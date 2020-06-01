Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For June 1 - 7, 2020

Expect adjustments to your conception of "normal."

As it stands, we're all going through the same emotions and doubts. The good part? The weekly love horoscope for this week means we're all going to start seeing a bit clearer.

We're starting to recognize that the old ways aren't coming back and that, as a group, we really do need to restructure how we're going to live our lives. There's just so much time we can spend going over how good "it used to be," as this seems to be a common theme.

expressed here in the general card reading for the week.

Where we all feel like we're still "stuck," the theme of this tarot card reading is that we're just about to break out of our shells to adjust to the "new normal."

If you can believe it, this is going to be a very good week. Yes, we may have to pay the price to get there, but this week is going to bring us signs of hope. And if we are the intelligent human race, we'd be best to ride that train, as hope springs eternal.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): 3 of Wands

Expect a week of gossip and overthinking, Aries. You might be feeling a bit anxious, ready to get on with your life.

Hang tight and listen to your gut. Try to remove yourself from the opinion of others. Don't judge yourself too harshly. An argument may arise, but fear not — it will pass as easily as it started.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): 4 of Cups

It's all good in the hood, Taurus, and you're going to feel a surge in self-confidence.

Love is in the air and you're responding well to it. Stay with that good feeling, and trust that if it looks like it's going your way, it is.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): 8 of Cups

Not too shabby, Gemini! This week is going to be joyful for you.

Expect to hear from a loved one or a lover. Celebration is ahead, and the merry-making will revolve around good food and great conversation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): 10 of Swords

The good news is, there's no bad news, Cancer.

You were expecting something terrible, and this week is going to show you that nothing is wrong. You're overthinking things again, so relax and let it go. Everything is alright.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): 2 of Wands

If you make the right decision, this could be the week you either go back to work, or get a new job, Leo.

Either way, your finances are about to get sparked up, and your job situation is about to take a turn for the better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): 7 of Pentacles

You feel you've spent a little too much time in the doldrums, Virgo.

You're itching to do something wild, but you're cautious as to how to achieve that. While it may not seem like a crazy move, expect to spend money on something fun this week, even if it's a crazy expenditure online.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Ace of Cups, reversed

You may feel like challenging your love interest this week, Libra.

Don't be surprised if you and your partner have an argument or cross words. What's best is if you don't take things too seriously. Everything will work out, just don't milk an insult for more than its worth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 6 of Swords, reversed

"Out with the old and in with the new" is going to be your motto of the week, Scorpio.

Call it summer cleaning if you will, as you will be getting rid of that which no longer works for you. This means people as well as things. It's time to move on — and that's exactly what you will be doing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): 8 of Swords

Disorder is in the house, Sagittarius.

Nothing you can't handle, but there's a warning to tidy up your messes shortly after you make them. Don't let bills and financial matters slip into disarray. Keep conscious of the things that matter in terms of house and finance.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): 6 of Pentacles, reversed

Alright, it's time to reign in the spending, Capricorn.

You've been feeling deprived and you've been licking your wounds with over the top expenditure. Enough — you're depleting your funds! Trust that you'll be okat, and try to relieve your nerves with exercise, rather than purchases.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): 4 of Pentacles, reversed

You may find yourself in a funk this week, Aquarius but it's one of your own making.

Something recently triggered you into thoughts of the past. You can't seem to break out of this regret cycle.

It might be a family member or a past romance that's draining you, but remember this: this one is all in your head. The only real moment is the now moment. Live in it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): 10 of Wands, reversed

Pisces, you've recently had a door close, an opportunity lost. It might have been a job or the cancellation of something you wanted to be a part of.

Don't spend too much time dwelling on what you've lost. You will regain everything you need in time. Indulge in melancholy for as long as you need, but try not to make it a study in self-pity.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.