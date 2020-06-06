Today's a great day for astrology, star signs!

Your horoscope for today, Saturday, June 6, 2020 is here with a free daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The Moon will be in the zodiac of Sagittarius entering Capricorn at 3:13 p.m. EST.

What does the horoscope for today have in store for your zodiac sign, according to astrology?

As the Moon shifts from Sagittarius into Capricorn, it will be hard not to think about work this Saturday.

Here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for today and what to expect from astrology on Saturday, June 6, 2020:

Horoscope for today — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon will spend most of the weekend in hard-working Capricorn starting with your horoscope for today.

This can be an important time for you to brush up your resume and to start looking at alternative career opportunities.

Even if you love what you do for a living right now, Saturn's rx in your eleventh house of friendships makes today's horoscope and the next few week's vital in the area of networking.

So be sure to boost your LinkedIn appearances and get some of those recommendations from past colleagues so your online presence shines should opportunity knock on your door in the next six months.

Horoscope for today — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends a good amount of time in your ninth solar house of spirituality, and this comes by traveling and exploration.

While Jupiter, the planet that rules spirituality is in your ninth house, don't be too surprised if you're doing more traveling than you had actually anticipated doing.

If you haven't booked a trip to see your folks or taken advantage of remote work you may have started since the pandemic, today's horoscope for you reveals it's time to get busy.

You can start booking flights, car rentals and all these things may not be easy to do, but a good way to set the stage for the next few months and get rolling on the next chapter of your life

Horoscope for today — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, yesterday's lunar eclipse took place in your seventh house of partnerships and also involved your Sun sign.

Your horoscope for today shifts attention from your relationships and how you partner with others, including the use of shared resources.

You may be going through changes related to the people you work with.

You might be realizing who you really are as a person and start to set some personal goals for your own life as well.

The changes in your external relationships will have an impact on what you feel about yourself.

You may come to realize that an area related to money could be blocked because of a perceived flaw you exhibit with others at work.

You can have a conversation with a boss or colleague to find out why.

Horoscope for today — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your horoscope for today brings attention to Mercury who will be soon entering your sign.

This can become a challenging time where you will start to open up more than usual.

Today, you may want to work on some personal development as things are starting to pick up for you in the area of your love life.

Even if you thought you were ready but now aren't so sure.

You often give so much of yourself when it comes to relationships, and it can be difficult to find that right balance between your wants and needs vs satisfying the desires of the one you love.

As your ruling planet begins a new lunar cycle, it can be an eye-opening time for you.

Horoscope for today — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with the Sun in Gemini friendships are an important part of your life right now.

Having them or not having them may be something you are concerned with and it's important for you to dedicate some time and attention to cultivating your social circle.

This weekend, work on what you feel is essential to your budding inner circle. Give advice. Be a good listener. Make suggestions and add value to those who are investing their time in your world.

Horoscope for today — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may find that you're more driven and determined to succeed now.

This is a great time for you to start taking action in the area of your passion and fine-tuning systems that you put into place.

If you've been tweaking with a new website or writing a business plan, today's horoscope brings you extra support in that direction.

It can be easier for you to concentrate and feel like things are moving in a positive direction, even when you have to do a bit extra to break through a difficult part.

Horoscope for today — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, if you love to learn and travel to explore the world, an idea for a road trip may be in the mix.

You may feel reluctant to embark on any adventures right now, and so planning will be important to you and ensure that you're comfortable with whatever journey you decide to take.

Horoscope for today — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, there are resources and big benefits to working in community and partnership with others for your life.

You may find out that your best friend or a life partner has come into an opportunity that is beneficial to you both.

This can be a great time to jump in and share your insight and to add value to your relationship by showing what a team player you can be.

Horoscope for today — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you have an opportunity to learn and grow from the experiences you have had over the last year.

You may find that you're able to understand others better than you used to do.

Today's horoscope reveals that it's a great time to spend one-on-one with someone close to you and who loves to hear you share from the heart.

You are able to speak with clarity and voice concerns better than usual on Saturday.

Horoscope for today — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, things that you have planned may appear to not work out the way you had hoped and it can be truly disappointing for you.

However, things that work out or don't always happen for a reason.

You may be experiencing a fated protection and need to sit this one adventure out.

Horoscope for today — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, if you have been hoping to meet someone to do things with, even if it's not for romantic purposes, you may cross paths with a person who just clicks with your personality.

This is a great time for you to start investing time and getting to know others.

You may even be invited to a little online network gathering and find that your ideas are valued by a group of great minds who appreciate your insight.

Horoscope for today — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your horoscope for today reveals that you are mentally ready for more responsibility and you'd love to impress the people who knew you when you were growing up.

Perhaps you've always had a childhood dream to do a certain line of work and the pandemic has reignited that desire for you.

You could start to take steps to move you in that direction and see where this journey takes you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.