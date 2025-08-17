3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Prosperity Starting On August 18

Starting on August 18, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth and prosperity. Wealth doesn’t always arrive in the form of money. Sometimes, it shows up as a decision or a conversation that changes everything. On Monday, when Mercury aligns with Mars, we get an edge that makes it feel effortless to take that next step forward.

Three zodiac signs in particular are quick to get working with that edge, as we realize that this is what's going to put us on the map. Thinking differently is key during this Mercury transit. Ideas flow freely, and for the select few, they end up attracting more and more positive flow. This is how thought turns into literal money. We bring wealth to ourselves on this day because we've got the edge, and right now, that's what matters.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

This is your kind of day, Aries. With Mars creating the ambience around you, you'll find that you are fast, focused, and full of potential. Mercury in alignment with Mars stokes the fire within, and all you've got right now is positive energy and drive.

In terms of financial power, you should focus your energy on whatever it is you've got your sights set upon. What you pay attention to on this day is what will manifest as power and material.

The situation you are in right now shows you that if you work with clarity and focus, you can create something from nothing. In your case, we're looking at cold, hard cash. Yep, that's right, Aries.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

All you need is the ability to take that final step, Cancer, and this has everything to do with money and how you make it. You've always heard about doing what you love and never working a day in your life. Well, there's something to all that, in your case.

On August 18, you will have the chance to make a dream come true. During this Mercury-Mars transit, it's up to you to either get on top of that or fall behind.

Thankfully, you're hungry enough for success and all that comes with it to make a move. You'll feel as though everything you do right now magnetizes wealth. You're the one, Cancer. Now, show the world what you can do.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You're a fast thinker, Aquarius. You process over time, but you always find that your first impression generally gets you the answer you need. You'll be using that amazing intuition on this day, August 18, during the Mercury-Mars alignment.

For you, Aquarius, a primo opportunity has opened up, and it's one that you simply cannot refuse. You must go along with this to see where it takes you. Is it risky? Yes, but you're ready to take that chance.

The Law of Attraction has it that because you trusted in the universe, the universe, in turn, trusts in you. That opens up the floodgates to wealth and abundance. It looks like someone made the right move, and that someone is you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.