Today's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse In Sagittarius Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, June 5, 2020

The lunar eclipse is today!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs during the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. The Full Moon lunar eclipse will take place in the zodiac of Sagittarius at 3:13 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Full Moon lunar eclipse in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius is a time of intense learning and spiritual growth.

It's eclipse season, and now we will have two eclipses take place during the month of June — today's will be lunar and then it will be followed by a solar eclipse which happens on June 21.

The lunar eclipse will take on the features of the zodiac sign it is in — Sagittarius which is all about religious institutions, personal philosophies, and religious or spiritual value systems.

An eclipse is exactly what it sounds like it means — something blocking the light of another, so for whatever this means in your life, you may have delayed action but when the solar eclipse arrives, have enough preparations that you can implement whatever brilliant plan or idea you start to make after this weekend.

While the moonlight will be disrupted for a few hours by the shadow of Earth blocking the Sun, it can create an awakening of sorts for all zodiac signs, spiritually.

Mercury is in Cancer, and so our words pack lots of emotionally driven punch. There can be some manipulative chatter around you at this time, and the conversations have to be listened to intently to pick up their intentions.

Mercury in Cancer is actually a spiritually gifted transit that allows you to teach children and other better ways to do things. Areas of discomfort are there for spiritual growth opportunities.

The Moon will oppose Venus retrograde in Gemini, which is close to the Sun. This is a time to reflect especially if getting access to financial resources remains a struggle.

The Moon will square both Mars and Neptune in Pisces. You may feel driven to accomplish things but not without some work on your part. You may be given a 'no' for an answer, so if your instinct tells you to push forward, then do your part.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your ninth solar house of learning.

It's a good time for you to consider listening to thought leaders and beginning a deep study into controversial topics that make a difference in the world starting with you working in your own life and backyard.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your eighth solar house of shared resources.

You may start to see areas where you can team up with others and brainstorm about how to make an impact.

It's a good time to take emotional inventory and to come clean with forgiveness for any resentment you harbor toward others.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your seventh solar house of relationships.

This is a good time for you to reflect on what you did and didn't do in your last relationship.

Then, you can make decisions based on the realizations you have and have more harmony in your life.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your sixth solar house of health.

This is a good time to start a diet, work on getting back into shape, and for setting a personal weight loss goal.

Health can become a theme for you over the next year for personal reasons.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your fifth solar house of romance.

This is a great time for trying to have a child if you've been hoping to get pregnant.

This is also a great time to spend with children, your siblings, and the family. It's great for you to start laying down new roots to build a legacy.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your fourth solar house of family.

This is a good time for you to explore what it means to be part of your family and you may venture and redefine that word for years to come.

You may have things you need to tend to in your immediate family and it could relate to work transitions or problems with getting into the rhythm of things

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your third solar house of communication.

This is a good time to speak up about what's on your heart or to reconnect with an old friend that you feel close with.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your second solar house of income potential.

This is a great time to be mindful of how you invest money. You may decide to enroll in a money management program that helps you to stay on track.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your first solar house.

You may be going through some physical changes and surprise everyone by a decision to wear your hair differently.

Do what you have always wanted to do, but could not in the past.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your twelfth the past.

You may begin reflecting on an old relationship or start to realize the role you played in your own situation and make an improvement.

It's good for you to rewind the clock and pick up where you dropped the ball.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your eleventh solar house, which means that the past can repeat itself but you need to take action.

You may find that you're able to look differently at your friendships and become better at socializing or being a best friend.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Sagittarius activates your tenth solar house of work.

You may be ready to do something so surprising as you test your ability to let go and surrender to the powers that be.

It's a great time to embrace whatever personal development you need to do and to stop making excuses and get going.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.