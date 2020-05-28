Today's Mercury In Cancer Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, May 28, 2020

Mercury enters Cancer today, so lead with your intuition, star signs.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology when Mercury enters Cancer on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The Moon is in the zodiac of Leo. Mercury enters Cancer at 2:12 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1 — The Leader.

Famous leaders often cite their intuition as an important part of their influence.

Many spend the first hours of the morning (after a good workout, of course) in a room free of distractions where they can think.

Today, Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer where the way we think, learn, and communicate with others comes from a place of knowing that is confident but inspired by our intuitive mind. So, as a result, it's important to cultivate thinking into your daily life.

It's through this time of pondering that we can all learn something about ourselves and others.

In fact, with Venus retrograde while transiting the sign of Gemini, thinking is not only something that we must do, it's a lifestyle that we ought to live.

There are choices to be made that not only impact ourselves but for others as well.

Decisions about work, family, finances, and relationships. It's a complicated time in history, with many states opening and people trying to make sense of it all.

Today, as Mercury explores the fourth solar house, give yourself and your loved ones permission to have me-time. It will be good for your spirit and also for your life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Aries, life was meant to be celebrated. You may have the honor of being asked to do something you've always wanted to do or to try a new adventure with the one you love.

You may not always perceive that things could take a turn the way that they did, however, embrace the golden opportunity that's coming your way and enjoy it with all of your heart.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Taurus, should you put your heart or mind in charge of your important decisions?

The answer to these questions can be complicated. You may not always know what is the right thing to do when even simple things seem complex.

For today, let your heart and spirit be your guide.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Gemini, you find the strength to carry on and to do something that requires extraordinary bravery.

You might even surprise yourself with how courageous you can be in the midst of adversity.

It can be tough to try your hat at a new experience or to take a risk and say to someone just how you feel, but it will be worth it and is far superior to standing on the sidelines wondering 'what if?'

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Cancer, you may wish someone could be with you right now and help you in a way that you feel is needed.

During times when you feel so alone and afraid it's normal to wish that things in life weren't so scary.

However, how will you ever truly know how resilient you are if you've never had to pass a test you thought you'd fail?

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Leo, today, you may meet someone who has a hopeful mindset and their youthful outlook can be the spark of inspiration you needed to become optimistic again.

You might feel like you're ready for a big change and this little push in the right direction can be just what you needed.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Virgo, people admire and respect you for all that you do.

You come across as put together no matter what's going on in your own life.

Anticipate that others will want to learn from you today.

You may find yourself in a position of leadership where you're asked for advice or someone comes and tries to learn from you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Libra, it's the little changes that add up to a big miracle.

You may wonder how you're going to make an impact in the world, but it's not for you to go it alone.

Instead, partner up with someone, and see how they are navigating this world.

You can learn from someone's success and then apply their lessons to your own life.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Scorpio, if you've been mistreated or have a legal situation that's pending things are going to go your way.

You may be going through so much stress wondering how the future will turn out, but as karma delivers justice, you will see things go in your favor because of your good deeds.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Sagittarius, be optimistic and don't give up.

No matter what happens today, what you try to accomplish will turn out in a positive light.

You have blessings and favor from the Universe who wishes to see things prosper for you in life and love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Capricorn, trouble can come suddenly and it can feel like you're headed for disaster.

You may feel overwhelmed but the beauty of a sudden problem in your life can also mean that you're due for a quick resolution to the same matter.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

Aquarius, there are things that have to come to an end and it's going to be the rebirth of something new.

The Universe never leaves you empty-handed.

Whatever it is that you no longer need will be replaced with what you do.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Pisces, when it's time to start all over again, you may wish to rush into the thing that you find interesting.

It's important to slow down and be thoughtful during these times so that you have some sort of plan or idea in place in case you find yourself facing a challenge that comes with your good fortune.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.