Neptune Retrograde In Pisces Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 23 - November 28, 2020

How will this watery transit effect your zodiac sign this year?

Your astrology forecast for Neptune retrograde is here with a love horoscope and a tarot card reading for all zodiac signs starting on June 23, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The first eclipse of the year in the Gemini-Sagittarius lunar nodes will have taken place, we are off to make changes in our love life and careers.

How will this year's Neptune retrograde affect your zodiac sign, according to astrology?

When Neptune is in Retrograde, you are going to feel a surge in feminine energy.

Neptune is the ruler of Pisces, which symbolizes all that is noble, spiritual, and ideal in our lives.

You will also feel a greater sense of unity and sympathy to the world around you.

But, Neptune also represents how we interact with loss and addiction.

Neptune spends about 14 years in each zodiac sign, therefore the side effects are very mild and subtle.

Neptune only retrogrades once a year, but it's about half the year, five to six months.

Scarily though, in Neptune, boundaries tend to disappear.

Neptune also drives us to seek redemption for disappointing moments in our lives.

Also, Neptune makes us great at hiding our emotions, especially our anxieties.

And Neptune makes us face our realities.

Overall, Neptune helps us find deeper meanings in our lives and in everything we do.

Scroll down to find your zodiac sign's love tarot card reading for Neptune retrograde in Pisces starting June 23 through November 28, 2020:

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Neptune retrograde effects your 12th astrology house of spirituality

Aries, your feminine energy is going to be very subtle but present.

You are going to want to find yourself beauty and style.

Your self-confidence is going to shine.

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Neptune retrograde effects your 11th astrology house of friendships

Taurus, you are going to be glowing.

Your skin is going to shine and you are going to find the deeper meaning to life and love.

You are going to find exciting life and beauty.

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Neptune retrograde effects your 10th astrology house of career

Gemini, you are going to find a way to feel so much more connected to your emotions.

You will also find a way to work through your anxieties so that you are not working through these feelings all of the time.

You just have to do what you need to do to let go of all the tense feelings you have.

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Neptune retrograde effects your 9th astrology house of learning and adventure

Cancer, find ways to relax, and find happiness.

pamper yourself in the way that your feminine energy is guiding you to.

You are going to feel so much better as a whole.

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

Neptune retrograde effects your 8th astrology house of inheritance and shared resources

Leo, time will tell if your feminine energy is going to help you feel better.

You have so much more to live for.

You just have to find a way to open yourself to all the possibilities.

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Neptune retrograde effects your 7th astrology house of marriage and partnerships

Virgo, all will go your way after a while.

You have to pay your dues and then the world will grace you with love.

You have such a desire to find your place in the world and you will find it.

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Neptune retrograde effects your 6th astrology house of wellness

Libra, you are going to find so much more happiness in life if you embrace your past.

Let things go and give yourself the chance at finding your way with a new outlook on life.

All you can do is stay positive.

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Neptune retrograde effects your 5th astrology house of romance

Scorpio, always try and see where things are going to lead you, even though you do not have a magic crystal ball.

You just have to anticipate your next moves and be strong.

Things will be OK and anything you want is yours in the long run.

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Neptune retrograde effects your 4th astrology house of mentorships

Sagittarius, always take control over your life and give yourself the opportunities to find the best parts of life.

Don't hold yourself back and remember who you are.

It will make you stronger and you will be so much happier.

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Neptune retrograde effects your 3rd astrology house communication

Capricorn, embrace your femininity and give in to your maternal sense.

You have the chance of making a family, so go for it.

It's all going to bring you more happiness in life.

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Temperance

Neptune retrograde effects your 2nd astrology house of possessions

Aquarius, stay strong because time will get you through anything you are facing.

There are so many new opportunities out there for you.

You just have to see where the world leads you.

Neptune Retrograde love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Neptune retrograde effects your 1st astrology house of self

Pisces, always remember where you have come from.

You have to sometimes go back to what you know to succeed.

So, don't fear because you are going to be so much happier in the long run.

