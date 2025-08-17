The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Monday, August 18

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 18, 2025, is here with a message from the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Cancer. Leo season is coming to a close in just a few days, and when the Sun creeps closer to a sign change, we feel an intense desire to act on what we have learned over the last month.

Leo season has taught us brave lessons about courage and boldness. Even though there have been a few bumps along the way, we have learned a great deal. It's terrific when the Moon is in the sign of its rulership. It gives off the perfect energy for gratitude and reflection. Let's see what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope message for Monday, August 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Two of Cups

Aries, your message from the tarot on August 18 is about harmonious love. With the Sun in your house of romance, it's the perfect card for you to get!

You may have loved and lost, found a new love or strengthened your existing relationships. Yet, no matter how much you've grown this month, there is always room to do better.

Starting today, you're ready to deepen your commitment to the people you care about. The future looks brighter in romance because you see how it begins with you.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The High Priestess, reversed

Taurus, you've learned not to ignore your intuition because when you do, life becomes confusing.

You've lived for others rather than yourself, but now you see why it's best to be in alignment with your inner compass. You feel happier and do better inside and out.

So, before the end of Leo season, on August 18, you'll take time to tune in to your inner guidance. At first, it may feel like your heart is saying nothing. Be patient, though. Messages will flow to you in no time.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Cups, reversed

Even though you're a naturally curious zodiac sign, it can still take time for you to feel intrigued by something you're unfamiliar with. Your tarot card for today, the Four of Cups reversed, suggests that you are in a slow process of self-awareness.

Soon, you'll have a lightbulb moment and want to know everything about a particular subject, person or situation. Starting on August 18, you'll realize that awareness was the primary lesson you learned in August, and you'll be sure to put it into greater use now and into the future.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Pentacles

Cancer, you are a hyper-dedicated zodiac sign when it comes to helping others, and you are no stranger to hard work. However, you sometimes take a more relaxed approach to situations involving your own goals.

But, on August 18, your daily tarot horoscope, the Seven of Pentacles, is telling you that it's time to apply effort that moves your narrative further.

You have learned that it's OK to have a personal agenda. You wouldn't be a successful human being without a plan in place. Today is Day 1 of your upward trajectory, and it's great for you to enjoy some wins before the month is over.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Cups

Leo, this month, you've accomplished so many wonderful goals. You've set greater dreams for your life, and you have found a way to redefine yourself.

This period has only been the beginning, and your daily tarot for August 18, encourages you to set even more well-defined choices for the future.

Explore going into territory that doesn't seem very easy to achieve because a dream is only a dream if it's something that challenges your current state of reality.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Magician, reversed

Virgo, you are someone who knows how to be wise with the things you have. However, you have also recognized areas where you need to work on for your personal benefit.

On August 18, you may discover something that can improve a little more than you initially thought through a budget or other carefully crafted game plan.

The Magician, reversed tarot, warns you, however, not to overdo things. You will want to be wise by not going to extremes in the name of productivity.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Justice, reversed

Unfortunately, there will be times when there is no middle ground and being fair is nearly impossible. There will be days when you have to accept that life isn't going to be the way you want it (for yourself or others), and it's up to you to make lemonade from the lemons that you were handed.

On August 18, the Justice reversed tarot indicates a situation that you will dislike, and it will not be easy to manage. However, what you've learned is to lean on friends and your support system. Life is always much sweeter when you have people who love you around.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Devil

Scorpio, temptation is nothing foreign to you. You have overcome temptation so many times that you are street-smart and worldly. Your wisdom is what is required of you on August 18.

Your daily tarot, The Devil, is a reminder not to let your guard down when your instincts are telling you to run away from a situation.

You don't want to think you can solve it because of who you are. Sometimes, resolving a problem is not about dealing with it directly, but rather about creating distance instead.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Swords, reversed

You know what struggle feels like. You have been through many in your lifetime that you could write the manual to help others get out of their problems.

So, when you have the Five of Swords, reversed tarot, and it's telling you hard times are over, you might think that it's untrue.

They only come in a new form for you to resolve. Today's message is to see the potential in a peaceful life; it might be your next adventure where you learn to adjust your thinking to calmness, tranquility and less survival mode.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Lovers

More open communication, Capricorn, that is what's in store for you on August 18. Greater transparency and vulnerability. Deeper insight and intuitive nudges from the universe, too, not just from someone you trust in your life.

Today's tarot, The Lovers, is about finding a way to share openly without creating distance. You may want to question everything you initially assumed about your relationship, but that's why it's so important to open up and talk on August 18.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Wands

You have to be brave, Aquarius, even during moments when you don't feel like you have it in you to do so. You may be in a position on August 18 where timidity and feeling shy seem to be on autopilot.

Being more courageous may feel unattractive, and you may prefer to stay in the background rather than in the limelight.

Your tarot, Queen of Wands, encourages you to fight the urge to mute your personality to avoid attention from others. Instead, let people see your creativity and all that you bring to the table.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Death

It's time to say goodbye to a chapter in your life that maybe you hoped would not end so soon. The Death tarot is about a door closing, and this may also be a time where you take a new path that is a journey in a very different direction.

Starting on August 18, your life may feel different to you, but as a spiritual zodiac sign, it's good to explore. Let your heart help you to find the path meant for you. Remain open and curious.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.