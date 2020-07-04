Free Tarot Card Reading, July 5, 2020

Find your place in this world, star signs.

Your Full Moon lunar eclipse tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Sunday, July 5, 2020.

The Sun will be in the sign of Cancer, and the Full Moon Lunar eclipse takes place in the sign of Capricorn at 12: 45 a.m. EST.

What will your Full Moon lunar eclipse tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology is a Life Path 4, The Manager.

"As above, so below" means that everything is tied together and that we do not live in a vacuum. Our existence is intertwined. Your zodiac sign has a mission.

During the Full Moon Lunar eclipse in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, we are at long last facing our inner world and how it translates to our outer world.

The Sun in Cancer, which is the representation of the ego is at odds with the Moon in Capricorn.

It's the last face-off of masculine and feminine energy along the ecliptic plane for the next 18 years, and it is a moment in time where the world stands still for a moment in order to make clear that you have a life purpose.

Your life purpose may be out on the world making change through your work. Your life purpose can be more creative and spiritual making change through love and one-on-one relationships and healing.

The changes we see in the Universe intensify our own inner emotional energy. It can be completely missed though if you just rush through the day without considering how you feel inside.

It can be missed if you're so consumed by your work that you don't consider how it makes you feel.

This Sunday, stop what you're doing and be fully present and join in with the Universe as it begins to transition into a new role with the nodes entering Sagittarius and Gemini.

It can also be a wonderful time for change to take place within yourself, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, July 05, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Hanged Man

You don't want to find yourself stuck in a rut even if it is convenient.

Change can be hard to do when you feel defeated.

You may feel as though you've tried different ways to accomplish a goal, and since nothing has worked yet, there's no point in making any additional effort.

You may be at a place in your life where you think that it's better just to figure out how to make do with what you have right now.

However, the truth is that you are so close to the point of accomplishing what it is you set out to do. If you stop now, you will miss out on reaping what you sow.

You don't want someone else to benefit from all your hard work when you have laid down the foundation.

So stand strong and continue to do what you feel you must do. You are close to the end even if it doesn't feel like it right now.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Being a peacemaker is often difficult because other people may desire to quarrel with you at the wrong time.

However, the universe sees everything that you're trying to do and it supports you.

You are doing the work of God when you love others despite the fact that they don't seem to really love themselves.

You may find this to be a trying time for you emotionally.

You are being a loving person, which is hard, but the ultimate highest good.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

A relationship may be taking a turn for the better, or if you are single you may meet someone unexpectedly and things will just click.

Now is a good time for you to be open and optimistic about matters related to love.

Even if you feel as though things will never get better in a current relationship, there can be a change of heart between you or a partner.

If you have difficulty meeting people, things are going to change for you, and you will fall in love soon.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Today could be a productive day for you. If you set the day up for success surely you will reach your goal.

Regardless of what you try to do today things will come together easily for you.

You may find it hard to imagine that the day has gone so well and that you have been able to stay focused and not far behind.

It's a good day for you to finish any projects that you have wanted to complete but did not have the time to do it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Lots of things are changing right now and perhaps it can be a bit overwhelming.

You may have been keeping yourself busy so that you aren't aware of all that's going on around you.

It can be painful to stop and see what needs to be taken care of when you would rather enjoy the day.

Today it's not a good time for you to ignore the situation at hand but instead to take ownership of it and meet the challenges head-on.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Lovers

There are times in life for you simply have to make a decision even though it's difficult for you to do.

You may be faced with a choice between what is comfortable and what seems to be impossible.

You may wonder whether or not it really is necessary for you to be inconvenienced in order to gain something that you don't know for sure will be there when you arrive.

Nothing gained will ever happen if you don't take a risk, so weigh your pros and cons and then decide.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have many natural hidden talents and you may even be aware that they are nesting within yourself.

It can be hard for you to reveal that you have a secret desire to do a hobby or to take your car or in a new direction.

However, when you allow these skills to manifest into the light you also give a gift to the world.

At first, it may be difficult for you to unveil what you would like to achieve.

At times it may even feel as though you will never get where you want to go, but you were here for this journey for a purpose and it's important for you to live an honest life.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trusting your instincts and listening to your gut can be difficult especially when you have been told that you were wrong.

Today you get an opportunity to tell yourself the opposite.

It's important that the first voice you listen to each and every day is the one that speaks from within.

If your inner child a chance to show you the truth about who you are so you can experience the joy of authentic living.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Many good things are coming your way, and it's important for you to be fully present.

Experience living in the moment. Try not to let yourself become too busy and rush past a miracle that's unfolding before your eyes.

It can be easy for you to focus on the negative. Nothing will be 100% perfect, but there will be plenty of things that are right at this time.

Appreciate them.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

It is easy to get caught up and devices especially when you're bored and have nowhere to go other than stay at home.

Maybe perhaps you're feeling a little bit stir crazy due to the pandemic and the lack of opportunities available.

Times are most definitely trying and it can be a challenge.

However, this is a wonderful time for you to build your character and to learn self-discipline that you can apply in other areas of your life.

Consider this a Boot Camp for the future.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Sometimes you think too much about matters that no longer relate to the moment. It can be easy to get caught up in what you could've said or should've said during a particular time. It's time for you to set that moment down and forget about it. Worry becomes a distraction that you don't need.

If you must concern yourself with the past, give yourself a time frame to allow yourself to grieve, and once that time is over, let it go.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You're on a spiritual journey, so you will require plenty of time to be by yourself.

Your mind may not be used to being quiet when you're learning to silence your inner voice.

Spend time alone. It will be a good practice for you to get a custom to do.

Silence will allow you to empty your spirit of any negative emotions and then fill it with love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.