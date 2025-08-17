4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On August 18, 2025

On August 18, 2025, during the Cancer Moon, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. This day comes packed with both emotion and intuition. We will be feeling mighty sensitive during this Cancer Moon transit, and that means we're going to easily pick up on the signs that are all around us.

Four zodiac signs in particular will come to understand something very intense during this time, and that is that we have the power — the power to change our lives, the power to help others, and the power to continue to believe in ourselves. Everything in our lives right now points to positive thinking. If we incorporate that idea into our lives, the power just grows and grows.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This is your Moon, Cancer, and on August 18, it speaks directly to you, which is something you actually need. You've needed connection, and you haven't found it yet, so something has to give.

If you listen to the messages in your dreams, you might find great insight as to what's going on with you lately. Any feelings of being lost are now being confronted by your psyche. This means that you're ready to start something new.

The power that you feel on Monday is something you can work with, because all the signs come from within. You are used to this feeling, and whenever you get it, you feel like you can accomplish great things, which you can. Get to it!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You’re not usually one to search for signs, Leo, but every now and then something hits you and you can't ignore it. On August 18, you'll find that action takes place, and in that action, you'll discover something amazing about yourself.

During the Cancer Moon, we tend to be a little more forgiving, even of ourselves. So, if you've been trying to avoid something you've done, don't worry. On this day, you'll face it, forgive it, and move on.

The universe is supplying you with even more courage than you usually have, which means you'll be able to look yourself in the mirror and know that you're doing the right thing. Action speaks louder than words for you, Leo. And now, it's time to move forward with self-love.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You’ve been waiting for someone in your life to pay attention to you, and it really doesn't seem as if this person is even interested. Perhaps they've moved on, and that might make you sad, but not for long.

On August 18, the Cancer Moon delivers emotion in a surprising way, and it all seems to feel like self-love and self-respect. So what if this person has moved on? Are you going to think about them forever? Nope.

And so, the power shows up as you letting it all go. You've got a billion things you want to get into, and you don't need the drag of a person who isn't all there for you. Your power lies in how you move on with grace and ease.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You are someone who trusts their gut enough to use it when it's necessary, and on August 18, it's definitely necessary. Answers are right there within you, not out there, waiting to be picked up on.

You're the one who moves the timeline on this day, Sagittarius. The power you stumble upon is the kind that pushes you forward and into what you love the best: being creative.

If you can create something, then you're a happy Sagittarius. You feel emotionally connected to this Cancer Moon, and while it grounds you and keeps you sane, it also has you wildly inspired and ready to do what you love doing most.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.