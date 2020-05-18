Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For May 18 - 24, 2020

Set an intention for the week, and then follow through.

Another week, another tarot card reading — and that's a good thing, because it's in the cards that we can find hope, direction, and the general look at both present and future.

If we open our minds, we can take in the knowledge and wisdom of the cards, but we must keep an open mind. Open minds are what keep us in constant progression, and progress is excellence.

With that in mind, let's set an intention for the week.

What is it that you'd like to see happen? Is there any way you can add to the positivity of that event, and can you commit to doing your best to make your intention manifest?

Self-effort is at the bottom of all our best intentions, and we have to meet our dreams half-way. If we show the universe that we are ready to the work, the universe meets us halfway and it makes the job all the more easier to accomplish.

Do you wish to be a person of great love, or a great lover? Do you want to help the world, or do you need to be helped? Think deeply on what it is that you want to accomplish this week, and see if you can work towards bringing it to life.

We need to concentrate on life and love, so with that said, let's see what your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope has in mind for you.

Aries: 4 of Cups

Lookin' good, Aries. A good week is in store for you.

Lots of projects that you thought were foregone are coming back; you'll find yourself involved again, and that will help you bring back some of the rare Aries enthusiasm for life.

Your love life will be back on track, and don't be surprised if you receive a special gift this week; someone's thinking of you, and they must just show it in the form of a really nice present. Enjoy the week, Aries, it's going to be a good one for you.

Taurus: 5 of Swords

Snap out of it, Taurus! You've been in way too deep of a funk and it's starting to feel like you're not you anymore.

Well, think again, because this week is going to act like a wake-up call for you. You'll have a choice: dawdle in the past and fill your mind up with regret and misery, or take that brilliant Taurus mind back and start getting imaginative again.

It may feel like a brand new world out there, but it's a world that needs you. We can't live without you crazy Taurus people, so grab your good moods and come back to us!

Gemini: 8 of Wands

Finally, you're feeling positive. It took enough time! See if you can parlay that better attitude into something other than overeating and feeling sorry for yourself.

This is your week. It's the week for an overhaul, a massive change in attitude. This is the week you turn yourself around.

You're no longer facing the past, dwelling on it, forcing yourself to stay there. Expect good news and an opportunity that may very well change your life for the better. Eyes and ears open, Gemini!

Cancer: Ace of Cups

Does it ever get any better than the Ace of Cups? Certainly not when it comes to love, heartfelt emotional ties, family or friends.

Congrats, Cancer, you got the "bingo!" card and you're going to be feeling all the good feels this week.

If you thought you were going through life unappreciated or unloved, then back up and take a look at the reality around you: you're loved, protected, adored and thought of with great respect. Allow yourself this week to feel all that good stuff, as it's all coming your way.

Leo: Queen of Wands

Smart choices are what this week is going to be about for you, Leo, and most of those choices are going to come from you.

You have people who depend on you to make the right choices, so show them that you "got this." That famous Leo fearlessness is about to come back into full swing, and you're loving the feeling.

It's nice to feel like you're getting back to being yourself again. And if your people tend to show you a little more love than they did last week, then open your spiritual arms to that love and let it in!

Virgo: 2 of Pentacles

Virgo, you know what to do, and by that, I mean, you've got a choice ahead of you. This choice has to do with money, and you might be wise to involved your partner in this decision.

The cards show that even though it's an important decision and it will affect your life, it's one that you will make accordingly and it will lead to success. All things are possible for you this week, Virgo, just try to keep an even temper around loved ones and all will go smoothly.

Libra: 10 of Pentacles, reversed

I'm not sure what you've been up to, Libra, but it's going to pay off big time this week for you financially.

And though the card is reversed, the warning here is about knowing that you can continue to make more and more money if you go about it the right way, and only you know what "the right way" is all about.

This is also a good week for you to share worthy ideas; people are listening to you right now, so take advantage of the attention and brainstorm for new work projects.

Scorpio: 10 of Swords

You've probably been worrying a lot and it's taken a toll on you. You may be feeling more stress than you're used to, imagining scenarios of doom and gloom.

This week will be a mental one for you, Scorpio, which says it all: It's all in your mind. You mind may be your enemy this week, and you may plummet into worry, but that's where you can shift your perspective.

If you know it's all in your mind, you can try and direct your mind to better things. Look, times have been hard, but things always get better. It's part of the natural flow. Hang in — better days are in store.

Sagittarius: 9 of Wands, reversed

You know what's going to do the trick for you this week, Sagittarius? A complete reversal in the way you've been thinking.

You need a real change, a palpable change, and that change is going to start as a seed in your mind, and it will flourish into a workable idea.

You've been stuck and you don't like what you've become, but you're a Sagittarius, an eternal optimist, and you know that under pressure, you rise to meet any challenge. This week you will show yourself just how bright you really can shine.

Capricorn: 7 of Pentacles

It's business as usual for you, Capricorn, and you're starting to feel better about life. You have hope, whoda thunk it!

And yet, there you are, dealing with things, paying bills, coming through for others. You're a person of love and of action.

This week is going to restore some of your lost confidence. Expect social calls, Zoom meetings, and a little of what we humans used to call "fun." You're going to enjoy this week, because it's not going to feel oppressive or scary. Your health is good and your love life is on point!

Aquarius: Page of Pentacles

Find yourself doing little odd jobs, for both money and the satisfaction of getting things done.

Your sense of security will be restored, and that nagging financial anxiety will feel like a distant memory because this is the week you're going to put extra effort into creating wealth and income.

Good ideas abound this week, Aquarius! Let those ideas manifest as financial security. Allow yourself some happiness and less worry.

Pisces: 8 of Pentacles

All's well in the house, Pisces, and that means you and your household have finally learned the ups and downs of what it means to live through a pandemic, and get by without driving each other nuts.

It's a good week for you and your family. People are starting to settle into their new roles and it doesn't feel as threatening or depressing as it might have, at one point.

Now, you're able to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and this week is going to give you hope and a feeling of optimism.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.