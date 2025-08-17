6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 19, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on August 19, 2025. Tuesday arrives with a strong Metal Monkey day pillar during a Wood Monkey month in the Wood Snake year.

This is an Establish Day in the Chinese calendar, the kind of Tuesday that’s ideal for building, planning, and putting foundations in place. Where yesterday’s Close Day tied up old cycles, today flips the script and helps you figure out what’s worth starting fresh.

Advertisement

For six animal signs, the good fortune comes as a result of being in the right frame of mind, at the right time, to set something into motion that will carry you much further than expected.

1. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It’s your double spotlight, Monkey, the month and day both fall in your animal sign magnifying your influence. Tuesday’s abundance shows up through connections. Someone may reach out who ends up being a key player in your future plans. Even casual conversations could plant seeds you’ll be grateful for later.

The best move today is to start something (anything!), even if it’s small. Draft an email, begin the outline, or make that first call. You don’t need to have it all figured out. The Establish Day energy guarantees that what you start now has lasting power.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the year pillar on your side, August 19 emphasizes strategy. A financial or career opportunity may not look super exciting at first, but it sets the stage for longer-term security. Tuesday ensures that if you start something stable, it pays off consistently for you for a long time to come.

Pay close attention to where you feel like you’re being nudged to take action. Even if it feels like a baby step like updating a profile, sending a message, or investing time into a new skill, those small starts align with real abundance later.

3. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Monkey energy works in harmony with your animal sign on August 19, bringing you openings in social or professional spaces. You may find yourself invited into a conversation or room that wasn’t previously accessible. Luck comes through showing up! Be willing to participate rather than waiting quietly on the sidelines.

If there’s been something you’ve wanted to pitch, propose, or join, Tuesday is the day to do it. The momentum you create now could carry you far beyond what you expect, especially in areas where networking or collaboration matter.

4. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

August 19 sharpens your instincts. On this Establish Day, you may feel pulled to set something in motion that changes your trajectory, whether that’s a health commitment, a creative project, or a bold personal decision. Don’t dismiss those inner nudges as they’re aligned with the Metal Monkey’s drive for action.

Good fortune comes when you choose decisiveness over hesitation. Even if you don’t see the full path yet, trust that Tuesday’s choices will give you exactly the momentum you need for what’s coming next.

5. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, the abundance on Tuesday is emotional. The Monkey day connects you to relationships, showing you where it’s worth reinvesting. You may have a clarifying moment with someone and realize it’s time to repair, rebuild, or take things to a new level.

The Establish Day favors beginnings, so lean into fresh starts in love or friendship. If you’re single, a small action today, even downloading an app, saying yes to an invite, or starting a conversation, could spark something really cool that brings you a ton of happiness for quite some time.

Advertisement

6. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tuesday highlights your independence, Tiger. You may feel a strong urge to carve out space for a new pursuit, whether that’s career-related, financial, or something to do with your personal growth. The Metal Monkey pushes you to take initiative rather than waiting for permission.

Abundance shows up when you back yourself fully. If you commit today by signing up, investing, or even starting to plan something, you’ll later see that this was your turning point. The Establish Day energy locks in the momentum you’re building now. Finally!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.