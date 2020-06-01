Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, June 1, 2020

Have a great Monday, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The Sun is in dynamic Gemini until June 20. The waxing gibbous Moon is in the sign of liberating Libra.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1 — The Leader.

People often think love means giving in to someone but would you have ever dreamed it also means leadership?

Think about your first platonic love, more than likely it started with your mother, your father, or another adult relative.

Love that shows us who we are and who we can become is powerful. Love that communicates our potentiality is transformative.

It's natural that as adults we would imagine love comes with romance, but even the quest of love pursued is spoken in terms of leadership.

For example, 'love finds a way' or 'love your way through something'. If love is a force that takes you from one point to another, then love itself is a leader.

Like the Life Path Number 1, there's never-ending energy for what love can accomplish.

Today, as the Sun in Gemini reflects back the caring nature of a Libra Moon, we may need to step back and search for what it is that we must accomplish when we talk about love.

As love leaders what type of person do you want to be? How do you want to be remembered? Take hold of your love story and the way you lead when it comes to love today!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, June 1, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Aries, sometimes you have to try something on your own first and then later introduce others to the experience.

Today, you may be the first initiator of changes that need to be made.

You might have to encourage those you want to follow you by leading with loving examples.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Taurus, stand strong. You have a strong and determined nature.

You may not realize how much others depend on you when things feel like they are uncertain.

Your calm nature could feel tested right now but learning to hang on to your patience will be so useful. You've got this.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Gemini, you may feel like so many questions are swirling around right now and there are even just as many answers.

You might feel perplexed and doubt if there can ever be a solution to what you face.

However, stay positive. You will sort everything out with a bit of time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Cancer, it's a delicate balance between learning to lead with your mind and learning to lean on your heart.

You may make a few mistakes and see the error of judgment when you are long past this point.

However, if you must choose, go with what you really feel is best for you and then commit to it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Leo, it can feel like troubling times are costing you more than they are worth.

You may not even have anticipated that things would be so stressful for you right now.

As much as this is difficult, sometimes change requires a little bit of crisis because it motivates you to do what you may have put off if you felt comfortable.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Virgo, today, you have to make a choice.

You may feel like these choices involve two evils and neither appears suitable for your needs.

This can be a difficult circumstance to choose from.

However, if you stay focused on the big picture, you may be able to sort this situation out.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Libra, you have to be generous when it comes to love, but it's also important to be wise.

You don't want to give all that you have to someone who has shown you time and again that they don't appreciate your kindness.

It's okay to withhold your time or attention if it's misused when you give it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Scorpio, blessings can come to you when you least expect it.

In fact, you may have decided that nothing good could ever come out of this situation.

And, then suddenly see the light at the end of the tunnel. It's going to be so good for you!

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Sagittarius, wearing your heart on your sleeve is so sweet to do.

You may have felt vulnerable at first and then realized it's good for you to feel this way, even if others don't realize the sacrifice you made or how tough this has been for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Capricorn, things about your life may seem to be against you, but that may not be a permanent situation.

You had to see things for what they are and uncover these secrets so that when you make a change, you're not wondering if you made a mistake or if you should go back to the way things once were.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Aquarius, making new changes can feel hard to do but if you feel like there's no way out you can't stay the way things are now.

You may have felt disappointed when all of this started, but as you start to reclaim your control, you'll find that this was a really positive ending to a once sad story.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Pisces, there are times when you feel like you have to put yourself out there but then there are moments when it's better to pull back a little bit.

You may need this time of reflection and quiet so that you can refuel your energy so you can love, again.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.