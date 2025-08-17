3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While On August 18

On August 18, 2025, during Moon square Saturn, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. If we are to experience a new era of hope and happiness, then we must admit to ourselves that the opposite exists. During a transit like Moon square Saturn, we are reminded of where we came from and how far we've come to get here.

We now feel hope in our hearts, but that came with a price. While we were happy to pay it, we still carry around the memory of what we lived through to make it out the other side. Saturn's energy is dark, but it's the only way to the light. Squared transits bring mixed blessings, but in the end, on this day, we retain our sense of hope and wonder. We will not fail. It's time to believe again.

1. Gemini

You sure have had your moments and times when obstacles rose up and really got on your nerves, Gemini. You are and have been ready for some positive change, and while that Saturn energy is heavy, you seem to have locked in on something hopeful.

August 18 shows you that it really is up to you whether or not you let that change happen. You, like everyone else on Earth, want to be happy; it's a given. But arranging your life so that happiness can enter, well, that's a whole other thing.

During this square Saturn transit, you finally recognize that you don't have forever and you need to make moves now. Not later, not yesterday, NOW. You are embarking on a new road to hope and healthy-minded thinking.

2. Scorpio

This day may have you feeling like you're done with all the emotional intensity. You just need a break, and you also know that you're the one to call that shot.

Whenever we have a heavy Saturn transit, such as the one we have on August 18, we tend to go over and over our woes and fears. But you, Scorpio, are OVER IT. You want to quit ruminating and instead usher in the positive, the good, and the soft.

Enough with this heavy vibe. You want it light and hopeful, and because you want it, it happens. That's how it works. You put your mind to something, and by the power of the universe, you manifest your hope as goodness.

3. Capricorn

Saturn is your ruling planet, Capricorn, so this transit feels extremely personal. On August 18, you may be asked to face your fears for the sole purpose of getting over them. That's a tall order, we agree, but still, it may be the key to you finding hope again.

As it goes with squared transits, this one helps you get past those emotional roadblocks. You have to go through it to get to it, as they say, and on this day, you'll be looking straight into the belly of the beast.

And good for you. Do you know why? Because you, Capricorn, are not constrained by your past, nor does it define who you are right now, on this very day. Hope is something you've decided to bring back into your life. You're not waiting for an invitation, and as it goes with you, one good thing leads to another, and so on and so forth.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.