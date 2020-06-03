Calling all Sagittarius!

Color makes the world go round, and so it's important to know what makes you feel good when wearing it, especially if you're an adventurous Sagittarius zodiac sign!

It’s important to take advantage of any chance to better understand yourself and looking to astrology is a perfect way to do that.

What are the best colors for Sagittarius?

Known for being a big traveler, Sagittarius is born between November 22nd and December 21st.

Sagittarius zodiac signs are so generous and energetic. They are always looking for the next adventure.

This extroverted horoscope sign thrives on optimism and change.

However, they can be impatient and break promises due to their fear of being held down by commitment.

Sagittarius is admired for their honesty and great sense of humor.

Although not everyone may agree with what’s said about their zodiac sign, it’s a great stepping stone to getting to know the real you.

Astrology allows you to take a look at something bigger than yourself. Yet, something that relates to each of us on a more personal level.

Another choice for insight is to observe the colors you, and those around you, are pulled to.

It’s clear that colors have power in revealing emotions and this is a useful tool in self discovery.

If colors weren’t so influential, people wouldn’t equate red with Valentine’s day or orange with Halloween.

Colors are symbolic of certain events and in turn, how we feel about them.

So what do you get when you put zodiac signs and colors together? A whole lot of knowledge.

There’s no way to have all the answers, but this is a good place to start.

These two things reveal a lot about ourselves and others.

They help to connect the world we can see (colors) and the world we can’t see (stars) so that we are able to better understand how they impact us.

When you find correlations between colors and personality, it becomes easier to appreciate your values.

You also figure out how to best dress to impress (yourself).

Having confidence in who you are inevitably bleeds into what you wear.

If you have a cloudless perception of yourself, there’s nothing that can stop you.

This will help you achieve self-love and create a life that is nothing less than wholesome.

By incorporating certain colors into your wardrobe, you are able to express yourself in limitless ways.

I think we could all benefit from taking a look at the reasons for why we choose the colors we do.

And when we connect it to our zodiac sign, we can see things more clearly.

What colors best represent Sagittarius zodiac signs?

Orange

Yellow

Pink

If you’re trying to figure out a Sagittarius, think bright colors. Their extroverted nature aligns with being an element of Fire.

Orange represents their courage in everyday life. They possess confidence in speaking their mind and forming social relationships.

Wear orange in shirts, sweaters, and loud jewelry, Sagittarius. This will make others see just how bold and welcoming you are, attracting more people and you’re sure to love that.

The color yellow relates to their bright and energetic mood. Sagittarius is considered to be one of the most happy zodiac signs.

Even though Sagittarius are motivated to achieve their goals, they may be irresponsible at times. This is another symbol of yellow.

Try to avoid wearing this color to job interviews, but other than that yellow it up! There’s no shame in being the brightest one in the room.

Yellow is most commonly worn through shirts and dresses, but don’t be afraid to incorporate some yellow shorts and shoes.

Sagittarius are playful and kind, just like the color pink. Their open-mindedness creates enthusiasm and an idealistic perspective.

Pink is a great way to let your inner Sagittarius out. Go for pink jewelry and shirts, with the occasional pink pants.

It also doesn’t hurt to surround yourself with this color in the form of blankets, hair brushes, and even pink bedroom walls.

As a Sagittarius, it’s best for you to embrace your liveliness and dress in bright, bold colors. People will be attracted to your confidence. Work it girl!

What colors do not represent Sagittarius zodiac signs?

Black

Gray

Green

Obviously darker colors are not going to be very symbolic of Sagittarius traits. Black is the wrong color for this zodiac sign.

Its dull and professional manner will alter a Sagittarius happy mood. It’s possible that this color could bring out the worst in them.

Try not to surround yourself with too many black things as it may impact your happiness.

It’s okay to wear black pants and shoes, but stay away from black shirts as it’ll be too close to the eye's view.

Gray typically represents reliability and security. However, Sagittarius is not always the most dependable person due to their desire for freedom.

Wearing this color will make a Sagittarius feel too constricted. It’s best to live without it if you can because you don’t want to change a bad mood.

This same value of independence affects the way Sagittarius earn money. Green symbolizes money and growth.

Sagittarius is not afraid to take risks and is not concerned with the way they will achieve financial success.

That being said, green does not align with their values.

Out of all the colors that don’t represent you, Sagittarius, this one you could get away with wearing from time to time.

It’s possible that wearing green will remind you of the importance of financial stability.

However, since it’s not a huge priority in your life it might be confusing to incorporate it so much.

Maybe try getting a green notebook, something simple that won’t make you feel uneasy.

For the most part, it’s best for a Sagittarius to avoid these colors as they may make them feel tied down and unable to be their true selves.

Those close to a Sagittarius should be aware that dark colors aren’t the way to go.

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.