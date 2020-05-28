Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, May 28, 2020

Mercury enters Cancer today.

Today's Mercury entering Cancer horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of creative Gemini. The Moon will spend the day in bold and brave Leo.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Mercury leaves the sign of its home, Gemini, and begins an intuitive transit through the zodiac of Cancer.

What is intuitiveness exactly? In astrology, being intuitively guided or gifted means that your mind and actions are intune with your life's purpose and the things that you ought to be focusing on.

There's a lot of noise going on in the world of astrology right now.

We've got Saturn, the planet of structure in rule-breaking Aquarius, which implies that we have to revise the way things get done.

The old system of doing things on a grand humanitarian scale needs a revision.

Before the work gets started we have to connect with how we feel. We have to understand what it is that we really want collectively.

In order to make something new, we have to diminish the old, but not without something ready to be put into its place.

The North and South lunar nodes have retrograded back into Capricorn and Cancer, which brings our attention to the system of government, our community, and the way we have learned as a society overall.

There's going to be some emotions triggered by this return as the idea that a new system could come and work out in some way.

During the coronavirus pandemic shut-down, the lunar nodes stepped into Gemini and Sagittarius. People who were reluctant to make online purchases started to buy their groceries online, educating their children online.

Our work went from being done at the office to remotely performed within our homes.

Is it a coincidence that the reopening of the states and people returning to work, camps, sports, or schools coincides with the nodes also retrograding into what once was? Perhaps, but when Mercury enters Cancer and then goes retrograde, how we feel about these matters will come into view.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, take what you've learned and use this accumulated knowledge to your advantage. Return to books that inspired you.

Remember where you've underlined and pondered about great ideas or the thinkers who have formed your mind.

You may find some new nuggets of wisdom that helps develop your plans for the day.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may retreat within and this is a spiritual decision.

Things may be fluctuating and causing you to feel all sorts of undefined emotions right now.

This is a good time to write, journal and meet with a therapist or life coach to plot out your five-year life plan or ten-year career goals.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, money is something that you treasure for its use.

If you have a desire to build wealth, it's time to look at avenues of profitability you hadn't considered before.

You may want to consider what assets you hold closely and invest them in new innovation.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you're an introverted personality type, Mercury in your sign can be a time of introspection, self-analysis, and catalytic growth.

You can come up with a fresh idea for a product to market.

If you've never loved cooking or doing domesticated things at home, you could have a change of heart and start nesting.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, secrets exposed is something no one anticipates or wants, but there are times when you can set a matter to rest once and for all and not worry if it will follow you.

You may find that if you own up to something that comes up from the past, it could clear itself.

This week is a good time to own any mistakes and try to do something to make things right again before Mercury retrograde arrives on June 18.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, friendships are important and being able to share your ideas, collaborate, make plans, and depend on one another is part of the deal.

You may find that you're able to accomplish an important goal with a team of friends this month, and it could be the start of a new venture that is based outside of your home.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, not everything happens as quickly as you would like for it to in the area of your or career. But delays don't necessarily mean no. It can mean later.

You may experience an unanticipated wait time for an answer from an employer or find that something related to work must be put on hold until a later date.

In the meantime, focusing on what you can do at home to make your personal life run more smoothly can be a great use of this extra time.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, planning to travel or had a trip scheduled that you don't know if you want to go on? Today, you may want to focus your attention on plans you had in place for a vacation but things are now up in the air.

You may want to make a decision about your future itinerary or any arrangements you had made related to visiting with friends, taking a cruise or flying out of town.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today is great for doing online research related to medical matters, money or choices that your health and services you considered getting down the road.

If you've been thinking about going into nursing or the medical field as a career-change, spend some time doing research for scholarships or the application process involving a school you would like to attend.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, relationships can be intensely personal today. You may enjoy spending time and building a closer bond with a partner.

If you have a business meeting scheduled for today, it's a great time to establish deeper trust and camaraderie within your business relationship.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, take small steps to improve your health and overall wellness today.

It's a great time to work on establishing a little home-based gym, to sign up for a workout subscription or to make small adjustments to your food and diet regime that aligns with your current wellness goals.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your maternal and caretaker side can express itself fully today.

Plus, a little bit of fun and romance goes a long way if you want to be the one who dotes on your lover.

You may find the day is perfect for love and doing small things that demonstrate your care and concern for people in your life that you care about and depend on you.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.