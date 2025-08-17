4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck Starting On August 18

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on August 18, 2025. You often hear people talk about connecting with their intent, desires, or deepest emotions when manifesting something into their lives. Is it true that your feelings can attract what you need? Yes, of course. Feelings drive actions, and when you are powerfully motivated, you become compelled to act in response.

There are numerous small actions you take each day, driven by a feeling that is core to who you are. The heart is hard to deny, and it can overrule the mind when there is fear. So starting on Monday, the first day of the week, the Moon in Cancer helps emotions drive behavior. Four astrological signs make power moves to gain higher self-worth, financial abundance, love and a sense of deep security in the world.

1. Cancer

On August 18, your emotions will drive action, helping you attract abundance and luck into your life on a significant level. Something happens in your life that allows you to attract luck and command the existence of abundance by sheer willpower. The Moon in your sign gives you a sense of security and a strong sense of belonging.

You know yourself better today. You sense what you need and want and find the courage not to compromise. When you can conceptualize what your heart desires, you can act on it autonomously, almost as naturally as breathing.

Your sense of confidence provides you with a clear vision of what the future holds and how to achieve it. Today is a foundational one for personal development, rooted in authentic action.

You eliminate the untruths from your daily existence and focus on what's real for you. Those heartfelt differences are significant, and they obliterate fear. Less fear strengthens your resolve to use your body and mind like an attraction magnet, drawing luck and abundance your way.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you attract abundance and luck as if it were your birthright on August 18. Every month, when the Moon enters Cancer, it's your reminder to live with heart, not just through a lens that thinks logic is the only way.

You don't want to live life like a robot; you want to be in the center of your passions. There needs to be an emotional connection to why you do what you do each day. What's having all the stuff if it doesn't come with love?

Today's Moon in Cancer asks you to say what it is you want and to go for it. You know that when your heart connects with innate desires, it helps you to step away from what no longer works for you and laser in on what does.

On Monday, you may become a bit more materialistic in your demands, but only after acknowledging that your wants must stem from an authentic place. You want to have things so you can help others, including yourself.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, you may be surprised to learn that your abundance and luck won't come from things you earn by work, but by love and partnership with others. Starting on August 18, you will find out that someone seems to motivate you and move your heart in a way that you've never felt before. It might be in a statement that was said or a childhood memory that comes to mind through a scent or a thought.

There's a side of you that works because you love to perform, but you also have a deep desire to serve others and to caretake. On August 18, it's that tender nature that you keep hidden from the world that comes out brilliantly. You find it easier to connect to your big why and motives, and it's expressed in affectionate action. You attract abundance through the heart, and you feel lucky because you are, and you know it significantly.

4. Aries

Aries, what's life like without being able to find a soft place to land? On August 18, you attract abundance and luck into your world because you find the home you have always wanted to have. You build the safety and security net you crave with tender care and consideration.

You learn that choices don't just create results, they form a mindset that signals to others who you are and what you stand for. You may find it hard at times to live authentically when you're in a competitive space.

However, on Monday, something inside you decides to put that part of your personality on the back burner. You aim to live in the moment, regardless of what you get out of it. The universe likes that type of spiritual energy, and as a result, it sends you signs that signal both abundance and luck in hefty portions.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.