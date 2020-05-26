Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Have an amazing Tuesday, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The Sun in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The Moon is in the sign of Cancer for the entire day.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

Life Path Number 8 has an adventurous love story where it turns a negative into something positive after a struggling time.

We are all starting to reenter life with states lifting their restrictions, and so it can feel odd to return back to life as we know it now.

During the COVID-19 shut down you may have felt socially restricted.

You could have also experienced a major financial impact, and it can affect the way you view the future of your love life as a coupled person or someone who is single and looking to date.

Everyone loves in a different way, so it's complicated to think that love comes in a one-size-fits-all form.

We are all unique in the way we love, and fortunately during this 2020 Gemini season we are all free to be ourselves as we explore the process.

That's what makes us all special.

As Alfred, Lord Tennyson said, "It is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all."

Sometimes it's worth taking the first step and risk because it will put you in the position to really find love.

It's like you don't want to look back when you are older and wish you would have taken that step that you regret not taking so much.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Aries, you never really know where you may just find someone special to love.

You also have to remember that you are capable of being loved too.

It's an idea that you need to remember that so you let yourself be loved.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Taurus, take your time and let your feet get wet in the dating pool so you can get comfortable with being with someone.

It's all going to feel more comfortable after a little while as you gain more confidence in yourself.

You just have to trust yourself and try and see where you will go.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Gemini, take some time to learn to trust yourself some more and take a chance.

I know it's hard because you don't want to be hurt and you are afraid, but without taking any chances, you will not be able to find happiness.

You will find so much more happiness when you give yourself the chance to find your true love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Cancer, you never really know how much you need to feel someone's arms wrap around you.

Comfort is what we need a lot of and to know we have someone we can confide in.

You have the best chance of finding happiness when you can find your inner calm in their arms.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Leo, sometimes you get hurt and you don't want to put yourself out there again, but you have to.

You have to go through some bad eggs sometimes before you find the perfect relationship.

You just need to keep on trying.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Virgo, sometimes relationships have a lot of highs and lows.

You just have to remember all of your good times to get you through the bad.

If you don't try, you never would have met the right person for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Libra, when you are unsure of your relationship, you have to take the reigns.

Putting in the work will help you work through any difficulties.

And you will feel more confident in your relationship as a whole.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Scorpio, taking time to really reflect on your relationship may shine some light on your partner's behavior.

Don't let them push you away because you need to face everything together as a unit.

By doing so, you will feel so much better about being together.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Sagittarius, take a step in the right direction to finding the love of your life.

Sometimes you just have to wait until you come across that person that makes your heart skip a beat.

Then be prepared for forever and ever to be full of love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Capricorn, you must figure out a way to make your relationship much more clearer and stable.

It's understandable that you are unsure of where your relationship is going to go.

But you have to try and make it work.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Aquarius, step back and see where things are so that you can make sure you are happy.

It takes time and faith, you just have to keep on trucking along.

Always get back to your connection you have and focus on your love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Pisces, taking time to really get to know the one you are seeking a forever relationship with will get you a greater knowledge of each other.

It's more important to take things slow so that you know each other inside and out.

There is no reason to rush.

