Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, May 23, 2020

Have a wonderful Saturday.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. The waxing crescent Moon is in the sign of Gemini.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

It's a day for reflection, as the analytical Moon conjuncts with Venus retrograde in the sign of Gemini.

The Sun will trine Saturn while transiting through the first house of our collective identity, which enables us all to do something that we have needed to do but refused for one reason or another.

For some zodiac signs, this can mean backing up a computer and clearing out the hard drive (Gemini rules data).

You can go through paper-based filing cabinets and scan important documents or backup your photos.

Trash files and folders, old magazines, or things that you no longer need but held on to for 'maybe one-day' moments.

Gemini rules paperwork, travel, and what we do with our hands.

Perhaps you have allowed yourself to become idle with tasks that you know you need to do but don't because there never seems to be enough time.

With Saturn supporting the Gemini Sun we are inclined to be less sporadic. It's easier to be intentional.

Of course, no one likes to feel that there are restrictions in place but this is more than limiting your time or energy.

You can find a way to make things happen in a logical and organized manner while Saturn is involved.

The Sun will also square Mars in Pisces, which is challenging but also presents growth potential. Check your feelings.

Be aware of the way that you feel is also important as the Moon conjuncts Venus retrograde supporting introspection all day.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, sometimes you have to start from scratch and clear the energy for something new.

You may have been holding on to a lot of old things that no longer are necessary.

Assess what's served its purpose and start compiling a list of objects to donate, clothing pieces to replace so you can make room for useful, helpful, joyful stuff.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, yes, sometimes money can buy you happiness, and there are investments you can make in time and resources that allow you to find out what that it is.

If you come into a little bit of play money or find some wiggle room in your budget, invest in an item that makes life easier for you vs splurging on an experience that lasts short term.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, invest your time wisely.

You may wake up and feel overwhelmed and lose interest, which you don't want to do.

You really do want to get through all the things that you need to get now.

A few minutes spent planning your schedule can be helpful so you don't burn yourself too soon and not finish what you've started.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, have old photo albums or items you've collected since childhood.

You may find this weekend is perfect for creating photo albums or some colorful scrapbooks.

Organize the things that you love and cherish into a more beautifully organized form so that it's not just memories, it's also art.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today, the Sun trines Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn, so if you've been meaning to polish your work wardrobe or a resume, don't put it off for another day.

Now is the time to put things into action and to lay a foundation for what it is that you need.

Create a strong cover letter. Try out different outfits to see what works for a last-minute job interview.

Getting prepared before you need everything in place will boost your confidence.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, while Mercury is conjunct with Venus retrograde, reviewing the last year and all that you've accomplished (or failed to do) can be on repeat in your mind.

You may feel like you have to start stepping up to the plate more than before.

Feeling like you've not where you thought you'd be by this time of the year can have you feeling all sorts of emotions.

You might question your drive and determination.

But don't let a little set back in your progress make you feel bad about yourself.

The year is technically still young and each day is an opportunity to start again.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, when was the last time you took an inventory of the things you have and also who you are.

If you've been wanting to give yourself a makeover, or feel tired about a particular area of your personal fashion, check out the latest styles.

This Saturday can be used to learn a few things about color and design that you may want to apply to your home, wardrobe, or makeup palette.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, feeling like you're running out of time to reach your dreams?

This can become the fuel that pushes you to make the most use of what you have and not squander your resources.

Give yourself a pep talk and make a personal promise and give yourself a timeline for when you hope to attain it.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may already be smart and savvy when it comes to your finances.

But today you may realize that it wouldn't hurt for you to go over everything with a fine-toothed comb.

Check out your autopay or subscription services.

Do they work for you? Is your bank account the best one for you to have?

Perhaps you will find leaks to what you're doing currently and seal them so you increase your kept income immediately.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may feel slightly distracted today. If things are in disarray do something to fix the problem, then celebrate your win.

With the Sun and Saturn retrograde in communication with each other, it can be difficult for you to focus because what you really want to do is have fun.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, take responsibility, and embrace the challenges that come up for you today.

You may experience a beautiful miracle.

The more you pay attention to the little things, the easier it is for you to feel confident that the next chapter of your life will be off to a positively fresh start.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, find a way to add some creativity into your life.

Sometimes you can make simple plans, and then a miscommunication can throw things off course.

But that won't be a reason to think that the day is a total loss.

You may feel like a sweet escape or some sort of little getaway can really be the boost that your spirit needed today.

Squeeze in a little fun before the night arrives.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.