that you did not expect to connect with.

Although it might not get to a romantic place, this particular person may give you some unexpected butterflies in the pit of your stomach.

You may want to continue getting to know them and see if there is a spark forming between you.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.