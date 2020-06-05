Today's Full Moon In Sagittarius Lunar Eclipse Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, June 5, 2020

Big things are up ahead.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The Full Moon lunar eclipse will take place in the zodiac of Sagittarius today at 3:13 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6 — The Nurturer.

Life Path 6 is also called the mother in numerology. Like the shape of its body, it seemingly bends toward its center in order to nestle closely to what it is about to give birth to.

During today's lunar eclipse that takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, all zodiac signs can become aware (with time) about something that they need to grow and nurture into something magical for themselves.

A Full Moon is a time of emotional release. For some zodiac signs, their hearts feel heavily burdened by the emotional climate of the world right now.

There are many things that can cause grief, but in the midst of all that is happening, there are also opportunities to experience and express joy.

With the sun in the zodiac sign of Gemini, we learn to take what we have learned from the present in order to shape shift and enter the future.

It requires a ton of insight, awareness and forethought to know what that is for your own life.

Today, as we all experience an eclipsed delay in action until the solar eclipse arrives on June 21, explore what you think and feel when things feel intense and then use that to plan your action plan to implement in two weeks.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, June 5, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Aries, it requires a lot of skill to balance your spiritual development while also battling for what it is that you believe in.

Right now, you're doing what appears to be a great job in making things happen.

However, to remain balanced in how you divide your time remember to simplify your goals and objectives so that you have time to include love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Taurus, you have to think before speaking today, and it can require a little bit more effort to do. You may make a mistake and offer more than you're ready to give.

Be practical and impartial but also wise and restrained with your generosity when it conflicts with what you know you ought to give.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Gemini, you may not always understand why things work the way that they do when you are in love or when you're no longer interested in the things you used to feel passionate about before.

You may be trying too hard to solve a problem that doesn't exist or trying to make things work in the way you thought that they ought to do. Take time to understand the big picture before saying something must change.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Cancer, you or someone you love may be changing their mind a lot lately. It can be confusing when things feel uncertain or that they aren't settled at the moment.

You may feel frustrated or that things in your life will always be this way, but just because things aren't perfect now doesn't mean it will remain that way. Allow your current situation time to figure things out naturally.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Leo, you may be in the mood to take charge and to perhaps feel that not only should you, but you have to.

Your courage and rise in inner strength are timely. You may be moving to take on this leadership role because your relationship is starting to play to your strengths and not your weaknesses.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Virgo, feelings can be powerful tools. You might think it's better to shove them under the rug and ignore your heart.

But, it's only going to keep coming back to the surface until you deal with the rawness of your emotions.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Libra, this can be a truly creative time for you to work a problem out.

You may be ready to rise above passivity and decide that it's okay if the process is messy along the way. You can see the beauty in the unknown at this time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Scorpio, put your energy where you feel it belongs.

If you have to force yourself to do things or to take action you may be going against your better judgment and acting in a way that doesn't match how you truly feel.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Sagittarius, it's a day for great spiritual development by the power of your choices.

Spend a little time doing things that bring out your soulful side: meditate, relax, read, and spend time with others that want to talk about deep subjects.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Capricorn, it can be hard to set boundaries. People are inclined to test them and it's hard to hold yourself to a set standard when that happens.

You may be making adjustments as you go. This is a time for you to grow as you go and not be so hard on yourself when you are more flexible than you had anticipated being.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aquarius, you could be feeling trapped right now and wishing that you could find a way to free yourself from this uncomfortable situation.

You can't apply your old way of thinking and doing things to this situation.

Take time to relearn what you thought was the way things should be and make adjustments.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Pisces, you may feel so tired of waiting for someone to make a decision, and that's to be expected.

There are only so many hours in a day and when you feel like someone isn't valuing your time the way you hoped, it can be disappointing.

You may need to be the one to decide if you're going to continue this way or reclaim your time and sadly, they miss out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.